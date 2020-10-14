  • October 14, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Oct. 15 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Oct. 15

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:42 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Oct. 15 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW CHIEFS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, San Angelo Stadium.

>> Records: Fort Stockton 1-5; San Angelo Lake View 4-3.

>> Last Week: Fort Stockton did not play; San Angelo Lake View lost to Hereford, 34-15.

>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton)

>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 60, San Angelo Lake View 21.

>> Notes: It has been a struggle for the Panthers since winning their season opener against Alpine. … Fort Stockton has 1,721 yards of total offense this season and junior quarterback Dominic Aguilar has accounted for 1,341 of them (731 passing, 610 rushing). The Panthers also have just two rushing touchdowns, both by Aguilar. … Jay Lee Ibarra and Eliazar Lopez each have 172 receiving yards to pace Fort Stockton, with Ibarra having caught three touchdown passes.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:42 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
81°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: SW at 9mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 58°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 75°/Low 46°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 73°/Low 51°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]