HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: PERMIAN BASIN CAPSULES FOR WEEK 9

ANDREWS MUSTANGS AT SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW CHIEFS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.
>> Records: Andrews 6-2 overall, 1-0 District 2-4A Divison I; San Angelo Lakew View 4-4, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Andrews def. Big Spring, 56-35; San Angelo Lake View lost to Fort Stockton, 65-28.
>> Radio: FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Andrews 61, San Angelo Lake View 18.
>> Notes: Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez has already thrown for more than 2,500 yards this season (170-of-316 passing, 2,571 yards) and 28 touchdowns. The sophomore signal-caller does have 14 interceptions on the season, but is guiding the Mustangs to an average of more than 43 points per game.
BIG SPRING STEERS AT FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Panthers Stadium, Fort Stockton.
>> Records: Big Spring 3-2 overall, 0-1 District 2-4A Division I; Fort Stockton 2-5, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Big Spring lost to Andrews, 56-35; Fort Stockton def. San Angelo Lake View, 65-28.
>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Panthers are coming of a big victory last week that snapped a six-game losing streak, while the Steers are looking to get back into a rhythm after returning to the field last week following a two-week break caused by COVID-19 concerns.
GREENWOOD RANGERS AT SNYDER TIGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Snyder.
>> Records: Greenwood 4-2 overall, 2-1 District 1-4A Division II; Snyder 2-4, 0-2.
>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Monahans, 13-9; Snyder did not play.
>> Radio: talktownradio.com/greenwood-sports-radio.
>> Last Season: Greenwood 41, Snyder 0.
>> Notes: Greenwood bounced back from its overtime loss to Sweetwater with a solid defensive effort against the Loboes.
PECOS EAGLES AT MONAHANS LOBOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.
>> Records: Pecos 2-3 overall, 0-2 District 1-4A Division II; Monahans 2-5, 1-1.
>> Last Week: Pecos did not play; Monahans lost to Greenwood, 13-9.
>> Radio: AM-1400 (Pecos); FM-98.3 (Monahans).
>> Last Season: Pecos 34, Monahans 32.
>> Notes: There could be a little bit of payback on the minds of Loboes’ players who were on the field last year when Pecos won the matchup for the first time since 2001.
BORGER BULLDOGS AT SEMINOLE INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium, Seminole.
>> Records: Borger 1-7 overall, 1-1 District 2-4A Division II; Seminole 2-5, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Borger def. Lubbock Estacado, 23-20; Seminole did not play.
>> Radio: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Indians look to right the ship after having a two-game winning streak snapped two weeks ago.
SHALLOWATER MUSTANGS AT KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Walton Field, Kermit.
>> Records: Shallowater 6-0 overall, 3-0 District 1-3A Division I.
>> Last Week: Shallowater def. Denver City, 44-41; Kermit lost to Lamesa, 28-0.
>> Radio: 98xfm.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: It doesn’t get any easier for the Yellow Jackets as they host the district-leading Mustangs.
ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium, Crane.
>> Records: Alpine 3-3 overall, 1-0 District 1-3A Division II; Crane 5-1, 2-0.
>> Last Week: Alpine def. Tornillo, 67-6; Crane def. Anthony, 59-0.
>> Radio: AM-1240 (Alpine); myelaveradio.com (Crane).
>> Last Season: Alpine 22, Crane 16 (OT).
>> Notes: This one is for the district title, just as it was last season when the Fightin’ Bucks rode the effort of Aaron Fellows to an overtime victory.
ANTHONY WILDCATS AT COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 4 p.m. Saturday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium, Greenwood.
>> Records: Anthony 1-2 overall, 0-2 District 1-3A Division II.
>> Last Week: Anthony lost to Crane, 59-0; Compass Academy did not play.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Cougars get to play their first “home” game as a varsity program after five consecutive road contests to start the year.
MCCAMEY BADGERS AT IRAAN BRAVES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brave Stadium, Iraan.
>> Records: McCamey 5-1 overall, 1-0 District 1-2A Division II; Iraan 0-5, 0-2.
>> Last Week: McCamey def. Wink, 38-33; Iraan lost to Seagraves, 42-0.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: McCamey 33, Iraan 0.
>> Notes: The Badgers are in the driver’s seat for a district title after their victory last week, while the Braves look to snap a 17-game losing streak.
BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS AT VAN HORN EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Van Horn.
>> Records: Buena Vista 4-3; Van Horn 2-1.
>> Last Week: Buena Vista did not play; Van Horn did not play
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The host Eagles are quickly adapting to the six-man game in their first season at that level and should give the Longhorns all they can handle in the District 5-1A opener for both teams.
FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT MARFA SHORTHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Martin Field, Marfa.
>> Records: Fort Davis 3-3; Marfa 1-3.
>> Last Week: Fort Davis did not play; Marfa did not play.
>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Fort Davis 50, Marfa 0.
>> Notes: Both teams had a chance to rest and get healthy in preparation for this week’s District 5-1A Division I contest.
RANKIN RED DEVILS VS. LENORAH GRADY WILDCATS
>> 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Field, Lenorah.
>> Records: Rankin 6-1; Lenorah Grady 4-3.
>> Last Week: Rankin def. Lubbock Titans, 64-0; Lenorah Grady did not play.
>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Red Devils made quick work of the visiting Titans last week and currently ranked No. 4 in the state in the Class 1A Division I poll. Grady is ranked 38th.
BALMORHEA BEARS AT GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John Smith Stadium, Grandfalls.
>> Records: Balmorhea 4-1; Grandfalls-Royalty 3-4.
>> Last Week: Balmorhea did not play; Grandfalls-Royalty def. Midland TLCA, 72-55.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Balmorhea 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 28.
>> Notes: The Bears, ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class 1A Division II poll, have had some time off to heal some of the bumps and bruises, which doesn’t bode well for the Cowboys.