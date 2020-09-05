HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: San Angelo Lake View completes comeback to edge Pecos

PECOS The San Angelo Lake View football team erased a three-touchdown halftime deficit to earn a 44-41 comeback victory against Pecos in nondistrict play Friday at Eagle Stadium.
An 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Albert Rodriguez to JD Salgado with 3:22 remaining to play proved to be enough to give the Chiefs (2-0) the win.
“They’re a well-coached team,” Lake View head coach Hector Guevara said of Pecos. “We knew that we had a good team but we were able to make some stops at defense.
‘Our coaches did a great job and did a great job of getting things going and good things happened.”
After a first quarter that saw both teams struggle to a 7-7 tied, the offenses managed to find a rhythm in the second quarter as the teams combined for 35 points.
Pecos running back Ezekiel Saldana started the scoring outburst with a 21-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles (0-1) a 14-7 lead.
San Angelo Lake View briefly took the lead on Josh Torres’ 3-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion reception by Davashtian Manley.
Saldana answered for the Eagles with a 17-yard touchdown run to put Pecos back in front, 21-15. The Eagles would tack on a pair of touchdowns before the end of the second quarter for a 34-15 lead at halftime.
The teams traded early touchdowns in the second half, giving Pecos a 41-22 lead with 9:08 remaining to play in the third quarter.
The Chiefs defense would then rise to the occasion, shutting down the Eagles the rest of the way, capping the victory with an interception by Austin Bandy that allowed San Angelo Lake View to run out the clock.
“We did some good things on offense and defense at times,” Pecos head coach Chad Olson said. “But we’re just behind on the conditioning.
“We played out of position on defense but we had our opportunities to finish the game and we didn’t.”
