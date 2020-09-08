  • September 8, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Notebook

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Notebook

Posted: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 6:00 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez has already proven to have a good grasp on the Mustangs’ offense just two weeks into the season.

The sophomore has thrown for 523 yards to help Andrews to a 2-0 record.

Lopez threw for 271 yards in his first game, a 56-47 victory against Levelland, then backed that effort up with 252 yards in a 42-21 victory against Monahans on Friday.

Andrews coach Ralph Mason said that Lopez is further along than they expected him to be at this point.

“He’s come a long way,” Mason said. “He plays with a lot of poise. He doesn’t make excuses.

“He’s showing great leadership quality and the kids are starting to detect that and it’s helping us to be a better offense.”

Not only is Lopez an underclassman starting at quarterback, he’s also replacing Brett Leach who graduated.

“I think it says a lot about his goals and his ambition,” Mason said. “I know that he was going to come in strong but to his credit, it shows that he’s invested a lot of time in learning our offense.”

>> SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Two weeks, same opponent.

That’s what Fort Stockton and Alpine faced since the 2020 season started on Aug. 28.

That will change this week when Alpine faces Wink, while Fort Stockton will get to play Glen Rose.

While both teams might be looking forward to playing someone else, Alpine coach John Fellows wouldn’t trade the experience these past two weeks have given his team.

“Both games may have been a common opponent but they were different ball games,” Fellows said. “You got to see the chess match and I think we’ll get to come out ahead in the long run.

“I think Fort Stockton will come out ahead in the long run because you have two good football teams.”

Both teams ended up splitting, with Alpine winning last week, 20-14, after Fort Stockton won the first game, 19-15.

>> NEUTRAL SITES: A few area teams have been playing their home games away from home due to circumstances with COVID-19 and to help with social distancing.

That has been the case with Greenwood and Alpine.

The Rangers played their season-opener against Lubbock Estacado at Grande Communications Stadium and will be back there this week against Andrews.

Both Andrews and Greenwood agreed to have the game played at Grande Communications Stadium in order to help with spacing and attendance capacity.

The Rangers (1-1) are coming off a 35-15 road loss to Brownwood.

“I guess as badly as we’ve played on the road, it’s going to be good to be back,” Greenwood coach Rusty Purser said. “Going to Grande, it’s not our home site but it still gives us a good opportunity to have a good crowd.”

Alpine played its home contest last week at Sul Ross State’s Jackson Field.

“The reason we did it was because it’s a bigger stadium and we can get more folks in there. Sul Ross’ stadium is bigger,” Fellows said. “We were able to get a few more people in there.

“You have to comply with the rules and regulations and having a bigger stadium helps us to comply with that.”

Fort Stockton will also be playing at a neutral site this week when the Panthers face Glen Rose Thursday at San Angelo Stadium in San Angelo.

Monahans also played a neutral site in San Angelo when it faced Fredricksburg two weeks ago.

>> 2-4A WOES: Two weeks into the season and so far, only one team in District 2-4A Division II has struck the win column.

That came from Levelland’s 26-10 victory against Snyder, moving the Lobos to 1-1 overall. Everyone else in the five-team district is still searching for a win.

Seminole’s tough start to the season continued in the form of a 34-14 loss to Shallowater while Perryton fell to Childress 35-17. Borger lost to Friona 27-21 while Lubbock Estacado was defeated by Dumas 38-13.

>> DELAYED SEASON OPENERS: While most schools around the state were able to play their first games of the season two weeks ago, others had been forced to wait.

Last week, Iraan, Crane, Pecos, Kermit and McCamey were finally able to experience their first taste of the season with their opening games.

Kermit and McCamey were originally supposed to play two weeks ago but had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.

Van Horn is still waiting for to begin its season which won’t happen until Sept. 18.

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 6:00 pm.

MyOAOA

