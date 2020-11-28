HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Second-half surge lifts Balmorhea past Motley County

GARDEN CITY Balmorhea used a second-half comeback to take a 36-30 victory against Motley County in a Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal playoff game Friday at Garden City’s Bearkat Stadium.
“It’s one of those games that we knew was coming,” Balmorhea coach Vance Jones said. “They’re a good football team. They were in the state finals last year so they’re an excellent football team.
“We knew they would have something that we’ve never seen. There were a lot of blitzes. We had to make some adjustments and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Both defenses had a strong showing in the first half as only 24 points combined were scored in the opening two quarters.
The teams were tied, 8-8, after the first quarter, with Motley County pulling ahead in the second quarter with a 59-yard touchdown run by Kason Degan with 4:34 remaining in the first half.
Tomas Contreras was brought down in the end zone for a safety and the Matadors extended their lead to 16-8 with 1:12 left in the half and that was the score at the break.
Trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter, the Bears cut into deficit with a 5-yard touchdown run by Angelo Iniguez and the extra point by Lauro Mata brought Balmorhea to a 24-22 deficit with 2:05 on the clock.
The Bears continued the momentum by forcing Motley County to run the ball over on downs, taking on the Motley County 30 early in the fourth quarter.
The following play, Tomas Contreras hooked up with Isaiah Valerio for a touchdown and the Bears took their first lead of the night, 30-24 with 9:46 left in the game.
“That second half was awesome,” Jones said. “Our defense stepped up and knew that we had to stop them. That’s what they focused on in the second half.
“The offense knew what to do and got the ball in the end zone when it needed to.”
After forcing another change of possession on downs, the Bears found the end zone when Contreras scored on a 29-yard run for a 36-24 lead with 7:29 to go.
Motley County quarterback Kadyn Roys connected with Kade Wampler for a 14-yard touchdown and the PAT was blocked, bringing the Matadors with six, 36-30, with 3:35 remaining.
The Bears recovered the onside kick and were able to run out the clock for the victory.
“Our kids battled for us,” Motley County coach Mike Bigham said. “We had a great offensive and defensive game plan for this game. They gave us everything they had. We had a couple of things that we could’ve done better but our kids played their guts out. We’re not going to hang our heads over that.”
