HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 16

ANDREWS MUSTANGS AT BIG SPRING STEERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Big Spring.
>> Records: Andrews 5-2; Big Spring 3-1.
>> Last Week: Andrews lost to Canyon, 45-14; Big Spring did not play.
>> Radio: FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Andrews 48, Big Spring 14.
>> Notes: This is the start of District 2-4A Division I play. … Because of COVID-19 issues, this will be Big Spring’s first game since Sept. 24. … Quarterback E.J. Lopez continues to drive the Mustangs’ offense, having completed 147 of 278 passes for 2,174 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. Wide receiver Luke Armendariz has been the No. 1 target with 45 catches for 868 yards and 11 scores.
MONAHANS LOBOES AT GREENWOOD RANGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium, Greenwood.
>> Records: Monahans 3-4 overall, 1-0 District 1-4A Division II; Greenwood 3-2, 1-1.
>> Last Week: Monahans def. Snyder, 46-7; Greenwood lost to Sweetwater, 36-30 (OT).
>> Radio: FM-98.3 (Monahans); greenwoodradiosports.com.
>> Last Season: Greenwood 49, Monahans 7.
>> Notes: Monahans has won three of its past four games. A switch at quarterback has freshman Cheno Navarrette leading the Loboes. He accounted for 325 total yards in last week’s victory. … The Rangers tied the game in the final minute last week against the Mustangs but couldn’t score in overtime to keep the game going. Running back Trey Cross rushed for 326 yards on 42 carries, with three touchdowns, in the loss.
SWEETWATER MUSTANGS AT PECOS EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Pecos.
>> Records: Sweetwater 5-1 overall, 2-0 District 1-4A Division II; Pecos 2-2, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Sweetwater def. Greenwood, 36-30 (OT); Pecos did not play.
>> Radio: AM-1400 (Pecos).
>> Last Season: Pecos 62, Sweetwater 49.
>> Notes: Not a lot of defense in last year’s game with 111 points scored, mostly on the ground. … Ezekiel Saldana has been coming on strong lately for the Eagles and has 443 yards rushing on 29 carries, with five touchdowns.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT LAMESA GOLDEN TORNADOS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tornado Stadium, Lamesa.
>> Records: Kermit 0-5 overall, 0-2 District 1-3A Division I; Lamesa 1-6, 0-2.
>> Last Week: Kermit lost to Brownfield, 13-12; Lamesa lost to Shallowater, 52-8.
>> Radio: 98xfm.com
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Freshman quarterback Jeremiah Salazar leads the Yellow Jackets, having completed 50 of 104 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns. Bradley Peralta is the leading rusher with 320 yards on 34 carries, with three scores.
CRANE GOLDEN CRANES AT ANTHONY WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tommy Sanchez Memorial Stadium, Anthony.
>> Records: Crane 4-1 overall, 1-0 District 1-3A Division II; Anthony 1-1, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Crane def. Compass Academy, 91-0; Anthony lost to Tornillo, 28-26.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Crane 85, Anthony 6.
>> Notes: Crane hosted an overmatched Cougars team last week in its first year of varsity football. … The biggest obstacle this week for Crane will be the long drive from the Permian Basin to the Texas-New Mexico border. … Because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, this game will be played without fans in the stands.
TORNILLO COYOTES AT ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Jackson Field, Sul Ross State University, Alpine.
>> Records: Tornillo 2-0 overall, 1-0 District 1-3A Division II; Alpine 3-3, 0-0.
>> Last Week: Tornillo def. Anthony, 28-26; Alpine lost to Perryton, 14-0.
>> Radio: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Alpine 55, Tornillo 28.
>> Notes: Last year’s meeting was the season opener for both teams. Now, it’s the district opener for the Fightin’ Bucks. … Alpine has struggled to put points on othe board this season with just 76 through six games. Quarterback Jayden Canaba is 46-of-103 passing for 667 yards and three touchdowns.
IRAAN BRAVES AT SEAGRAVES EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Seagraves.
>> Records: Iraan 0-4 overall, 0-1 District 1-2A Division II; Seagraves 2-4, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Iraan lost to Plains, 56-24; Seagraves lost to Wink, 37-14.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Braves are mired in a 17-game losing streak and it doesn’t get any easier with a 166-mile trip to Seagraves.
WINK WILDCATS AT MCCAMEY BADGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Badger Stadium, McCamey.
>> Records: Wink 7-0 overall, 1-0 District 1-2A Division II; Mccamey 4-1, 0-0.
>> Last Week: Wink def. Seagraves, 37-14; McCamey def. Petrolia, 40-12.
>> Radio: West11Sports.com
>> Last Season: Wink 42, McCamey 14.
>> Notes: McCamey has yet to play a District 1-2A Division II contest, so it’s only right that it’s district opener likely will determine the district champion. … The Wildcats are running on all cylinders, led by quarterback Kanon Gibson, running back Mason Morgan and wide receiver Brock Gibson. All three play both sides of the ball and seemingly never come off the field.
MIDLAND TLCA CHARGERS AT GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John Smith Stadium, Grandfalls.
>> Records: Midland TLCA 3-3; Grandfalls-Royalty 2-4.
>> Last Week: Midland TLCA lost to Paint Rock, 43-40; Grandfalls-Royalty lost to Fort Davis, 62-14.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The final nondistrict game of the season fo both teams and the Cowboys need to get things moving in the right direction, having lost four straight.
—LEE SCHEIDE
