HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Sept. 24

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL BOBCATS AT KILLEEN SHOEMAKER GREY WOLVES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Leo Buckley Stadium, Killeen.
>> Records: San Angelo Central 0-0; Killeen Shoemaker 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Radio: FM-94.1 (San Angelo Central).
>> Internet: kixyfm.com (San Angelo); killeenisd.org/livetv (Killeen).
>> Last Season: Killeen Shoemaker 54, San Angelo Central 21
>> Notes: This is the third consecutive year that San Angelo Central and Killeen Shoemaker are opening the season against each other and the seventh meeting all-time between the two schools. …Shoemaker’s victory last season was the first time that the Grey Wolves defeated the Bobcats in program history. …The Bobcats are led by dual-threat senior quarterback Malachi Brown (2,697 yards passing, 26 touchdowns; 772 yards rushing, 15 TDs) and return 11 starters from last year’s playoff team. …Central opens the season with three straight road games and are not scheduled to play at home until Oct. 16 against Abilene High. …The Bobcats has made the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, the longest active streak of all District 2-6A teams. …Shoemaker competes in District 12-6A and finished 3-7 in 2019.
— TONY VENEGAS
MCCAMEY BADGERS VS. SAN ANTONIO COLE COUGARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Angora Field, Rocksprings.
>> Records: McCamey 2-1; Cole 0-0.
>> Last Week: McCamey lost to Forsan, 31-30 (OT); Cole did not play.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: This game was added both teams schedule when previous opponents fell to the wayside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Quarterback Ivan Rubio completed 10 of 18 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the Badgers overtime loss to Forsan. … This is the first time that McCamey will play Cole, a public school on Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio and the alma mater of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
— LEE SCHEIDE
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.