HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Aug. 28

ANDREWS MUSTANGS VS. LEVELLAND LOBOS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Lobo Stadium, Levelland.
>> Records: Andrews 0-0; Levelland 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: AM-1360/FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Andrews 44, Levelland 19.
>> Notes: The Mustangs have been on a roll, winning five district titles over the past six seasons. A big question mark for Andrews is who will step up at quarterback after the departure of three-year starter Brett Leach. Wide receiver Markeese Lawrence is the top threat for the Mustangs.
ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS VS. FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Fort Stockton.
>> Records: Alpine 0-0; Fort Stockton 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine); AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).
>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 21, Alpine 6.
>> Notes: This is the first of back-to-back games between the teams because of schedule changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. … Next week’s came will be in the Davis Mountains at Alpine’s Buck Stadium. … The Fightin’ Bucks will look to junior Jayden Canaba to take control of the offense this season. … Fort Stockton is led by junior Dominic Aguilar.
LUBBOCK ESTACADO MATADORS VS. GREENWOOD RANGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.
>> Records: Lubbock Estacado 0-0; Greenwood 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: greenwoodsportsBroadcast.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Greenwood steamrolled its way to a district title a season ago and rode that momentum five rounds deep into the playoffs, losing in the Class 4A Division II semifinals. … All-state running back Trey Cross returns for his senior season to lead the Rangers.
SEMINOLE INDIANS VS. DUMAS DEMONS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Dumas.
>> Records: Seminole 0-0; Dumas 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Dumas 23, Seminole 15 (Class 4A Division I Area Playoffs).
>> Notes: The Indians open their second season under head coach Ty Palmer on the road against a solid Dumas team that eliminated them from the playoffs area round last season. … The Indians like to keep the ball on the ground and will be led by running backs Damion Espino, Aiden Ward and Jason Mejia.
COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS VS. NEW HOME LEOPARDS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, New Home.
>> Records: Compass Academy 0-0; New Home 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: https://www.towntalkBroadcast.com/new-home-sports.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: This is Compass Academy’s debut at the varsity level after two years of junior varsity competition. … Junior Dylan Sosa and sophomore Gio Ramirez are two players coach J.D. Granado will look at to lead the team.
CHRISTOVAL COUGARS VS. WINK WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Wink.
>> Records: Christoval 0-0; Wink 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: west11sports.com (Wink).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Brock Gibson, Mason Morgan, Jay Rodgers, JB Fostel and a host of other Wildcats are back and looking to use the experience of going four rounds deep in the playoffs a season ago to their advantage.
PERMIAN BASIN CO-OP RENEGADES vs. FORT DAVIS INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bart Coan Field, Fort Davis.
>> Records: Permian Basin Co-Op 0-0; Fort Davis 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Brad Repass takes over the program at Fort Davis, the Indians’ third coach in as many seasons. Running backs Oscar Morales and Blake Rubio will be the catalysts on offense.
RANKIN RED DEVILS VS. BALMORHEA BEARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Balmorhea.
>> Records: Rankin 0-0; Balmorhea 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio (Rankin).
>> Last Season: Rankin 68, Balmorhea 44.
>> Notes: Nothing like a playoff game to open the season. The Red Devils are the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division I, while the host Bears at the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division II. … Rankin reached the state semifinals last season and returns one of the most dynamic players in senior De’shon Goodley. … Balmorhea coach Vance Jones is entering his 50th year of coaching.
GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS VS. MARFA SHORTHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Marfa.
>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 0-0; Knox City 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Jeff Corean has taken the reins for the Cowboys with the retirement of Joe Helms. The Cowboys will lean on seniors Isaiah Vasquez, Abel Rodriguez and Chris Miller. … Quarterback John Aguero leads the Shorthorns, with running back Dedrick Campos also a key on offense.
