HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Sept. 22

After an offseason that has felt like an eternity, the Permian football team will finally return to the field as the 2020 season gets underway for Class 6A and 5A teams across the state.
The Panthers will start their season against Abilene Cooper at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.
It will have been 307 days since Permian has played at Ratliff Stadium, with the last outing coming in the 2019 area playoff round loss to Arlington Martin.
Going up against Abilene Cooper (which plays at the 5A level), Permian coach Jeff Ellison and his players are relishing the opportunity to finally play a regular-season game.
“We’re extremely excited,” Ellison said. “Abilene Cooper is a good football team. They have a great staff. They do a great job of getting their kids coached up well.”
The Cougars, coached by Aaron Roan, are coming off an 11-2 record last season which included a run to the regional semifinals.
They scrimmaged last week against San Angelo Central.
“They’re a well-disciplined team so we’re excited to get back on the field of play,” Ellison said. “I know both teams are looking forward to it.”
>> LONG TIME, NO SEE: Permian and Cooper have no shortage of meetings in the past as Thursday’s meeting will mark the 52nd matchup between both teams.
With both teams in separate classifications, however, they haven’t played against each other in seven years.
In their last meeting, Permian survived a high-scoring district showdown, 54-53 back in 2013.
The Panthers then moved up to 6A while the Cougars have remained 5A since.
Permian currently holds a 36-15 series lead over Cooper.
>> CHANGE: This year’s schedule saw many teams get dropped and added at the last second due to concerns from the pandemic and Cooper was not originally on Permian’s schedule.
With both teams suddenly looking for opponents to fill their open dates, it didn’t take long for them to add this game to the schedule.
“They were looking for a game the same week that we were so I made a phone call and now we’re playing,” Ellison said.
The Cougars will be one of two Abilene schools the Panthers will face this year with the other being at Abilene High in District 2-6A play on Oct. 23.
>> THURSDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Playing on a Thursday night is nothing new to the Panthers and this week’s contest may have forced the Panthers to make a few changes to their routine but nothing major, according to Ellison.
“Being a day ahead, it adjusts your schedule a little bit,” Ellison said. “But we’ve adjusted to where we’re not missing anything as far as our preparation so our kids and staff have done a good job of making a few minor adjustments and to be ready to roll on Thursday.”
>> CATCHING UP: The Panthers took part in their only scrimmage of the season last week against Amarillo High at Dick Bivins Stadium and Ellison says there were numerous mistakes against the Sandies.
“With the offense, I thought overall, the execution was good,” Ellison said. “We had some busted assignments at times and missed opportunities that hopefully will get corrected this week.”
Ellison added that some of the mistakes were partly because of the lack of playing time from the offseason.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve played like everyone else so we’re a little rusty,” Ellison said.
With each passing week, though, Ellison believes they’ll get back to speed, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
“I thought our defense flew around,” Ellison said. “We had some mistakes as far as linemen and missed tackles that our staff and kids are going to get better at as we play more football.”
