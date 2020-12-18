HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian falls to Southlake Carroll in area round

ABILENE The Permian football team saw its 2020 season come to a close with a 38-7 loss to Southlake Carroll in the area round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs Friday at Abilene Christian University.
The Dragons (9-1) advanced to face Arlington Martin in the regional quarterfinals, while the Panthers finished the season at 8-3.
Southlake Carroll dominated the first half and never looked back.
“ I’m super proud of the way we attacked this week,” Southlake Carroll coach Riley Dodge said. “Our guys did an amazing job and I’m very proud of our defense and the way they shut things down.”
The Dragons took advantage of their opening possession, bringing the ball downfield and scoring when quarterback Hunter Holden connected with wide receiver RJ Maryland for a 22-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 lead, moving the ball 68 yards in just four plays.
“ First of all, great job by Southlake Carroll,” Permian coach Jeff Ellison said. “They’re a good football team.
“ I’m proud of our kids and they fought through this season.”
The Panthers were forced to punt on their next possession and the Dragons wasted no time in getting to the end zone, with Brady Boyd scoring on a 52-yard reception from Holden, putting Southlake Carroll ahead, 14-0, just 4:28 into the game.
Southlake Carroll would have to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Joe McFadden with 3:29 on the clock and the Dragons ended the first quarter with a 17-0 lead.
Permian’s offense struggled, hampered by penalties throughout the first half.
The Dragons continued their hot start in the second quarter, with the Holden-Boyd connection working again, this time on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 10:57 remaining to play in the first half to give Southlake Carroll a 24-0 lead.
The Panthers defense then began to reverse the momentum, pinning the Dragons deep in their own territory and forcing a punt. Permian, however, was called for a roughing the punter penalty to keep Southlake Carroll on the field.
Permian continued to pressure Hayden and it paid off with an interception by Joaquin Gonzalez, but the Panthers were unable to capitalize on the short field
The Dragons added another score before the end of the half when a pass to Boyd from 4 yards out increased the lead to 31-0 with 34 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Allen scored on a 47-yard run on the Dragons’ first possession of the third quarter and things did not get any easier for the Panthers, who finally got a rushing touchdown from Lucas Salazar to avert the shutout.
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.