HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian begins practice

Usually by Labor Day, teams have already been practicing for a month and are looking at game film from the season opener.
However, in a year where the status quo has changed for everyone due to COVID-19, the Permian football team, along with every other Class 6A and Class 5A in the state, spent Labor Day getting on the practice field for the first time.
Despite the delayed start to the season, Permian coach Jeff Ellison and his players were just happy to be out on the field.
“It’s still exciting,” Ellison said. “It’s still the first day of practice.
“There’s a lot of energy. There are a lot of people out here. It was good to get back.”
Permian practiced early Monday, taking advantage of the school holiday to get on the field while it was still cool.
The Panthers will switch to afternoon practices going forward.
While strength and conditioning took place during the summer, Ellison said he liked the effort from his players, considering the long layover after not being able to have spring drills.
“They’ve been working over the summer and trying to get back to normal and it was great to see everyone with their jerseys on today. All around, it was a good feeling to have.”
There may be some rust from the long offseason but all things considered, Ellison was happy with what he saw on Monday.
“They did a good job for the first day and they’ve done a good job each and every day,” Ellison said.
The Panthers are coming off a 7-5 overall record from last year which included a shared district title with a 4-1 showing in 2-6A.
Another of the things that stood out for Ellison was how sharp everything looked, especially on offense.
“I thought our defense did a good job and I think we were a lot crisper on offense today than we were a year ago,” Ellison said.
For quarterback Harper Terry, the feeling of just being back out on the practice field was amazing.
“Coming out here and putting on helmets is a whole different feeling,” Terry said. “It’s a whole different mentality.”
For Terry and his teammates, it’s been a quick pace to get back to normal from where they ended last season.
“I wouldn’t say we’re rusty because we really picked it up over the summer,” Terry said. “I feel like we’re picking right back up from where we were in the (Arlington) Martin game.”
Keeping everyone safe and stopping the spread of germs has been a challenge for every school but Ellison liked the way his team handled following the rules and regulations mandated by the University Interscholastic League.
“Coaches have their masks on and if the players aren’t in play, they have their masks on as well,” Ellison said. “They’ve done a good job of following the rules.”
Permian is scheduled to open its season Sept. 24 against Abilene Cooper at Ratliff Stadium.
“We’re really excited about this season,” Ellison said. “We expect to win championships every year.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to do that this year.”
