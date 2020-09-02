  • September 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Sept. 3 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Sept. 3

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:24 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Sept. 3 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS AT ROPESVILLE ROPES EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium, Ropesville.

>> Records: Compass Academy 0-1; Ropesville 0-1.

>> Last Week: Compass Academy lost to New Home, 51-0; Ropesville lost to Lockney, 39-14.

>>Radio: towntalkradio.com/ropes-sports-radio/ (Ropesville).

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: The Cougars have a chance to settle down now that all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the program’s first varsity game is out of the way. … Compass Academy will not play a home game until Oct. 24, when it hosts Anthony at Greenwood’s J.M. King Memorial Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
86°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: ENE at 10mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 68°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 96°/Low 68°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

friday

weather
High 91°/Low 67°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]