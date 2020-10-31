HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian rallies against scrappy Tigers

It wasn’t pretty, but it was just what the Permian football team needed.
Terran Limuel and Shy Stephens-Deary scored on long touchdown passes to tie the game and Andy Castillo barreled over from the 1 with less than five minutes to play Friday to lift the Panthers to a 36-27 victory against Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.
Permian (4-2 overall, 2-1 in district) also got a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter, shutting out the Tigers (2-4, 1-2), while forcing a fumble and recording a safety in the final minute.
Permian quarterback Harper Terry finished 6 of 8 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, a 79-yard strike to Stephens-Deary and a 78-yard toss to Limuel that tied the game with 1:13 to play in the third quarter.
Deary finished with three catches for 114 yards, with Limuel adding two receptions for 74 yards. Castillo led the Panthers on the ground with 65 yards on 11 carries.
“This was a team win,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We really hadn’t played well for four quarters going into halftime; I was extremely proud of our kids the second half, coming out and playing better and being able to overcome adversity like they had to do.
“We had some guys make some big plays throughout the game, our quarterback, our wide outs, our running backs did a great job in the second half. They did a good job of not letting the moment get too big for them and then when their number was called, to come out and make the play.”
It was an electrifying start for the Panthers as Limuel opened the game with a 98-yard kickoff return, taking the ball straight up the middle for a 7-0 lead just 12 seconds into the game.
The Tigers answered quickly, driving the ball 61 yards in nine plays, with running back Ty Glass sweeping around the right side for a 12-yard touchdown with 8:15 to play in the first quarter.
The Panthers struggled to get their offense going after Limuel’s quick strike as Frenship’s defensive front was able to apply pressure to Terry and disrupt the running game.
Permian didn’t get its initial first down in the game until there were less than four minutes to play in the first half.
That came on the Panther’s only sustained drive of the opening 24 minutes, with Permian cashing in on a 14-yard touchdown run on a reverse by Cade Tschauner with 1:15 remaining in the second quarter.
“Give those guys (Wolfforth Frenship) credit, they played really hard,” Permian offensive coordinator Thad Fortune said. “We just had to get a feel and it, obviously, took a lot longer than we wanted it to.
“I was proud of our kids, the way they played in the second half.”
