  • September 9, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Sept. 10

Posted: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 6:07 pm

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT GLEN ROSE TIGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.

>> Records: Fort Stockton 1-1; Glen Rose 2-0.

>> Last Week: Fort Stockton lost to Alpine, 20-14; Glen Rose def. Gatesville, 48-29.

>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: Fort Stockton gave up a 14-point halftime lead to Alpine last week in its second meeting with the Fightin’ Bucks in as many weeks. The Panthers will finally get to play someone different this week.

