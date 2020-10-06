HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Notebook for Oct. 6

The Permian football team is accustomed to traveling.
Whether its west to El Paso, north to Lubbock or Amarillo, south to San Angelo or San Antonio or east to Abilene and the Metroplex, the Panthers are true road warriors with a plan designed for success when they unload at their destination.
That served them well last week.
Facing Mesquite Horn in a quickly arranged contest thanks to COVID-19 created openings on both school’s schedules, the Panthers loaded onto the buses for the 5-plus hour journey east to face an unfamiliar opponent.
“Left at 8:45 in the morning,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “We have a little routine that we have when we go up to the DFW area and I thought our staff did a really good job of keeping the kids focused throughout the day; that’s a long haul up there.
“I was really pleased with how our kids didn’t let a lot of the outside noise bother them and they went out there and played physical football.”
Permian used a quick start against the Jaguars to take control of the game, eventually running away to a 51-10 victory that made the ride back to the Permian Basin a lot more pleasant.
This week, the Panthers are loading up the buses for a more familiar trip to face former district rival Amarillo Tascosa at 7 p.m. Friday at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.
“We are going to have to be ready right off the bus,” defensive coordinator Vance Washington said. “You know that Tascosa is going to come out firing; this is going to be old smash-mouth football.
“But I thought we improved last week on defense and you just want to keep getting better each week. The biggest jump in improvement is from the first game to the second game and I think we saw that.”
>> REINFORCMENT: Ellison stood in the middle of the practice field Monday surrounded by the players as the Panthers were set to begin their pre-practice stretching.
First, however, a word from the coach on the importance of continuing to social distance, wear a mask and just basically pay attention in order to stay healthy and stay on the field.
“Talk to them every day about it,” Ellison said. “Just have to keep reminding them how important it is to follow the guidelines and procedures so that we don’t have any problems.”
>> NUMBERS GAME: Permian’s victory Friday added another footnote to the program’s record book.
The 41-point margin of victory was the largest against a Metroplex team in 31 years, when the Panthers defeated Dallas Jesuit 46-0 in 1989.
The largest margin of victory against a Dallas-Fort Worth-based team is 48 when the Panthers defeated Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 55-7, in 1984.
>> LOWER LEVELS: It was a 50-50 week for the Panthers in sub-varsity competition.
The JV Black defeated San Angelo Central, 35-28, while the JV White was on the wrong side of a 22-20 decision against the Bobcats.
The Freshman Black team earned a 32-12 victory against San Angelo Central, while the Freshman White squad was blanked, 33-0.
The JV teams will host Amarillo Tascosa beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium. The freshmen teams are on the road in Amarillo.
Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.