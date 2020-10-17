  • October 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies past Midland Lee in 2-6A opener

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies past Midland Lee in 2-6A opener

Permian 55, Midland Lee 44

Midland Lee.............. 0.. 17   21     6   —    44

Permian.................... 7.. 13     6   29   —    55

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Permian: Terran Limuel 33 pass from Harper Terry (Hayden Kidd kick), 7:20. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:40. Key play: On third-and-15 at the Rebels’ 33, quarterback Harper Terry connected with a wide open Terran Limuel for a touchdown.

Second Quarter

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 4 run (Gunner Meade kick), 11:06. Drive: 14 plays, 93 yards, 4:44. Key play: On third-and-11 at the Permian 26, Makhilyn Young caught a 15-yard pass from Mikey Serrano to keep the drive alive.

Permian: Lucas Salazar 29 run (kick failed), 10:36. Drive: 2 plays, 29 yards, :30. Key play: Terran Limuel returned the kickoff 66 yards to the Rebels’ 29.

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 9 run (Gunner Meade kick), 8:51. Drive: 5 plays, 39 yards, 1:45. Key play: On third-and-12 at the Panthers’ 41, quarterback Mikey Serrano connects with Shemar Davis for 18 yards to the 23 and a first down.

Permian: Harper Terry 14 run (Hayden Kidd kick), 6:39. Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, 2:12. Key play: The Panthers got the short field when Midland Lee’s onside kick attempt went out of bounds. On second-and-8 from the Rebels’ 32, running back Andy Castillo raced through a hole on the right side for an 18-yard gain. Terry scored on the next play.

Midland Lee: FG Gunner Meade 36, 1:16. Drive: 6 plays, 26 yards, 2:49. Key play: After moving the football down to the Permian 12, the Rebels commited a penalty and then dropped a pass to stall the drive and force the field-goal attempt.

Third Quarter

Midland Lee: Shemar Davis  14 pass from Mikey Serrano (Gunner Meade kick), 9:56. Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards, 2:04. Key play: On third-and-6 from the Midland Lee 39, quarterback Mikey Serrano connected with wide receiver Christian Romero for 21 yards to the Permian 40.

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 2 run (Gunner Meade kick), 4:47. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 3:26. Key play: On second-and-goal from the Permian 5, the Panthers were penalized for pass interference in the end zone. Makhilyn Young scored on the next play.

Permian: Harper Terry 75 run (pass failed), 4:36. Drive: 1 play, 75 yards, :11.

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 69 run (Gunner Meade kick), 4:16. Drive: 1 play, 69 yards, :08.

Fourth Quarter

Permian: Tristan Johnson 2 run (Hayden Kidd kick), 11:57. Drive: 3 plays, 13 yards, :52. Key play: Permian’s Peyton Sharp blocked a Midland Lee punt to give the Panthers possession deep in Rebels’ territory.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 69 pass from Harper Terry (Harper Terry run), 8:32. Drive: 3 plays, 70 yards, 1:01. Key play: On third-and-9 at the Permian 31, quarterback Harper Terry went left after the snap, drawing defenders, and then stopped and hit a wide-open Deary along the left sideline.

Permian: Harper Terry 42 run (Hayden Kidd kick), 4:55. Drive: 3 plays, 49 yards, 1:30. Key play: After forcing the Rebels to turn the ball over on down, the Panthers quickly took advantage with quarterback Harper Terry running the option down the left side before keeping the ball and splitting defenders on the way to the end zone.

Permian: Harper Terry 25 run (Hayden Kidd kick), 2:38. Drive: 2 plays, 26 yards, :51.

Midland Lee: Christian Romero 18 pass from Mikey Serrano (pass failed), :45. Drive: 8 plays, 64 yards, 1:45. Key play: On third-and-6 from the Permian 40, quarterback Mikey Serrano connects with wide receiver Christian Romero for 22 yards to the 18.aa

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                           Midland Lee            Permian

First Downs........................ 24.................... 16

Total Yards...................... 428.................. 423

Rushes-Yards............ 40-216............. 40-316

Passing Yards................. 212.................. 107

Passing.................... 19-28-0............... 3-8-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 3-1................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 3-32.9.............. 2-42.5

Penalties-Yards............. 4-30................. 5-38

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Midland Lee: Makhilyn Young 18-137, Mikey Serrano 19-62, Shemar Davis 3-17.

Permian: Harper Terry 11-175, Tristan Johnson 17-69, Andy Castillo 5-31, Lucas Salazar 1-29, Terran Limuel 1-9, Rodney Hall 2-4, Johnny Martinez 1-2, Team 1-(-3).

Passing

Midland Lee: Mikey Serrano 19-28-0—212.

Permian: Harper Terry 3-8-0—107.

Receiving

Midland Lee: Christian Romero 6-82, Shemar Davis 7-60, Makhilyn Young 2-24, Michael Valles 1-15, Nate Suttle 2-13.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 1-69, Terran Limuel 1-33, Cade Tschauner 1-5.

 

 

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 12:45 am

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 12:45 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies past Midland Lee in 2-6A opener By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian defense was on its heels, the Midland Lee offense doing whatever it wanted to start the second half.

Then, the Panthers got a stop, which seemed to jump start their offense and suddenly it was the Rebels that were reeling.

Permian quarterback Harper Terry scored on runs of 75, 42 and 25 yards in the second half Friday to lead the Panthers to a 55-44 victory against the Rebels in the District 2-6A opener for both teams at Ratliff Stadim.

Terry finished with 11 carries for 175 yards and four scores to help Permian improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in district.

“This is what we trained for,” Terry said. “I just think this team really stayed focused, we stayed together and didn’t panic.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to come out with a win in district. It feels so good to start the district season like that.”

Makhilyn Young rushed 18 times for 137 yards and four scores for the Rebels (3-1, 0-1).

Permian found the end zone on the game’s opening possession, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Terry to Terran Limuel with 7:20 remaining in the first quarter.

The Panthers had been driving down the field on the ground, gaining 47 yards to the Rebels’ 28-yard line in six plays.

An illegal procedure penalty, followed by a bad snap, had Permian facing third down on the Rebels’ 33. Terry, dropping straight back in the pocket, spotted Limuel racing down the middle of the field for the easy touchdown.

When Midland Lee fumbled the ball away on the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers were poised to take quick control of the game. The Rebels defense rose to the challenge, however, forcing a field-goal attempt that missed, leaving Permian with just a one-score lead.

Midland Lee then put its potent offense on display, with quarterback Mikey Serrano conducting a 14-play drive that covered 93 yards, capped by Makhilyn Young’s 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game with 11:06 remaining in the first half.

Limuel answered with a 66-yard kickoff return to put the Panthers right back in Midland Lee territory. Two plays later, Lucas Salazar took the ball of the left side, broke three tackles and raced 29 yards for a touchdown and the lead.

Posted in on Saturday, October 17, 2020 12:45 am.

