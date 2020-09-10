HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Sept. 11

ANDREWS MUSTANGS AT
GREENWOOD RANGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.
>> Records: Andrews 2-0; Greenwood 1-1.
>> Last Week: Andrews def. Monahans, 42-21; Greenwood lost to Brownwood, 35-15.
>> Radio: FM-105.5 (Andrews); greenwoodsportsradio.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Mustangs’ offense continued to move the football, putting up 300 total yards of offense (252 passing, 48 rushing). Greenwood’s offense will be looking to bounce back after last week’s loss.
MONAHANS LOBOES AT BIG SPRING STEERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Big Spring.
>> Records: Monahans 0-2; Big Spring 1-0.
>> Last Week: Monahans lost to Andrews, 42-21; Big Spring did not play.
>> Radio: FM-98.3 (Monahans); 95.7 FM (Big Spring).
>> Last Season: Big Spring def. Monahans, 21-13.
>> Notes: Monahans’ offense managed to get something going in last week’s loss to Andrews, generating 247 yards total. … Big Spring is coming off an early season bye-week, playing for the first time since Aug. 28 against Vernon.
SEMINOLE INDIANS AT DENVER CITY MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium, Denver City
>> Records: Seminole 0-2; Denver City 1-1.
>> Last Week: Seminole lost to Shallowwater, 34-14; Denver City def. Littlefield, 28-14.
>> Radio: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Seminole def. Denver City, 7-0.
>> Notes: The Indians’ offense has shown promising signs as Blake Flowers gets more comfortable in the passing game. Seminole is still looking for a win and has been outscored 82-22. … Denver City’s defense had a better showing in its Week 2 victory.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT PECOS EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Pecos.
>> Records: Kermit 1-0, Pecos 1-0.
>> Last Week: Kermit lost to Floydada, 22-6; Pecos lost to San Angelo Lake View, 44-41.
>> Radio: 98xfm.com (Kermit); AM-1400 (Pecos).
>> Last Season: Pecos def. Kermit, 28-26.
>> Notes: Both teams finally got to start their seasons last week. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the start they were hoping for as Pecos dropped a 34-15 halftime lead against Lake View, while Kermit couldn’t generate much offense against Floydada.
ALPINE BUCKS AT WINK WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Wildcat Stadium, Wink.
>> Records: Alpine 1-1; Wink 2-0.
>> Last Week: Alpine def. Fort Stockton, 20-14; Wink def. Ozona, 35-19.
>> Radio: west11sports.com (Wink); AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Alpine def. Wink, 30-13.
>> Notes: After two weeks of playing Fort Stockton, Alpine will now get to play someone different as the Bucks face an undefeated Wink squad. … The Wildcats rushed for 220 yards in last week’s win.
COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS AT MCCAMEY BADGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Badger Stadium.
>> Records: Compass Academy 0-2; McCamey 1-0.
>> Last Week: Compass Academy lost to Ropesville, 61-0; McCamey def. Menard, 56-6.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play
>> Notes: Compass Academy is not only searching for its first win but also its first points. The Cougars are coming off consecutive shutouts, being outscored 112-0. … McCamey played its season opener last week and its offense had no trouble in a 50-point win.
JUNCTION EAGLES AT IRAAN BRAVES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brave Stadium.
>> Records: Junction 1-1; Iraan 0-1.
>> Last Week: Iraan lost to Reagan County, 62-0; Junction def. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy, 40-19.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Iraan will be eager to forget about its shutout loss to begin the season last week. The Braves’ defense gave up 383 yards of offense to Reagan County.
FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT MERTZON IRION COUNTY HORNETS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, O.K. Wolfenbarger Field, Mertzon.
>> Records: Fort Davis 1-1; Irion County 2-0.
>> Last Week: Fort Davis lost to Balmorhea ,62-14; Irion County def. Robert Lee, 67-8.
>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Fort Davis).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: After storming out of the gates with their Week 1 win, the Indians fell back to earth with last week’s loss against the Bears, the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division II. … Irion County has outscored its opponents 116-32.
BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS AT GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John S. White Stadium.
>> Records: Buena Vista 1-1; Grandfalls-Royalty 2-0.
>> Last Week: Buena Vista lost to Sanderson, 52-48, Grandfalls-Royalty def. Permian Basin, Co-Op 6.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty def. Buena Vista 52-48.
>> Notes: After a close, low-scoring victory against Marfa, Grandfalls-Royalty’s offense got going in the Cowboys’ win over Permian Basin Co-Op. … Buena Vista’s offense has gone consecutive weeks in scoring over 40 points.
RANKIN RED DEVILS AT GAIL BORDEN COUNTY COYOTES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Coyote Stadium.
>> Records: Rankin 2-0; Gail Borden County 1-1.
>> Last Week: Rankin def. White Deer, 73-34; Gail Borden County lost to Westbrook, 44-24
>> Radio: http://mixlr.com/red-devil-radio,
>> Last Season: Rankin def. Gail Borden County, 78-32,
>> Notes: The game will be a rematch of last year’s third-round playoff game. Rankin has yet to play a home game this year.
BARKSDALE NUECES CANYON PANTHERS AT BAMORHEA BEARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m., Friday, Bear Stadium, Balmorhea.
>> Records: Nueces Canyon 1-0; Balmorhea 1-1
>> Last Week: Nueces Canyon def. FEAST Home School, 30-25; Balmorhea def. Fort Davis, 62-14
>> Radio: None
>> Last Season: Balmorhea def. Nueces Canyon. 80-34
>> Notes: After a close loss to Rankin to begin the season, Balmorhea got its offense clicking as the Bears’ defense also turned in an impressive performance.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.