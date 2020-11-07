HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Roundup for Nov. 7

Gatesville 46, Pecos 37
SAN ANGELO Pecos wrapped up its regular season Friday as the Eagles fell to Gatesville at San Angelo Stadium. The teams met in a rare late-season nondistrict game as a result of schedule changes due to COVID-19 issues.
Pecos’ Abel Velasquez rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while Armando Ortega finished with 123 yards and three scores on 26 carries.
Pecos (3-5), the fourth seed out of District 1-4A Division II, will play Lubbock Estacado in bi-district play at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lowrey Field in Lubbock.
Pecos...................... 13.... 0 8 16 — 37
Gatesville................. 8.. 14 10 14 — 46
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Pecos: Armando Ortega 4 run (Kevin Leon kick)
Gatesville: Hayden Mooney 8 run (pass good)
Pecos: Armando Ortega 2 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
Gatesville: 33 pass (kick good)
Gatesville: Carson Brizedine 4 rush (kick good)
Third Quarter
Gatesville: Field goal.
Pecos: Abel Velasquez 67 run (Armando Ortega run)
Gatesville: 7 run (kick)
Fourth Quarter
Gatesville: 65 pass (kick)
Gatesville: 45 pass (kick)
Pecos: Abel Velasquez 76 run (conversion good)
Pecos: Armando Ortega 9 run (conversion good)
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Pecos Gatesville
First Downs........................ 19.................... 16
Total Yards...................... 555.................. 467
Rushes-Yards................. 476............. 27-129
Passing............................. 79.................. 338
Comp-Att-Int................. 1-3-0........... 13-16-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 1-1
Punts-Avg......................... n/a................... n/a
Penalties-Yards............. 2-13................. 7-49
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Pecos: Abel Velasquez 26-323, Armando Ortega 26-123, Randall Wilson Jr. 4-24, Rene Ortega 2-6.
Gatesville: None reported
Passing
Pecos: Eli Sandoval 1-3-0—79.
Gatesville: None reported
Receiving
Pecos: Abel Velasquez 1-79.
Gatesville: None reported
Seminole 49, Levelland 48
SEMINOLE Cy Cramer made a game-sealing interception Friday for Seminole as the Indians held on to defeat Levelland at Wigwam Stadium.
Seminole (4-6, 2-2) also got big efforts from Nate Leyva, who finished with 156 total yards and two scores, and the defense picked off five passes from the Lobos (2-8, 1-3) in the victory.
The Indians earned the third seed out of District 2-4A Division II and will play Greenwood in bi-district round next week. Levelland (2-8, 1-3) will be the district’s fourth seed and play Sweetwater next week.
Levelland.................. 8.. 14 12 14 — 48
Seminole................... 6.. 27 9 7 — 49
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Levelland: None reported.
Seminole: Nate Leyva 20-89, River Powers 10-50, Preston Stevenson 5-34, Knight Davis 3-12, Blake Flowers 1-2,
Passing
Levelland: None reported.
Seminole: River Powers 12-19-1—262, Blake Flowers 9-13-1—101, Kaycen Andrews 1-1-0—41.
Receiving
Levelland: None reported.
Seminole: Kaycen Andrews 6-117, Trey Villava 2-114, Preston Stevenson 8-84, Nate Leyva 4-67, Blake Flowers 2-22.
Alpine def. Anthony, forfeit
The regular season finale between Alpine and Anthony was forfeited by Anthony due to COVID-19 concerns in El Paso County.
Alpine’s last two games were forfeits and will enter the postseason as the second seed in District 1-3A Division II. The Fightin’ Bucks face Sonora in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in McCamey. Anthony finished the season at 1-4, 0-4.
Tornillo def. Compass Academy, forfeit
Compass Academy was forced to forfeit for the second week in a row due to COVID-19 concerns on the team. The Cougars still qualified for the playoffs in their first varsity season but also forfeited its scheduled bi-district game next week. Compass Academy was slated to play Ballinger. The Cougars finish the season at 1-7 overall and 1-3 in District 1-3A Division II
Tornillo (3-2, 2-2) is the third seed and will play Bangs in a bi-district game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Fort Stockton.
McCamey 56, Seagraves 21
SEAGRAVES McCamey wrapped up an outright District 1-2A Division II title Friday as the Badgers took care of business against Seagraves at Eagle Stadium.
Ivan Rubio finished with 200 yards passing and two touchdowns while also running for two scores for McCamey (8-1, 4-0). Matthew Rosas led the defensive effort with 12 total tackles and a blocked kick.
McCamey will face Ropesville Ropes in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Friday in Big Spring. Seagraves (3-6, 1-3) will be the district’s fourth playoff seed and will face Smyer.
Wink def. Plains, forfeit
Wink finished second in District 1-2A Division II with a forfeit victory over Plains. The Wildcats finished 8-1 overall and 3-1 in district play and will face Sudan in the bi-district round next week.
Plains (2-6, 2-2) earned the district’s third playoff seed and will face Bovina.
Fort Davis 29, Buena Vista 12
IMPERIAL Fort Davis pulled away from Buena Vista Friday to win the District 5-1A Division I championship at Longhorn Stadium.
Trailing 12-6 at halftime, the Indians (6-3 overall, 3-0 district) scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Buena Vista.
The Indians will host Garden City in the bi-district round at 8 p.m. Friday at Bart Coan Field.
Buena Vista finished 4-5, 0-2.
Van Horn 75, Marfa 26
VAN HORN Van Horn completed its first regular season of six-man competition by pulling away to defeat Marfa Friday at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles (4-2, 2-1) finished second in District 5-1A Division I and qualifying for the playoffs and will face Rankin in the bi-district round next week. Marfa finished 1-5, 0-2.
Rankin 50, Garden City 0
GARDEN CITY Rankin (9-1, 3-0) ran the table in winning the District 6-1A Division I championship, outscoring district opponents 152-0 during that span. The Red Devils have won seven in a row, allowing just 20 points the last six games.
Rankin will face Van Horn next week in the bi-district round, while Garden City (5-5, 2-1) will be the district’s second playoff team and will play at Fort Davis.
Balmorhea 46, Sanderson 0
BALMORHEA Balmorhea (7-1, 3-0) completed a sweep Thursday of District 5-1A Division II with a shutout victory over Sanderson at Bear Stadium.
The Bears played for just the second time in the last six weeks and were ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 1A Division II entering the game.
Balmorhea will face Loraine in the opening round of the playoffs, while Sanderson finished 2-7, 1-2
Grandfalls-Royalty def. Sierra Blanca, forfeit
Grandfalls-Royalty (4-6, 1-2) was awarded the victory over the Vaqueros, but Sierra Blanca (3-3, 1-2) emerged with the second playoff seed from District 5-1A Division I.
A series of forfeits left Grandfalls-Royalty, Sierra Blanca and Sanderson in a three-way tie for second place. Sierra Blanca advanced on a coin flip.
The Vaqueros will play Blackwell in the bi-district round next Saturday. The Cowboys finish the season at 4-6 overall and 1-2 in district.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.