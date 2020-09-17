HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Sept. 18

ANDREWS MUSTANGS AT SEMINOLE INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigwam Stadium.
>> Records: Andrews 2-1; Seminole 0-3.
>> Last Week: Andrews lost to Greenwood 36-29; Seminole lost to Denver City, 50-36.
>> Radio: AM-1360/FM-105.5 (Andrews); AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Andrews 35, Seminole 20.
>> Notes: Both teams coming off losses. … Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez continues to evolve behind center, completing 20 of 45 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns against Greenwood. … The Indians, still searching for their first victory, seemed to find their stride in last week’s loss, unable to match Denver City touchdown for touchdown. … Relying on a potent triple-option last season, Seminole has switched things up offensively with sophomore quarterback Blake Flowers, who is 60-of-188 passing for 745 yards and four touchdowns. The Indians threw for 987 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT MONAHANS LOBOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium.
>> Records: Fort Stockton 1-2; Monahans 0-3.
>> Last Week: Fort Stockton lost to Glen Rose, 40-0; Monahans lost to Big Spring, 28-6.
>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton); FM-98.3 (Monahans).
>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 26, Monahans 13.
>> Notes: The Panthers traveled to San Angelo for a neutral-site contest against Glen Rose and were held to just 224 yards (33 passing, 191 rushing) of total offense. Dominic Aguilar led the team with 85 yards rushing on 12 carries. … The Loboes still are searching for any kind of spark offensively.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium.
>> Records: Kermit 0-2; Crane 1-0.
>> Last Week: Kermit lost to Pecos, 64-30; Crane did not play.
>> Radio: 98xfm.com (Kermit); myelave.com (Crane).
>> Last Season: Crane 48, Kermit 25.
>> Notes: Kermit has been led in the early going by running back Bradley Peralta. Peralta averaged 19 yards per carry (10 for 190) against Pecos, with three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 65 and 75 yards. … Crane was idle the first week, won during Week 2 and then sat idle last week because of scheduling issues due to COVID-19. The Golden Cranes are led by quarterback Jaxon Willis, running back Jeren McDonald and wide receiver Donny Bishop on offense, with Isaias Sanchez, Keaton Sena and Juan Pulido leading defensively.
SONORA BRONCOS AT ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Buck Stadium.
>> Records: Sonora 0-3; Alpine 1-2.
>> Last Week: Sonora lost to Christoval, 22-14; Alpine lost to Wink, 38-20.
>> Radio: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Fightin’ Bucks seem to have a cap on their offense, scoring 20 points or less in all three games this season. … Quarterback Jayden Canaba and running back Allen Vargas lead Alpine.
WINK WILDCATS AT ELDORADO EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday,
>> Records: Wink 3-0; Eldorado 1-2.
>> Last Week: Wink def. Alpine, 38-20; Eldorado lost to Coahoma, 59-34.
>> Radio: west11sports.com (Wink).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Wildcats’ offene has been running on all cylinders to start the season with more than 1,200 yards of total offense thus far, averaing 36.3 points per game. Quarterback Kanon Gibson has passed for 420 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 447 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Mason Morgan has 293 yards rushing on 51 carries, with three touchdowns.
FORSAN BUFFALOES AT McCAMEY BADGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Badger Stadium.
>> Records: Forsan 1-2; McCamey 2-0.
>> Last Week: Forsan def. Stanton, 27-6; McCamey def. Compass Academy, 78-7.
>> Radio: kbestmedia.com (Forsan).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Badgers quarterback Ivan Rubio was 6-of-7 passing for 77 yards and five touchdowns last week against Compass Academy, with Caden Johnson catching two of the scoring passes. … McCamey will have a short week of recovery after this game, traveling to face San Antonio Cole on Thursday in Rocksprings.
SIERRA BLANCA VAQUEROS AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longhorn Stadium.
>> Records: Sierra Blanca 0-0; Buena Vista 2-1.
>> Last Week: Sierra Blanca did not play; Buena Vista def. Grandfalls-Royalty 52-20.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Sierra Blanca 45, Buena Vista 0.
>> Notes: The Longhorns are coming off a dominating performance against neighboring Grandfalls-Royalty.
MARFA SHORTHORNS AT BALMORHEA BEARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Bear Stadium.
>> Records: Marfa 0-1; Balmorhea 2-1.
>> Last Week: Marfa did not play; Balmorhea def. Nueces Canyon, 46-0.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Balmorhea 84, Marfa 6.
>> Notes: The Shorthorns played on opening night (Aug. 28) and have been idle since thanks to schedule changes in regard to COVID-19. … The Bears have rebounded nicely from their loss to Rankin on the first weekend of the season, outscoring their next two opponents 107-14 to fashion a two-game winning streak.
SANDERSON EAGLES at VAN HORN EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium.
>> Records: Sanderson 1-1; Van Horn 0-0.
>> Last Week: Sanderson lost to Leakey, 52-6; Van Horn did not play.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Van Horn will begin writing a new chapter in program history when it takes the field for their first Class 1A (six-man) game, forced to the lower classification due to dwindling enrollment numbers. The Eagles reached the second round of the Class 2A playoffs a season ago and should be very competitive out of the box as they continue to learn the nuances of the six-man game.
RANKIN RED DEVILS AT LEAKEY EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday,
>> Records: Rankin 2-1; Leakey 3-0 .
>> Last Week: Rankin lost to Borden County, 40-34; Leakey def. Sanderson, 52-6.
>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio (Rankin).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Rankin jumped out to a quick lead last week but couldn’t hold off Borden County in the second half.
GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS at
MERTZON IRION COUNTY HORNETS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, O.K. Wolfenbarger Field, Mertzon.
>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 2-1; Irion County 3-0.
>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty lost to Buena Vista, 52-20; Irion County defeated Fort Davis, 51-6.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Irion County hosts a Permian Basin opponent for the second week in a row. The Hornets compete in District 14-1A Division I. … Grandfalls-Royalty faces its second Division I opponent in a row after its rivalry game against Buena Vista.
—LEE SCHEIDE
