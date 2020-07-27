HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian searching for nondistrict opponents

Permian’s 2020 football schedule is currently undergoing some tweaks as the Panthers now are searching for two replacement nondistrict opponents.
Head coach Jeff Ellison confirmed the both Waco Midway and U.N.A.L. Mexico have dropped of the 2020 schedule.
Waco Midway made the announcement over the weekend that it would not be traveling to face the Panthers at Ratliff Stadium.
“They had a decision that was made locally at the hands of (their) head football coach,” Ellison said. “They had to stay closer to home and that was a local district decision. We’re working to find a replacement.”
The Panthers were originally scheduled to face Midway in their home opener on Sept. 4.
That was before the University Interscholastic League made the decision last week to postpone the start of the football season for all Class 5A and 6A schools.
Football practices can not start until Sept. 7 and the season can not start until Sept. 24.
Ellison says Permian is still in the process of finding new opponents.
“It’s a work in progress,” Ellison said.
The Panthers will not face U.N.A.L. Mexico due to the closed border because of COVID-19.
“They’re not going to be able to (play),” Ellison said. “I believe the border is still not open so they’re not going to be able to play as well.”
Permian was originally supposed to play U.N.A.L. on Sept. 18 at Ratliff Stadium.
Ellison says he does not have an exact date of when the revised schedule will be released.
“We’re still trying to finalize everything right now,” Ellison said. “We’re putting it together. We’re going to see what all changes and what is going to be best for everyone and our district.
“We’re just plugging along. We’re seeing what teams can play and what’s going on with their districts.”
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.