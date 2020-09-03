HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Sept. 4

MONAHANS LOBOES AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.
>> Records: Monahans 0-1; Andrews 1-0.
>> Last Week: Monahans lost to Fredericksburg, 55-20; Andrews def. Levelland, 56-47.
>> Radio: FM-98.3 (Monahans); AM-1360; FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Andrews 44, Monahans 6
>> Notes: Monahans had a tough opener against the Billies and it doesn’t get any easier this week against the Mustangs. The only difference will be the style of offense as Fredericksburg dominated on the ground, while Andrews wants to move the ball quickly through the air, something the Loboes are striving to achieve as well. … Andrews sophomore E.J. Lopez passed for 271 yards and four touchdowns in his varsity debut.
FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Buck Stadium, Alpine.
>> Records: Fort Stockton 1-0; Alpine 0-1.
>> Last Week: Fort Stockton def. Alpine, 19-15.
>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3; (Fort Stockton); AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Notes: The Panthers scored the winning touchdown in the final minute of last week’s game against the Fightin’ Bucks. … The teams are playing back-to-back contests due to schedule difficulties that arose in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW CHIEFS AT PECOS EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Rotary Field, Pecos.
>> Records: San Angelo Lake View 1-0; Pecos 0-0.
>> Last Week: San Angelo Lake View def. Lamesa, 35-8; Pecos did not play.
>> Radio: AM-1400 (Pecos).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Chiefs got the season off to a strong start against Lamesa, gaining nearly 400 yards (398) in total offense (302 passing, 96 rushing). Senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez was 8-of-16 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, including a 66-yard scoring toss to wide receiver Austin Bandy. … The Eagles make their season debut after their game with Crane was canceled because Crane was late getting its practices started due to COVID-19 restrictions.
GREENWOOD RANGERS AT BROWNWOOD LIONS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood.
>> Records: Greenwood 1-0; Brownwood 0-1.
>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Lubbock Estacao, 28-12; Brownwood lost to Lampassas, 55-23.
>> Radio: greenwoodsportsradio.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Quarterback Blaize Espinoza competed 9 of 20 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Lampassas, with Royshad Henderson adding 107 yards rushing in the defeat. … The Rangers overcame a slow start last week against Lubbock Estacado, with senior running back Trey Cross scoring twice and sophomore Ty Flowers getting his first start at quarterback.
SHALLOWATER MUSTANGS AT SEMINOLE INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium, Seminole.
>> Records: Shallowater 1-0; Seminole 0-1.
>> Last Week: Shallowater def. Abernathy, 26-6; Seminole lost to Dumas, 48-8.
>> Radio: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Seminole’s Blake Flowers was 14-of-38 passing for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the lost to Dumas. The Indians threw just 99 passes all season in 2019.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AND FLOYDADA WHIRLWINDS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wester Field, Floydada.
>> Records: Kermit 0-0; Floydada 0-1.
>> Last Week: Kemit did not play; Floydada lost to Tulia, 28-26.
>> Radio: 98xfm.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: After watching others open the season last week, the Yellow Jackets get their turn under the lights for the first time in 2020. This game was originally scheduled against Anthony, but schools in El Paso have yet to get on the field.
CRANE GOLDEN CRANES AT COLORADO CITY WOLVES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wolf Stadium, Colorado City.
>> Records: Crane 0-0; Colorado City 0-1.
>> Last Week: Crane did not play; Colorado City lost to Albany, 47-0.
>> Radio: myelave.com (Crane).
>> Last Season: Crane 43, Colorado City 0.
>> Notes: Crane is led by junior quarterback Jaxon Willis, who threw for 3,651 yards and 40 touchdowns last season. His top targets will be wide receivers Donny Bishop (60 receptions, 768 yards, eight TDs) and Jeren McDonald (11-219-1).
IRAAN BRAVES AT REAGAN COUNTY OWLS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, James H. Bird Stadium, Big Lake.
>> Records: Iraan 0-0; Reagan County 0-1.
>> Last Week: Iraan did not play; Reagan County lost to Merkel, 46-14.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Iraan gets started trying to erase the bad taste from its 2019 season, where injuries and low numbers kept the Braves struggling the entire season as they went winless. … Reagan County allowed 271 yards on the ground last week in loss to Merkel.
MENARD YELLOWJACKETS AT MCCAMEY BADGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Badger Stadum, McCamey.
>> Records: Menard 0-1; McCamey 0-0.
>> Last Week: Menard lost to Cross Plains, 54-6; McCamey did not play.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Senior quarterback Ivan Rubio leads the Badgers, who had to wait an extra week to get started after schedules were juggled in regard to COVID-19 requirements.
OZONA LIONS AT WINK WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Wink.
>> Records: Ozona 1-0; Wink 1-0.
>> Last Week: Ozona def. Sonora, 15-8; Wink def. Christoval, 36-21.
>> Radio: west11sports.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Kanon Gibson rushed for 190 yards and one touchdown and passed for 63 yards and two mores scores as the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter against the Cougars.
BALMORHEA BEARS AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bart Coan Field, Fort Davis.
>> Records: Balmorhea 0-1; Fort Davis 1-0.
>> Last Week: Balmorhea lost to Rankin, 38-36; Fort Davis def. Permian Basin Co-Op, 58-0.
>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Fort Davis).
>> Last Season: Balmorhea 64, Fort Davis 0.
>> Notes: Balmorhea was on the wrong side of the scoredboard against Rankin in a matchup of the top two Class 1A programs in the state. … Fort Davis, behind the running of Oscar Morales, earned a solid opening-night victory.
SANDERSON EAGLES AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium, Imperial.
>> Records: Sanderson 0-0; Buena Vista 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Sanderson 45, Buena Vista 0.
>> Notes: Season opener for both teams. Buena Vista started practicing a week after everyone else. Dillon Balderaz and Devyn Balderaz return to lead the Longhorns.
RANKIN RED DEVILS VS. WHITE DEER BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Antelope Stadium, Whiteface.
>> Records: Rankin 1-0; White Deer 1-0.
>> Last Week: Rankin def. Balmorhea, 38-36; White Deer def. Strawn 48-36.
>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Rankin is the top-ranked Class 1A team in the state. Last week against Balmorhea, the Red Devils were uncharacteristcally giving with four early turnovers, then outscored the Bears 30-8 over the final 30 minutes.
PERMIAN BASIN CO-OP RENEGADES AT
GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John S. White Stadium, Grandfalls.
>> Records: Permian Basin Co-Op 0-1; Grandfalls-Royalty 1-0.
>> Last Week: Permian Basin Co-Op lost to Fort Davis, 58-0; Grandfalls-Royalty def. Marfa 20-12.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 74, West Texas Homeschool 19.
>> Notes: Cowboys are looking to move to 2-0 under first-year coach Jeff Corean. Running backs Isaiah Vasquez and Abel Rodriguez lead Grandfalls-Royalty.
— Lee Scheide
