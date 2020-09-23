  • September 23, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Sept. 24 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Sept. 24

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:19 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Sept. 24 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL BOBCATS AT KILLEEN SHOEMAKER GREY WOLVES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Leo Buckley Stadium, Killeen.

>> Records: San Angelo Central 0-0; Killeen Shoemaker 0-0.

>> Last Week: Did not play.

>> Radio: FM-94.1 (San Angelo Central).

>> Internet: kixyfm.com (San Angelo); killeenisd.org/livetv (Killeen).

>> Last Season: Killeen Shoemaker 54, San Angelo Central 21

>> Notes: This is the third consecutive year that San Angelo Central and Killeen Shoemaker are opening the season against each other and the seventh meeting all-time between the two schools. …Shoemaker’s victory last season was the first time that the Grey Wolves defeated the Bobcats in program history. …The Bobcats are led by dual-threat senior quarterback Malachi Brown (2,697 yards passing, 26 touchdowns; 772 yards rushing, 15 TDs) and return 11 starters from last year’s playoff team. …Central opens the season with three straight road games and are not scheduled to play at home until Oct. 16 against Abilene High. …The Bobcats has made the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, the longest active streak of all District 2-6A teams. …Shoemaker competes in District 12-6A and finished 3-7 in 2019.

— TONY VENEGAS

MCCAMEY BADGERS VS. SAN ANTONIO COLE COUGARS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Angora Field, Rocksprings.

>> Records: McCamey 2-1; Cole 0-0.

>> Last Week: McCamey lost to Forsan, 31-30 (OT); Cole did not play.

>> Radio: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: This game was added both teams schedule when previous opponents fell to the wayside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Quarterback Ivan Rubio completed 10 of 18 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the Badgers overtime loss to Forsan. … This is the first time that McCamey will play Cole, a public school on Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio and the alma mater of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

— LEE SCHEIDE

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
83°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: ESE at 10mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 59°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 90°/Low 62°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 93°/Low 64°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]