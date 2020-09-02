HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Sept. 3

COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS AT ROPESVILLE ROPES EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium, Ropesville.
>> Records: Compass Academy 0-1; Ropesville 0-1.
>> Last Week: Compass Academy lost to New Home, 51-0; Ropesville lost to Lockney, 39-14.
>>Radio: towntalkradio.com/ropes-sports-radio/ (Ropesville).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Cougars have a chance to settle down now that all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the program’s first varsity game is out of the way. … Compass Academy will not play a home game until Oct. 24, when it hosts Anthony at Greenwood’s J.M. King Memorial Stadium.
