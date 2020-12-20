  • December 20, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rebels fall in area round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rebels fall in area round

Posted: Sunday, December 20, 2020 6:56 pm

ARLINGTON The Midland Lee football team’s 2020 season came to an end in an offensive-heavy game, losing 56-49 to Euless Trinity in the area round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs Saturday in Arlington.

The Rebels led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and took a 35-21 lead into the locker rooms at the half before the Trojans scored 14 points in the third quarter to tie things up heading into the fourth.

From there, both teams continued to go back and forth before Euless Trinity came out on top.

The Rebels end the season at 9-2 while the Trojans move to 10-1 and will face Allen in the next round.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

