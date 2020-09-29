HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Sept. 29

In its 62nd of existence, the Permian football team will have another entry for the record book this week.
The Panthers travel to the Metroplex for their first game against Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Friday.
The game was added to the Panthers’ schedule at the last second as Permian had been searching for a Week 2 opponent after the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to juggled previous schedules.
For Permian coach Jeff Ellison and his players, this week has been a return to normal.
“We’re playing this game on a Friday so we’re back to our regular routine,
Ellison said after the Panthers opened last Thursday. “We’re excited to play this game. We did pick it up late last week but our kids are excited about the opportunity to play.
“We’ve had a good weekend of work and preparation. We’re looking forward to executing this week during practice and performing well on Friday.”
Horn, which plays in District 10-6A, was originally scheduled to face Highland Park this week, while the Panthers had an open date.
However, due to a COVID-19 concern from its football team a few weeks ago, Highland Park was forced to cancel its scrimmage on Sept. 17 and its first two games of the season which included Austin Westlake and Horn.
The Jaguars, coached by Chris Hudler, are coming off a 31-24 win over Richardson Pearce.
According to Ellison, Horn’s biggest strength is its size and speed.
“They do a great job of staying balanced,” Ellison said. “We have to do a good job on defense of stopping the run. We have to go out there and execute on offense.”
Horn quarterback Trey McGill passed for 111 yards in the victory, going 7 of 16 while wide receiver Christopher Dawn had one reception for 44 yards. Running back Camden Tyler rushed for 191 yards on 14 carries.
Horn managed to hold off Pearce after seeing its 24-10 lead disappear in the fourth quarter before hanging on for the win in the final minutes.
For Ellison, getting to add another game to the schedule is crucial, especially considering that the Panthers will face Amarillo Tascosa in their final nondistrict game next week.
“The way everything is right now, getting as many games in as possible (is important) because the bottom line is you’re preparing for district,” Ellison said. “It was crucial that we get another nondistrict game in. That will help us get ready and they’re a great opponent.”
The Panthers will have three nondistrict games this season.
>> METROPLEX ROAD WOES: It might be the first meeting against Mesquite Horn but it certainly won’t be the Panthers’ first trip to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
In recent years, however, the Panthers’ trips to the Metroplex haven’t ended well.
Last year, Permian lost to DeSoto 35-14 in its season opener at Eagle Stadium.
The year before, the Panthers were dealt a 24-20 loss to Southlake Carroll at Dragon Stadium.
In 2017, the Panthers were knocked out of the area round of the playoffs with a 41-10 loss to Arlington Martin at UT-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium.
>> DEFENSIVE STRENGTHS: While Permian’s defense may have had a few lapses in last week’s win against the Cougars, two of the Panthers’ touchdowns came on turnovers as linebacker Amarion Garrett returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Garrett recovered a fumble and returned it to the end zone on a 24 yard score.
“He’s done an outstanding job,” Ellison said. “He’s worked hard. He’s one of the leaders for this team. He’s just a guy who’s worked hard day in and day out. We’re really excited to have those big plays for us for the night.”
This year, Garrett has moved over from offense to defense, playing wide receiver in the past.
Ellison says Garrett’s ability to transition to defense speaks a lot about his versatility and dedication.
“He’s not selfish,” Ellison said. “He’s a team player and he wants to do whatever it takes for us to win and that means playing either on the offensive side or the defensive side. Some guys would have a tough time adjusting but he does not. He’s a good athlete and he’s a great teammate.”
>> SUB-VARSITY: Last week, all the Permian sub-varsity teams came away happy after their games.
The Permian Junior Varsity Black defeated Abilene Cooper 51-21 while the JV White shutout Cooper 48-0.
Both Permian freshman teams recorded shutouts last week as well.
Freshman Black defeated Cooper 66-0 while Freshman White won 36-0.
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American.