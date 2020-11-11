HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Playoff Capsules

PECOS EAGLES VS. LUBBOCK ESTACADO MATADORS
CLASS 4A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock.
>> Head coaches: Chad Olson, Pecos; Joe Cluley, Lubbock Estacado.
>> Districts: Pecos, 1-4A Division I; Lubbock Estacado, 2-4A Division I.
>> 2020 Records: Pecos (3-5); Lubbock Estacado (4-6).
>> Next Opponent: Winner of Iowa Park-Sanger, TBD.
>> Last Week: Pecos lost to Gatesville, 46-37; Lubbock Estacado did not play.
>> All-time playoff record: Pecos, 5-15; Lubbock Estacado, 35-30-2.
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Pecos, 2019; Lubbock Estacado, 2019.
>> Deepest Advancement: Pecos (Quarterfinals, 1975); Lubbock Estacado (1968 Class 5A state champion; 1983 Class 5A runner-up)
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 1 (Pecos def. Lubbock Estacado, 12-2, 1975).
>> Broadcast: AM-1400 (Pecos).
>> Notes: Pecos has been led by running back Abel Velasquez in the second half of the season. … The Matadors have used a pair of quarterbacks — Jay’lon Dobbins and Colby Sims — who have combined to pass for 1,329 yards and 11 touchdowns. Antwoine Jones is the leading rusher with 579 yards and five touchdowns.
CRANE GOLDEN CRANES VS. BRADY BULLDOGS
CLASS 3A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.
>> Head coaches: Jeff Cordell, Crane; Shay Easterwood, Brady.
>> Districts: Crane, 1-3A Division II; Brady, 2-3A Division II.
>> 2020 Records: Crane, 7-1; Brady, 4-6.
>> Next Opponent: Winner of Abernathy-Childress, TBD.
>> Last Week: Crane did not play; Brady lost to Bangs, 76-23.
>> All-time playoff record: Crane, 37-33-3; Brady, 26-30.
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Crane, 2019; Brady, 2019.
>> Deepest Advancement: Crane (1999, state semifinal); Brady (1956, 1957, 1959 runner-up; awarded 1959 Class 4A title on a forfeit).
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None
>> Broadcast: myelave.com (Crane).
>> Notes: Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis has quietly completed 131 of 203 passes for 1,921 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, with five interceptions. Donny Bishop (55 receptions, 879 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Trevor Owens (31-488-8) are the main targets and both have game-breaking speed.
ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS VS. SONORA BRONCHOS
CLASS 3A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Badger Stadium, McCamey.
>> Head coaches: John Fellows, Alpine; Kevin Sherrill, Sonora.
>> Districts: Alpine, 1-3A Division II; Sonora, 2-3A Division II.
>> 2020 Records: Alpine, 6-4; Sonora, 4-6.
>> Next Opponent: Winner of Idalou-Friona, TBD.
>> Last Week: Alpine def. Anthony by forfeit.; Sonora lost to Ballinger, 42-0.
>> All-time playoff record: Alpine, 18-38-2; Sonora, 65-31-2.
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Alpine, 2019; Sonora, 2019.
>> Deepest Advancement: Alpine (1972, state semifinal); Sonora (1966, 1968, 1970, 2000 state champion; 1969, 1971 runner-up)
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 5 (Sonora leads series, 4-1).
>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Notes: These teams met on Sept. 18, with Alpine coming away with a 7-0 victory. … The Fightin’ Bucks haven’t played since Oct. 23 when they lost to Crane. Alpine’s past two opponents had to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues. … The Broncos want to run the ball, having amassed 1,932 yards of their 2,268 yards of total offense on the ground. Preston Gonzalez leads the team with 630 yards on 142 carries and eight touchdowns.
WINK WILDCATS VS. SUDAN HORNETS
CLASS 2A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Mustang Stadium, Denver City.
>> Head coaches: Brian Gibson, Wink; John Cornelius, Sudan.
>> Districts: Wink, 1-2A Division II; Sudan, 2-2A Division II.
>> 2020 Records: Wink, 9-1; Sudan, 5-5.
>> Next Opponent: Winner of Wellington-Gruver, TBD.
>> Last Week: Wink def. Plains by forfeit; Sudan def. New Home, 38-20.
>> All-time playoff record: Wink, 61-34-1; Sudan 34-22.
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Wink, 2019; Sudan, 2019.
>> Deepest Advancement: Wink (1952 Class 3A state champion; 1981 Class 2A runner-up); Sudan (1993 Class 2A state champion; 1989, 1992 state runner-up).
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 4 (Sudan leads series, 3-1).
>> Broadcast: west11sports.com
>> Notes: Wink quarterback Kanon Gibson has accounted for nearly 3,00 yards of offense (117-of-190 passing, 1,840 yards, 25 touchdowns; 181 carries, 1,095 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns). … Sudan is led by quarterback Bode Box, who has completed 58 of 121 passes for 883 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing 141 times for 904 yards and 11 scores.
BALMORHEA BEARS AT LORAINE BULLDOGS
CLASS 1A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Red Devil Stadium, Rankin.
>> Head coaches: Vance Jones, Balmorhea; Jake Popham, Loraine.
>> Districts: Balmorhea, Region II 5-1A Division II; Loraine, Region II 6-1A Division II.
>> 2020 Records: Balmorhea, 7-1; Loraine 6-4.
>> Next Opponent: Winner of Jayton-Chillicothe, TBD.
>> Last Week: Balmorhea def. Sanderson, 46-0; Loraine lost to Blackwell, 52-44.
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Balmorhea, 2019; Loraine, 2019.
>> Deepest Advancement: Balmorhea (2017, 2018 state runner-up); Loraine (N/A).
>> Broadcast: mixlr.com/tx1afan (Balmorhea).
>> Notes: Balmorhea comes into the game as the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division II. Loraine is ranked 17th.
