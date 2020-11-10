HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin notebook for Nov. 10

Thirteen Permian Basin high school football teams begin UIL playoff competition this week.
Seven of those programs are doing so after not playing last week.
Of those seven, two teams — Alpine and Greenwood — have gone two weeks without playing. Other playoff-bound teams that did not play last week are Andrews, Fort Stockton, Monahans, Crane, and Wink.
Greenwood, which had the final bye week in District 1-4A Division II, knew its situation well in advance when the district elected to move its schedule up a week. Rangers coach Rusty Purser arranged a game against Wimberley for Oct. 30, but was forced to drop it because of COVID-19 issues within the school district.
Alpine’s schedule was disrupted when it’s last two District 1-3A Division II opponents — Compass Academy and Anthony — forfeited because of COVID-19 concerns. When the Fightin’ Bucks (6-4) take the field Thursday at McCamey’s Badger Stadium for a bi-district game against Sonora, it will have been 20 days since their last outing, a 31-28 loss at Crane on Oct. 23.
“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to go Thursday,” Alpine coach John Fellows said. “We just wanted to get back out on the field, at least play and not have something else, knock on wood, pop up.”
Fellows said his biggest concerns are timing and physical conditioning following the layoff.
“Even though it is late in the year and we try to do our best,” he said, “there’s just nothing like playing 48 minutes a week as far as your conditioning goes.”
Not playing consecutive weeks was quite a surprise, Fellows said.
“I think the Compass Academy forfeit kind of shocked me,” he said. “I was expecting to get that game in. The Anthony game, weeks earlier just the way things were going out there, we kind of had a 50-50 chance of playing that ball game is what I thought. As of Monday (Nov. 2), we were still going to play so we have done some conditioning and all that stuff on these kids last week. I’m just hoping we’ve got enough to go 48 minutes with Sonora.
“Sonora plays extremely hard. We had a dogfight early in the year (Sept. 18), 7-0, and they gave us everything we wanted. We’re just going to see what happens, I guess.”
Other than missing the two games, Fellows said, there really wasn’t that much disruption to the Bucks’ routine the last two weeks.
“With Compass Academy, we were in a game-week routine because it didn’t get canceled until Friday (Oct. 30),” Fellows said. “We did everything normal up until that Friday. Against Anthony, we were OK up until that Wednesday. The only thing we did different was we went ahead and had a full practice on Thursday, also, and then did our walkthrough and special teams stuff Friday after school.
“Now we’re on a short week, so we’re having to rearrange our schedule a little bit. We’re going to probably practice a little bit more than we normally would prior to the game. Like on Wednesday, have more like our normal Monday practice, which is just helmets, grays and shorts. I don’t know if we’ll go as long as we normally do, but we’re still going to practice.”
While one may think having played Sonora already this season would help in installing a game plan in a short week, Fellows doesn’t necessarily see any advantages for the Bucks.
“I think it’s always harder for the team that won the first one to win the second one,” he said. “I would hope the playoff would change that a little bit. We’ve both got to win or we go home. But it’s always hard to beat somebody twice and that’s just the way it is.”
>> FIRST TIME AROUND: Just about every high school football coach will say a team’s chances for success depend on how well it handles adversity when, not if, faced with it.
The Van Horn Eagle were able to qualify for the playoffs despite a host of issues ranging from making the adjustment to six-man football from the 11-man game to COVID-19 disrupting things right from the start.
The Eagles’ road to Friday’s bi-district playoff against fifth-ranked Rankin at Alpine’s Buck Stadium had more than a few twists and turns.
“We learned a completely new format,” Van Horn coach Brock Tyrrell said. “The kids adapted well. They’ve learned an incredible amount and we’ve improved every week. When we talked during two-a-days, that was our goal because we knew we were starting late.
“We knew it was most likely inevitable that COVID situations would pop up and cause another obstacle and adversity. Our goal was just to grow every week and get a little bit better every week. We’ve done that so far.”
