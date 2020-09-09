HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Sept. 10

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT GLEN ROSE TIGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.
>> Records: Fort Stockton 1-1; Glen Rose 2-0.
>> Last Week: Fort Stockton lost to Alpine, 20-14; Glen Rose def. Gatesville, 48-29.
>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Fort Stockton gave up a 14-point halftime lead to Alpine last week in its second meeting with the Fightin’ Bucks in as many weeks. The Panthers will finally get to play someone different this week.