HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian opens season with win

Permian overcame a sluggish start and began its 2020 season with a 47-35 victory against Abilene Cooper in a nondistrict game Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “Cooper is a good team.
“We had a lot of mistakes. We need to get ready for next week.”
The Cougars (0-1) shocked the Panthers early in the first quarter with back-to-back touchdown passes of more than 60 yards.
Abilene Cooper quarterback Aidan Thompson connected with wide receiver Bryan Spotwood on the third play of the game for a 62-yard score down the right sideline after Spotwood easily ran past the Permian defenders.
Then, after forcing the Panthers to punt, the Cougars again struck quickly when Thompson found Alejandro Martinez on a crossing pattern that resulted in an 84-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead just 3:45 into the game.
Permian managed to turn things around with Tristan Johnson’s touchdown run from 1 yard out with 5:49 left in the first quarter and then the Panthers defense stepped up.
Permian linebacker Amarion Garrett, moving from offense to defense this season, made a leaping interception on the Cougars’ next possession and returned it 27-yard for the touchdown to cut the Panthers’ deficit to one, 14-13, with 5:38 left in the first quarter.
Permian went in front for good on its next offensive possession when quarterback Harper Terry connected with wide receiver D’Shybreon Stephens-Deary for a 71-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left in the first quarter and giving the Panthers a 20-14 lead heading into the second quarter.
Thompson threw another interception, with Permian’s Bryce Woody returning it 26 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers had a 27-14 lead with 7:33 remaining in the first half.
A fumble by Thompson later in the second quarter was recovered by Garrett, who returned it 24 yards for his second defensive touchdown of the game with 3:55 left in the second. Garrett had two touchdowns last season at wide receiver.
Permian led, 41-21, at halftime.
“I thought we gave a good Permian team too many extra opportunities,” Cooper coach Aaron Roan said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a litttle bit.
“I think this is a good learning opportunity for us.”