The Eagle (4-2) were confronted with COVID-19 smack in the middle of the District 5-1A Division I schedule, but were able to regroup and finish the regular season on time.
“We did have our COVID closure and had to forfeit to Fort Davis (on Oct. 30),” Tyrrell said. “We had two kids who tested positive and we went into a 10-day quarantine where we didn’t practice football for 10 days. They came back out of quarantine last Friday morning. We had a morning practice and then played Marfa.”
Tyrell said the situation gave the Eagles a new perspective on dealing with adversity.
“When we talked to the kids, we spent a lot of time, especially this year with it being so new to them,” he said. “We tell them there’s only two things you can control when adversity hits you, and that’s your attitude and how you respond to it.
“It hit us this year on top of all the other stuff we were supposed to do. They’ve just done really well embracing the adversity as best they can, controlling their attitude and controlling their effort.”
The Eagles beat Marfa 75-26 to clinck their playoff bderth, showing no ill effects from the layoff.
Sophomore running back-safety Bryce Virdell rushed for 122 yards and four touchdowns on six carries. On defense, he added an 83-yard interception return for a fifth TD in addition to making 11 tackles with one tackle for loss.
Senior center-defensive tackle Alexis Flores had three receptions for 86 yards and two TDs and made 10 total tackles with two TFL. Junior quarterback Jermaine Corralez was 4 of 4 passing for 92 yards and three TDs, rushed for 21 yards and kicked four two-point conversions.
Freshman defensive end Juan Franco had 14 tackles with two sacks and three TFL.
Sophomore Elijah Gaines rushed for 51 yards and a TD on six carries. Senior Felipe Gonzales rushed for 45 yards and a TD on four carries and had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery at safety.
>> MAKING DO: While Fort Davis claimed the 5-1A DI championship, the Indians are no stranger to adversity themselves. First, quarterback-linebacker Blake Rubio missed most of the season because of injury. Then running back Oscar Morales, the focal point of the offense, went down in the district opener.
The Indians adjusted by having freshman Kevin Perez and sophomore Elian Trevizo share the load in lat week’s 29-12 victory at Buena Vista. Trevizo rushed 19 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Perez added 98 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Henry Downing and Adrian Chavez continued to lead the defense in tackles. Downing had nine tackles against Buena Vista, while Chavez was credited with 8½. Trevizo made six tackles.
Fort Davis (6-3) will host Garden City on Friday in its bi-district game.
>> STILL PRETTY EFFICIENT: A week after completing 100 percent of his passes, McCamey quarterback Ivan Rubio slipped to 90 percent in the Badgers’ 56-21 victory at Seagraves. Rubio was 9 of 10 for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 4 yards and two scores on four carries.
In nine games, Rubio has complete 75 of 109 passes (68.8 percent) 1,511 yards with 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
>> MOVING ON: While playoff games can’t begin until Thursday, nine bi-district matchups across the state have already been decided as teams elected to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues.
Two of those involved Permian Basin programs.
Fort Stockton advance to the area round in Class 4A Division I when San Elizario withdrew. The Panthers (5-5) will face either Canyon or Wichita Falls Hirschi next week.
Meanwhile, Compass Academy pulled the plug on its first varsity season after being forced to forfeit it final two district games to Alpine and Tornillo. The Cougars (1-7) were to have played No. 10 Ballinger in bi-district.
>> MOVEMENT IN THE RANKINGS: Two of three area teams ranked in their classifications’ top 10 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com saw their positions change.
In Class 2A Division II, McCamey (8-1) moved up a spot to No. 6 following its 56-21 victory at Seagraves. The move came about when Wheeler lost to Wellington and dropped from No. 5 to No. 8.
In Class 1A Division I, Rankin (9-1) slipped a spot to No. 5 despite its 50-0 victory at Garden City. The Red Devils were overtaken by May, which beat Lingleville.
In Class 1A Divion II, Balmorhea (7-1) held on to the No. 1 spot after beating Sanderson 46-0.