HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies past Midland Lee in 2-6A opener

The Permian defense was on its heels, the Midland Lee offense doing whatever it wanted to start the second half.
Then, the Panthers got a stop, which seemed to jump start their offense and suddenly it was the Rebels that were reeling.
Permian quarterback Harper Terry scored on runs of 75, 42 and 25 yards in the second half Friday to lead the Panthers to a 55-44 victory against the Rebels in the District 2-6A opener for both teams at Ratliff Stadim.
Terry finished with 11 carries for 175 yards and four scores to help Permian improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in district.
“This is what we trained for,” Terry said. “I just think this team really stayed focused, we stayed together and didn’t panic.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to come out with a win in district. It feels so good to start the district season like that.”
Makhilyn Young rushed 18 times for 137 yards and four scores for the Rebels (3-1, 0-1).
Permian found the end zone on the game’s opening possession, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Terry to Terran Limuel with 7:20 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers had been driving down the field on the ground, gaining 47 yards to the Rebels’ 28-yard line in six plays.
An illegal procedure penalty, followed by a bad snap, had Permian facing third down on the Rebels’ 33. Terry, dropping straight back in the pocket, spotted Limuel racing down the middle of the field for the easy touchdown.
When Midland Lee fumbled the ball away on the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers were poised to take quick control of the game. The Rebels defense rose to the challenge, however, forcing a field-goal attempt that missed, leaving Permian with just a one-score lead.
Midland Lee then put its potent offense on display, with quarterback Mikey Serrano conducting a 14-play drive that covered 93 yards, capped by Makhilyn Young’s 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game with 11:06 remaining in the first half.
Limuel answered with a 66-yard kickoff return to put the Panthers right back in Midland Lee territory. Two plays later, Lucas Salazar took the ball of the left side, broke three tackles and raced 29 yards for a touchdown and the lead.
>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide
Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.