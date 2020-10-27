HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian looking for a complete effort

It was an all-too familiar feeling for the Permian football team as it rode home last week from Abilene, unhappy after being handed a 27-25 loss by the Eagles at Shotwell Stadium.
Just two week earlier, the Panthers had suffered a setback in Canyon at the hands of Amarillo Tascosa. Yet Permian was able to regroup from that loss and defeat Midland Lee to open District 2-6A play, dominating the Rebels in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers couldn’t recreate that magic against the Eagles, being shut down over the final 24 minutes.
“We learned that we have to play a complete game,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “We had a good second half against Midland Lee and then a good first half in Abilene and then didn’t do anything else.
“We need a better effort in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams.”
The loss quickly erased the feel-good vibe surrounding the team following its victory against Midland Lee, then ranked 18th in the state.
Now Permian (3-2 overall, 1-1 in district) finds itself in a four-way tie for second place in the district with Abilene High, Midland High and this week’s opponent, Wolfforth Frenship, with everyone looking up at San Angelo Central, which is undefeated in district.
The Panthers return home to host the Tigers (2-3, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Ellison and his staff are making sure that no one on the Panthers’ roster is taking this game for granted, as evidenced by the high-intensity at practice on Monday and communication that reinforced what is expected when the lights go on.
“Everyone just has to do their job,” Ellison said. “Frenship is a good football team.
“They like to throw the ball on offense and defensively, they are going to show us multiple fronts and lots of movement so our guys are going to have to be focused and not move and take a penalty.”
>> TAKING ADVANTAGE: The Panthers’ indoor workout facility was in use Monday as the temperatures hovered around the freezing mark during much of practice, a more than 40-degree drop from Sunday’s balmy fall afternoon.
The team was outside briefly, twice, for early session work and then special teams work near the end of the night.
Inside, the effort was fast-paced and organized as both offense and defense began working on the game plan for the Tigers. Though the turf is just 60 yards long, there was plenty of room for everything that needed to get done.
>> SECOND HALF SHUTOUT: The Permian football team was shut out by Abilene High in the second half of Friday’s game. The last time that happened in a district game was back in 2016 when the Panthers were also shut out in the second half by Wolfforth Frenship. Permian lost that game 40-28.
>> INJURY: Permian running back Tristan Johnson left with an injury in the first half of Friday’s game and did not return. Johnson finished with six carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.
>> STRUGGLES AT SHOTWELL: Friday’s loss was the fourth straight time that Permian lost to Abilene High at Shotwell Stadium dating back to the 2010 season. The two teams did not play each other from 2016 through 2019.
>> LOWER LEVEL RESULTS: The underclassmen fared much better last week against the Eagles, going a combined 4-0 in JV and Freshman contests. JV Black pitched a 48-0 shutout, while JV White allowed one score in a 48-8 victory.
Freshman Black earned a 42-7 triumph, with Freshman White walking away with a workman-like 28-13 victory.
