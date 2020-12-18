  • December 18, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian falls to Southlake Carroll in area round - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian falls to Southlake Carroll in area round

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

 

 

 Southlake Carroll 38, Permian 7

Southlake Carroll....................... 17.... 14     7     0   —    38

Permian........................ 0.... 0     7     0   —    7

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: RJ Maryland 68 pass from Hunter Holden (Joe McFadden kick), 10:32. 4 plays, 68 yards, 2:32. Key plays: Holden completed a pass to Landon Samson for 48 yards. 

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: Brady Boyd 52 pass from Hunter Holden (Joe McFadden kick), 7:32. 2 plays, 85 yards, 0:58. Owen Allen ran for 30 yards and a first down before the touchdown pass.

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: Joe McFadden 26 kick, 3:29. 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:15. Key plays: None.

Second Quarter

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: Brady Boyd 34 pass from Hunter Holden (Joe McFadden kick), 10:57. 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:11. Key plays: Hunter Holden ran for a 24 yard gain right before his touchdown pass.

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: Brady Boyd 4 pass from Hunter Holden (Joe McFadden kick), 0:34. 8 plays, 82 yards, 2:16.

Third Quarter

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: Owen Allen 47 run (Joe McFadden kick), 6:14. 3 plays, 93 yards. Key plays: Brady Boyd used a 48-yard reception to bring the ball downfield for the Dragons.

PERMIAN: Lucas Salazar 1 run (Hayden Kidd kick), 1:46. 12 plays, 82 yards, 5:39. Key plays: Andy Castillo had an eight-yard run and Shy Stephens-Deary had a 24-yard reception while Tristan Johnson added a 20 yard run.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Southlake Carroll               Permian

First Downs....................... 15.................... 12

Total Yards........................ 390.................... 300

Rushes-Yards................... 26-141.................... 37-215

Passing Yards................... 249.................... 85

Passing............................. 6-10-1.................... 6-14-1

Fumbles-Lost.................... 0-0.................... 1-0

Punts-Avg.......................... 1-65.................... 3-30

Penalties-Yards................ 13-130.................... 13-135

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Southlake Carroll: Owen Allen 11-68, Kannon Kadi 8-49, Hunter Holden 7-24.

Permian: Harper Terry 21-81, Shy Stephens-Deary 2-68, Rodney Hall 7-53, Andy Castillo 4-17, Lucas Salazar 3-(-4)

Passing

Southlake Carroll: Hunter Holden 6-10-1—249

Permian: Harper Terry 6-14-1—85

Receiving

Southlake Carroll: Brady Boyd 3-134, Landon Samson 2-62, Owen Allen 1-31, RJ Maryland 1-22

Permian: Rodney Hall 2-44, Shy Stephens-Deary 3-36, Devon Pierce 1-5

Related Galleries

icon-collection FOOTBALL: Permian vs Southlake Carroll

Posted: Friday, December 18, 2020 8:31 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian falls to Southlake Carroll in area round By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

ABILENE The Permian football team saw its 2020 season come to a close with a 38-7 loss to Southlake Carroll in the area round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs Friday at Abilene Christian University.

The Dragons (9-1) advanced to face Arlington Martin in the regional quarterfinals, while the Panthers finished the season at 8-3.

Southlake Carroll dominated the first half and never looked back.

“ I’m super proud of the way we attacked this week,” Southlake Carroll coach Riley Dodge said. “Our guys did an amazing job and I’m very proud of our defense and the way they shut things down.”

The Dragons took advantage of their opening possession, bringing the ball downfield and scoring when quarterback Hunter Holden connected with wide receiver RJ Maryland for a 22-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 lead, moving the ball 68 yards in just four plays.

“ First of all, great job by Southlake Carroll,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “They’re a good football team.

“ I’m proud of our kids and they fought through this season.”

The Panthers were forced to punt on their next possession and the Dragons wasted no time in getting to the end zone, with Brady Boyd scoring on a 52-yard reception from Holden, putting Southlake Carroll ahead, 14-0, just 4:28 into the game.

Southlake Carroll would have to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Joe McFadden with 3:29 on the clock and the Dragons ended the first quarter with a 17-0 lead.

Permian’s offense struggled, hampered by penalties throughout the first half.

The Dragons continued their hot start in the second quarter, with the Holden-Boyd connection working again, this time on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 10:57 remaining to play in the first half to give Southlake Carroll a 24-0 lead.

The Panthers defense then began to reverse the momentum, pinning the Dragons deep in their own territory and forcing a punt. Permian, however, was called for a roughing the punter penalty to keep Southlake Carroll on the field.

Permian continued to pressure Hayden and it paid off with an interception by Joaquin Gonzalez, but the Panthers were unable to capitalize on the short field

The Dragons added another score before the end of the half when a pass to Boyd from 4 yards out increased the lead to 31-0 with 34 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Allen scored on a 47-yard run on the Dragons’ first possession of the third quarter and things did not get any easier for the Panthers, who finally got a rushing touchdown from Lucas Salazar to avert the shutout.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , on Friday, December 18, 2020 8:31 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 65%
Winds: S at 5mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 34°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 34°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 66°/Low 34°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]