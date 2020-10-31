  • October 31, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies against scrappy Tigers - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies against scrappy Tigers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Permian 36, Wolfforth Frenship 27

Wolfforth Frenship... 7.. 10   10     0   —    27

Permian.................... 7.... 6   14     9   —    36

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Permian: Terran Limuel 98 kickoff return (Tate Terry kick), 11:48.

Frenship: Ty Glass 12 run (Jon Olivarez kick), 8:15. Drive: 9 plays, 61 yards, 3:33. Key play: On first-and-10 at the Permian 47, running back William Bayouth gained 18 yards to the 29.

Second Quarter

Frenship: FG Jon Olivarez 22, 9:50. Drive: 6 plays, 15 yards, 3:14. Key play: After running back William Bayouth gained 10 yards to give the Tigers first-and-goal at the 10, the Permian defense made three consecutive stops to force the field goal.

Frenship: William Bayouth 10 run (Jon Olivarez kick), 4:39. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 2:57. Key play: On fourth-and-3 at the Permian 25, quarterback Corbin Gandy  gained four yards on an option over the right side to keep the drive alive.

Permain: Cade Tschauner 14 run (kick failed). Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 3:24. Key play: On third-and-8 from the Tigers’ 31, wide receiver Terran Limuel took a handoff and swept around the right side for 17 yards to the 14. Tschauner scored on a reverse on the next play.

Third Quarter

Frenship: Tai’ja Smith 3 run (Jon Olivarez kick), 6:15. Drive: 9 plays, 53 yards, 4:18. Key play: On third-and-5 from the Permian 11, quarterback Corbin Gandy connected with running back Ty Glass  for 8 yards to the 3.

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 79 pass from Harper Terry (run failed), 5:50. Drive: 1 play, 79 yards, :17.

Frenship: FG Jon Olivarez 33, 2:31. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 3:19. Key play: On third-and-5 at the Frenship 35, running back William Bayouth caught a screen pass that went for 42 yards to the Permian 23.

Permian: Terran Limuel 78 pass from Harper Terry (Harper Terry run), 1:13. Drive: 3 plays, 82 yards, 1:07. Key play: On second-and-12 from the Permina 11, Limuel ran the ball around the right side for 11 yards. An illegal procedure penalty back the Panthers up to their own 22, when quarterback Harper Terry found Limuel all alone behind the defense.

Fourth Quarter

Permian: Andy Castillo 1 run (Tate Terry kick), 7:00. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 4:40. Key play: On third-and-14 at the Permian 42, quarterback Harper Terry connected with wide receiver Shy Stephens-Deary for 27 yards to the Tigers’ 31.

Permian: Safety (quarterback tackled in end zone), 1:00.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                 Frenship            Permian

First Downs........................ 16.................... 11

Total Yards...................... 304.................. 349

Rushes-Yards............ 41-181............. 35-164

Passing........................... 123.................. 185

Comp-Att-Int............. 11-18-0............... 6-8-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-0

Punts-Avg.................... 3-27.3.............. 5-23.4

Penalties-Yards............. 6-65................. 5-25

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Frenship: William Bayouth 22-96, Tai’ja Smith  7-46, Ty Glass 6-24, Corbin Gandy 5-10, Stefano Sanchez 1-5.

Permian: Andy Castillo11-65, Harper Terry 12-58, Terran Limuel 7-36, Cade Tschauner 1-14, Lucas Salazar 1-(-1), Shy Stephens-Deary 1-(-3), Team 2-(-6).

Passing

Frenship: Corbin Gandy 11-18-0—123.

Permian: Harper Terry 6-8-0—185.

Receiving

Frenship: Carson Miller 4-52, William Bayouth 1-42, Ty Glass 1-15, Andrew Braddock 1-11, Tai’ja Smith 1-7, Klien Coker 1-(-4).

Permian: Shy Stephens-Deary 3-114, Terran Limuel 2-74, Cade Tschauner 1-(-3).

 

Posted: Friday, October 30, 2020 11:38 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies against scrappy Tigers By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

It wasn’t pretty, but it was just what the Permian football team needed.

Terran Limuel and Shy Stephens-Deary scored on long touchdown passes to tie the game and Andy Castillo barreled over from the 1 with less than five minutes to play Friday to lift the Panthers to a 36-27 victory against Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian (4-2 overall, 2-1 in district) also got a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter, shutting out the Tigers (2-4, 1-2), while forcing a fumble and recording a safety in the final minute.

Permian quarterback Harper Terry finished 6 of 8 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, a 79-yard strike to Stephens-Deary and a 78-yard toss to Limuel that tied the game with 1:13 to play in the third quarter.

Deary finished with three catches for 114 yards, with Limuel adding two receptions for 74 yards. Castillo led the Panthers on the ground with 65 yards on 11 carries.

“This was a team win,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We really hadn’t played well for four quarters going into halftime; I was extremely proud of our kids the second half, coming out and playing better and being able to overcome adversity like they had to do.

“We had some guys make some big plays throughout the game, our quarterback, our wide outs, our running backs did a great job in the second half. They did a good job of not letting the moment get too big for them and then when their number was called, to come out and make the play.”

It was an electrifying start for the Panthers as Limuel opened the game with a 98-yard kickoff return, taking the ball straight up the middle for a 7-0 lead just 12 seconds into the game.

The Tigers answered quickly, driving the ball 61 yards in nine plays, with running back Ty Glass sweeping around the right side for a 12-yard touchdown with 8:15 to play in the first quarter.

The Panthers struggled to get their offense going after Limuel’s quick strike as Frenship’s defensive front was able to apply pressure to Terry and disrupt the running game.

Permian didn’t get its initial first down in the game until there were less than four minutes to play in the first half.

That came on the Panther’s only sustained drive of the opening 24 minutes, with Permian cashing in on a 14-yard touchdown run on a reverse by Cade Tschauner with 1:15 remaining in the second quarter.

“Give those guys (Wolfforth Frenship) credit, they played really hard,” Permian offensive coordinator Thad Fortune said. “We just had to get a feel and it, obviously, took a lot longer than we wanted it to.

“I was proud of our kids, the way they played in the second half.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , , , on Friday, October 30, 2020 11:38 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]