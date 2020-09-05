  • September 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin roundup

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin roundup

Posted: Saturday, September 5, 2020 7:06 pm

Odessa American

ANDREWS 42, MONAHANS 21

MONAHANS The Mustangs’ offense generated 300 yards total in their road win over the Loboes.

Andrews’ lead was 35-7 at the half as quarterback E.J. Lopez threw for 252 yards.

Monahans’ Bond Heflin threw for 95 yards.

Andrews 21 14 7 0 — 42

Monahans 7 0 7 7 — 21

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 45 interception return (Fernando Prendis kick), 11:05

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 16 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 6:10

Monahans: Jamarcus Perkins 10 run (Alonso Ruiz kick), 7:24

Andrews: Brock Tijerina 7 run (Fernando Predis kick), 3:52

Second Quarter

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 23 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 8:17

Andrews: A.J. Britten 6 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 0:23.

Third Quarter

Monahans: Adan Saucedo 20 interception return (Alonso Ruiz kick), 1:42.

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 55 pass from E. J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 1:25.

Fourth Quarter

Monahans: Leonard Davis 14 pass from Bond Heflin (Alonso Ruiz), 9:28.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Andrews Monahans

First Downs 15 16

Total Yards 300 247

Rushes-Yards 18-48 53-152

Passing Yards 252 95

Passing 19-30-1 5-15-2

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Punts-Avg 2-39 4-28.75

Penalties-Yards 7-75 6-55

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 1-3, E.J. Lopez 3-9, Luis Cervantes 7-41, Brock Tijerina, 2-17, Jaxon Lawdermilk 3-14, Evan Jackson 2- (-36).

Monahans: Bond Heflin 9-(-13), Tanner Jones 3-3, Daegan Graham 16-64, Byson Jaquez 21-85

Passing

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 19-30-1—252

Monahans: Bond Heflin 5-15-2—95

Receiving

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 4-49, Luke Armendariz 2 -100, Cody Cabrera 1-2, Gehrig Morris 1- (-2), Jose Bustamante 1-8, AJ Britten 5-37, Anthony Trevino 1-31, Luis Cervantes 2-26, Brock Tijerina 1-4, Jaxon Lawdermilk 1- (-3).

Monahans: Leonard Davis 3-94, Tanner Jones 1-3, Bryson Jaquez 1- (-2)

ALPINE 20,

FORT STOCKTON 14

ALPINE This time, it was Alpine that made the comeback.

After last week’s loss to the Panthers, the Bucks returned the favor with a second-half comeback against Fort Stockton.

Jayden Canaba’s six-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left capped a 20-point second-half performance from Alpine.

Fort Stockton 0 14 0 0 — 14

Alpine 0 0 7 13 — 20

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 19 run (Dominic Aguilar kick), 5:20

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 31 run (Aguilar kick), 2:22.

Third Quarter

Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 43 pass from Jayden Canaba (Domique Fierro kick), 8:52.

Fourth Quarter

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 5 run (kick failed), 5:41.

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 6 run (Dominque Fierro), 1:02

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Fort Stockton Alpine

First Downs 8 12

Total Yards 250 298

Rushes-Yards 32-182 41-205

Passing Yards 68 93

Passing 7-17-0 6-16-1

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0

Punts-Avg 4-35.1 7-38.8

Penalties-Yards 9-83 7-70

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Fort Stockton: Not reported

Alpine: Allen Vargas 16-132, Jayden Canaba 13-47, Blake Billings 4-16, Diego Monclova 1-8, Brady Cramp 1-6, Oscar Velasquez 1-(-1), Josh Haze 4- (-3), Cody Barragan 1-(-6).

Passing

Fort Stockton: Not reported

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 6-16-1—93

Receiving

Fort Stockton: Not reported

Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 3-65, Brady Crump 2-22, Diego Monclova 1-6

SHALLOWATER 34,

SEMINOLE 14

SEMINOLE The Indians could not overcome a 14-point halftime deficit as Shallowater delivered Seminole its second loss of the season at Wigwam Stadium.

