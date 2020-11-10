HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian needs to stay away from trap

It’s time to see if the Permian football team has learned its lesson.
Earlier this season, the Panthers earned a key victory against Midland Lee in the District 2-6A opener.
Permian then kicked that advantage away the following week when it traveled to face Abilene High and watched the offense bog down in the second half as the host Eagles rally for a 27-25 victory to jumble up the district race.
Now, just days after dispatching crosstown rival Odessa High Friday at Ratliff Stadium, the Panthers face another possible trap game against Midland High, a team that is averaging 27 points per game over its past four contests.
The Bulldogs (1-5 overall, 1-2 in district) are led by running back Daniel Garcia, who has rushed for 634 yards on 104 carries, with two touchdowns.
Quarterback Landry Walls has completed 89 of 161 passes for 821 yards and six touchdowns.
“Midland High is a good football team, with a strong running game, and their quarterback does a nice job,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We are going to have to be focused and ready to go.
“This is going to be a good test to see if we learned anything from earlier in the season.”
Permian (5-2, 3-1) is now past the final emotional contest of its regular season with the Bronchos in the rear view mirror. It’s time for the Panthers to start playing “one game at a time,” especially with the chance to clinch a playoff berth on the line with a victory this week against the Bulldogs.
>> STEADYING INFLUENCE: One of the reasons for the Panthers righting the ship offensively has been the play and decision making of senior quarterback Harper Terry the past two contests, both victories, against Wolfforth Frenship and Odessa High.
Against the Tigers, Terry completed 5 of 8 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He had identical completions and attempts against the Bronchos for 170 yards and four touchdowns.
“Harper has done a great job,” Ellison said. “He’s getting a lot of the reps in practice and he’s a smart kid and understands what we want to do.”
>> WITHIN SIGHT: Another reason for the Panthers success has been the play of wide receiver Shy Stephens-Deary.
He caught five passes for 226 yards and a program single-game record five touchdowns against the Bronchos. In his past two games, he has seven receptions for 332 yards and six touchdowns, including a 79-yard score against Wolfforth Frenship and a 79-yard touchdown against Odessa High.
Stephens-Deary now has 11 touchdowns on the season, one shy of the school’s regular-season record set by Lloyd Hill in 1989 and matched by Roy Williams in 1998. Both of those marks were set during a 10-game regular season.
Stephens-Deary has done it in seven games, with two more left in the regular season.
The single-season record for touchdowns receptions for the season, including playoffs, is 17, set by Williams in 1998.
“Shy is an athlete,” Terry said. “You just have to get the ball in his hands and he can do the rest.”
>> KICKING IN: It was a much better night for the Permian kickers against the Bronchos.
Punter Cade Kreger had a solid evening, averaging 38.3 yards on three kicks.
Place kickers Hayden Kidd and Tate Terry combined to go a perfect 6-for-6 on extra point attempts, and Kidd converted a 26-yard field goal in the final four minutes of the game, the Panthers first field goal of the season.
>> LOWER LEVELS: It was a clean sweep for the Panthers last week against their rivals from Odessa High.
On the junior varsity level, Permian’s JV Black defeated the Bronchos, 49-26. OHS has just one JV squad this season.
The Panthers’ Freshman Black routed Odessa High, 60-0, with the Freshman White team earning a 30-12 victory.
