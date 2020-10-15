  • October 15, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian ready for clash with Midland Lee to open District 2-6A play

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian ready for clash with Midland Lee to open District 2-6A play

Posted: Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:44 pm

By Lee Scheide

Forget the records.

Forget the rankings.

Forget the past results.

Forget everyone else in District 2-6A.

This is Permian versus Midland Lee.

“It’s going to be a battle,” senior linebacker Amarion Garrett said. “It’s our biggest rivalry.

“We know it’s going to be physical and we’re going to be ready to play.”

That this year’s contest is the district opener for both teams just adds to the hype and hyperbole.

The Panthers and Rebels have shared the past two district crowns, splitting the head-to-head matchups during the span.

Permian holds the overall edge in the series, 32-29, but Midland Lee heads into the contest undefeated (3-0) and ranked 18th in the state.

The Panthers are 2-1 following a loss to Amarillo Tascosa last week in Canyon.

Permian turned the ball over five times on the night, watching the hosts return two of the miscues for touchdowns, along with a returning a kick for another score.

Midland Lee faced Amarillo Tascosa the week before and was the benefactor of five fumbles on the night in a 31-21 victory.

Permian coach Jeff Ellison and defensive coordinator Vance Washington both know that last week’s outcome was exacerbated by mistakes.

Another mistake, Washington added, would be to let that linger.

“To be perfectly honest, we didn’t play very well; it looked like we were running in mud,” Washington said. “Sometimes you get a little arrogant and it’s good to get knocked down and refocus.

“Now we get Lee, the opening game of the district and that’s what’s important now, winning the first district game. That’s what we tried to talk to them about, to flush it and move on, getting off to a good start in district and not letting Tascosa beat you twice.”

Though the Rebels aren’t putting up the eye-popping numbers of a season ago when they went 11-2 and amassed 7,296 yards of offense, they still are capable of finding the end zone quickly and multiple times per game.

Led by quarterback Mikey Serrano, who has passed for nearly 5,000 yards and 63 touchdowns in the past two years, the Rebels also feature versatile running back Shemar Davis (40 carries, 341 yards, four touchdowns) and wide receiver Christian Romero (19 catches, 245 yards, four touchdowns).

The Panthers also have plenty of weapons on offense, led by senior quarterback Harper Terry, who has rushed for 248 yards and three scores and passed for 274 yards and seven touchdowns.

Terran Limuel is Permian’s counter to Davis, a back who is adept at running the ball on sweeps, catching passes in traffic or stretching defenses out of the backfield, while Shy Stephens-Deary, with nine catches for 215 yards and four scores, has to be accounted for on each play.

Limuel fared well in the 2019 edition of the rivalry, rushing twice for 26 yards and catching two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

He’s well aware of what to expect Friday when the lights come on.

“I expect it to be a dog fight,” Limuel said. “That’s our best rival.

“We need to stay focused and execute our offense, not make the same mistakes we made last week. We’re ready.”