Seminole quarterback Blake Flowers threw for 213 yards, going 19-of-41 with a touchdown.

Flowers also rushed for 43 yards and Cy Cramer had a touchdown on the ground for the Indians (0-2). Shallo-water moved to 2-0.

FLOYDADA 22, KERMIT 6

FLOYDADA Kermit’s season got started with a road loss to Floydada at Wester Field.

The game was added to the Yellow Jackets’ schedule last week as Kermit was playing its season-opener after its game against McCamey was canceled.

The Whirlwinds (1-1) took a 12-0 halftime lead before scoring 10 in the third quarter.

Kermit (0-1) finished with 155 total yards (61 passing, 94 rushing). Bradley Peralta had a 26-yard touchdown.

REAGAN COUNTY 62,

IRAAN 0

BIG LAKE Quarterback Jacob Gallegos completed eight of 10 passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Owls (1-1) past the Braves (0-1) in nondistrict play Friday.

Dylan Dodd, Eric Garcia, Isaac Perez, Christian Gallindo and Alexavier Reyes each scored one rushing touchdown on the night.

The Owls’ defense was stingy all night, allowing the Braves just 47 yards of total offense. Tony Barrera rushed 10 times for 35 yards to lead Iraan.

Iraan 0 0 0 0 — 0

Reagan County 22 20 13 7 — 62

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Reagan County: 18 pass from Jacob Gallegos (Christian Gallindo run), 7:03.

Reagan County: Jayden Gonzalez 63 pass from Jacob Gallegos (pass failed), 5:47.

Reagan County: Elijah Gonzalez 19 pass from Jacob Gallegos

Second Quarter

Reagan County: Christian Gallindo 26 pass from Jacob Gallegos (Octavian Reyes kick), 9:46.

Reagan County: Isaac Perez 5 run (Alexavier Reyes kick), 6:35.

Reagan County: Alexavier Reyes 10 run (pass failed), :57.

Third Quarter

Reagan County: Christian Gallindo 1 run (Alexavier Reyes kick), 9:46.

Reagan County: Eric Garcia 1 run (kick failed), 1:08.

Fourth Quarter

Reagan County: Dylan Dodd 25 run (Alexavier Reyes kick), 5:24.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Iraan Reagan Cty

First Downs 3 22

Total Yards 47 383

Rushes-Yards 26-47 32-233

Passing Yards 0 150

Passing 0-2-2 8-10-0

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0

Punts-Avg 3-28.7 0-0.0

Penalties-Yards 2-15 5-30

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Iraan: Tony Barrera 10-35, Gavin Aguirre 6-21, Braden Kent 5-3, JD Soli 4-0, Team 1-(-12).

Reagan County: Jacob Gallegos 6-71, Unknown 5-28, Team 1-25, Dylan Dodd 1-25, Hunter Fuller 1-22, Eric Garcia 5-21, Isaac Perez 4-19, Christian Gallinso 3-16, Alexavier 3-14, Eddie Gonzales 1-0, Javy DeLeon 1-(-3), Alex Sosa 1-(-5).

Passing

Iraan: Braden Kent 0-2-2—0.

Reagan County: 8-10-0—150.

Receiving

Iraan: None.

Reagan County: Jayden Gonzalez 1-63, Christian Gallindo 3-39, Elijah Gonzalez 1-19, N/A 1-18, N/A, 1-8, Connor Norton 1-3.

MCCAMEY 56, MENARD 6

MCCAMEY The Badgers opened their season with a 50-point victory over the Yellow Jackets at Badger Stadium.

Matt Rosas had two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown for McCamey (1-0). Zachary Rosas had five carries for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Ivan Rubio went 6-of-10 for 117 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Badgers. Menard fell to 0-2 for the season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 5, 2020 7:06 pm. | Tags:

