HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Notebook for Oct. 13

The Permian football team had five long hours on the bus back home to think about its struggles against Amarillo Tascosa Friday in Canyon, the host Rebels taking advantage of two interception returns for touchdowns and a kickoff return for another score in a 40-18 victory against the Panthers.
“We got in late,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “I talked to them after the game and obviously we were disappointed in the outcome.
“But we learned a lot about ourselves and I think the team grew up. We had a great practice (Monday) and are looking forward to Friday.”
The bus ride also gave the Panthers (2-1) the chance to come to grips with everything that went right and wrong against Amarillo Tascosa and to understand that while the final result wasn’t what everyone wanted, there are bigger things in front of them — beginning this week.
After an abbreviated nondistrict schedule as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, Permian is set to open District 2-6A competition when it hosts Midland Lee at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Midland Lee currently is ranked 18th in the Class 6A rankings and poses significant challenges, physically and emotionally, to the Panthers for a second straight week.
The Rebels (3-0) are coming off a 26-7 victory against Belton and are the de facto champions of Amarillo in 2020 with early-season victories against Amarillo High and Amarillo Tascosa.
None of that matters now.
Permian and Midland Lee shared the district crown last season when the Panthers defeated the Rebels in the final regular-season contest.
Ellison knows exactly what to expect.
“We’re excited about it,” Ellison said of the district opener. “They are a good football team and we think we’re good as well and the kids are ready.
“We just have to take care of us and do what we do best. Our guys are ready to go, ready to go out there this week and prove it.”
>> TRAVEL TIME: The Panthers have been road warriors the past two weeks with trips to Mesquite and Amarillo, a combined 606 miles one way.
Those were the two longest trips of the regular season for Permian, which will travel twice more during District 2-6A play.
The first trip is on Oct. 23 when the Panthers renew their district rivalry with Abilene High at Shotwell Stadium.
Permian will travel to face San Angelo Central, as the Bobcats return to District 2-6A, on Nov. 20 at San Angelo Stadium.
>> STREAK SNAPPED: The Panthers saw their three-game winning streak against Amarillo Tascosa snapped Friday at Buffalo Stadium.
Entering play, Permian had won 12 of the 14 previous meetings between the teams, the only blemishes coming in the 2015 area playoffs (a 17-10 loss) and a 21-20 defeat in 2016.
>> LOWER LEVELS: It was a much better result for the JV and freshmen football teams against Amarillo Tascosa last week.
Permian’s JV Black team earned a 21-14 victory against the Rebels, while the Freshman Black (42-12) and Freshman White (30-8) also were victorious.
Contact Lee Scheide