HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian's Baze adjusts to original position

Last year was a learning experience for Kayden Baze.
In 2019, the then sophomore linebacker was making his debut on the Permian varsity, a chance few underclassmen get.
It still came with plenty of hard lessons as he realized just how fast the game can be compared to the freshman and junior varsity levels.
“I had to grow up really quick,” Baze said. “I learned that this is a man’s game.
“You have to do everything right and if I didn’t do things right, I would be taken out of a play.
Being out there as a sophomore, Baze had to execute and do everything right.
It wasn’t just at the varsity level he had to adjust to either.
In the Panthers’ nondistrict schedule last year, Baze experienced what it was like to go up against some of the top teams in the state including DeSoto and Southlake Carroll.
In the Panthers’ season-opening loss to DeSoto, Baze, remembers just how painful the lessons could be.
“I got beat up pretty badly but it just made me tougher,” Baze said.
Permian would also lose to Southlake Carroll in the team’s 0-3 start to the season but the experience came in handy for Baze.
“Last year, I learned just how much faster everything was and how stronger the guys are,” Baze said. “It made me realize that I have to step up to keep up with the big dogs.”
Now entering his junior season and making the switch to safety, that experience should pay dividends as the Panthers prepare for Abilene Cooper in tonight’s season opener at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.
“It’s gotten me in the groove and I’m ready to go,” said Baze, who concentrated on getting faster and stronger during the offseason.
Last year, he was at 165 pounds. Now he’s at 185 and is now running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, an improvement from his 4.8 last year.
While Baze played safety as a freshman, he says it’s still been challenging readjusting to his old position.
“It just put a big weight on my shoulders because now I have to know what everyone else is doing,” Baze said. “The whole outlook is different.
“At linebacker, I only had like one job and that was it.”
He’s one of the few returning defensive starters from last year’s team but he feels confident about what this year’s unit can do.
“This year, I feel like the energy is a lot better this year,” Baze said. “Last year, there were a lot of doubts because we were a young team but this year, even though we lost a bunch of seniors, we filled those spots very well and we’re all just ready to go out there and play.”
Permian coach Jeff Ellison says that Baze’s energy has been a big part in helping the team’s defense.
“He’s done a good job for us in the secondary,” Ellison said. “He played outside linebacker and safety.
“He’s a great player. He’s done a good job and we’re looking for a lot of good things from him this year.”
Having him return has been crucial to help bring this year’s Permian defense up to speed, according to Ellison.
“Anytime, any player comes back with experience, that’s beneficial for everyone so that’s a big plus for him and as for a football team, having that experience makes you a lot better,” Ellison said.
As Baze grew last year, so did his defensive unit as the Panthers finished 7-5 overall with two shutouts, a co-District 2-6A title with Midland Lee, and a run to the area round of the playoffs.
He feels like they have the talent to go even further this year.
“All we want to do is win,” Baze said. “We’re all pretty good. We’re faster and stronger than we were last year.”
Michael Bauer