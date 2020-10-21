HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Notebook for Oct. 21

A Permian-Abilene High football game was nearly a yearly event for the better part of six decades from 1959 through 2015, each a district contest with playoff ramifications for one or both teams.
The UIL realignments in 2008 and 2016 briefly ended the meetings and for the past four seasons, the former foes followed each other through highlight packages.
That changes this week as the Panthers and Eagles rekindle their rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
“We haven’t seen them in a while,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “They are a good football team, they have a really good run game and a strong defense.
“On offense, they do a lot of different formations, so our kids are going to have to get lined up and communicate well.”
Led by junior quarterback Abel Ramirez, the Eagles are averaging 24 points and 342 yards of offense per game.
Ramirez is 36-of-71 passing for 696 yards and four touchdowns, with four receivers with more than 100 yards receiving on the season.
The Eagles (0-3 overall, 0-1 in District) also are playing with plenty of emotion after the return of head coach, Mike Fullen, from cancer treatment.
Fullen went public in August about his colon cancer diagnosis and turned over the reins to assistant coach Jeff Roads while undergoing treatment. Fullen returned to the sideline last week against San Angelo Central and will be there this week for the Eagles first home district contest of the season.
“Our prayers go out to them,” Ellison said of Mullens, his staff and the Eagles players. “I hate for them to go through that.
“They are going to be up for this game, for sure.”
>> EVEN KEEL: The Panthers are coming off an emotion victory against Midland Lee, scoring 29 points in the fourth quarter to best their rival and get a leg up on the race for a playoff spot in District 2-6A.
Now, the players have to rein in their emotions as they get ready for another tough contest under the lights in the Key City.
Ellison spoke to his team during the athletic period, drawing upon a quote from former Texas head coach Mack Brown.
“He was talking about the rivalry with Oklahoma and how the two toughest games are the one right before and the one right after,” Ellison said. “We didn’t do too well in the one before, against Tascosa.
“We had our normal Saturday of running, lifting weights and watching video and then they did a real good job today (Monday) in practice, which is something that we need to keep going all week.”
>> RECENT RESULTS: Though the Panthers lead the all-time series against the Eagles 36-17-2, it was Abilene High that was finishing on the right side of the scoreboard in the past 15 matchups between the teams.
Abilene High was 12-3 against the Panthers from 1999 to 2015, with the teams not meeting in 2007 and 2008 because of realignment. At one point, the Eagles won eight straight (1999-2006).
Permian did win the last matchup, 37-17, in 2015 and looks to make it two in a row this week, albeit with a four-year gap between victories.
>> DOUBLE FIGURES: To say the Panthers were swarming to the football against Midland Lee would be a bit of an understatement.
On the night, Permian recorded 102 tackles (55 solo, 47 assists), two tackles for a loss and four sacks.
It was the defense pressure, especially late in the third quarter and throughout the final 12 minutes, that helped turn things around in the victory.
Four players had double-digit nights in tackles — Bryce Woody (7 solo, 8 assists), Peyton Sharp (5-8), Jaxon Dorethy (2-10) and Kayden Baze (5-5) — with Amarion Garrett (8-1), Gage Plymell (4-5) and Joaquin Gonzalez (4-5) all finishing with nine.
Plymell, a sophomore, was making his first varsity start in place of the injured Parker Gwilliam.
>> LOWER LEVELS: It was a 50-50 week for the Permian JV and freshmen teams last week.
The JV Black squad was victorious, defeating Midland Lee 40-23, while the JV White team suffered a 44-20 defeat at the hands of the Rebels.
The Freshmen Black squad found itself locked in a defensive duel and prevailed, 14-8, against Midland Lee, while the Freshmen White team had a much tougher time in a 50-6 loss.
