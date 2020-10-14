HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Oct. 15

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW CHIEFS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, San Angelo Stadium.
>> Records: Fort Stockton 1-5; San Angelo Lake View 4-3.
>> Last Week: Fort Stockton did not play; San Angelo Lake View lost to Hereford, 34-15.
>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton)
>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 60, San Angelo Lake View 21.
>> Notes: It has been a struggle for the Panthers since winning their season opener against Alpine. … Fort Stockton has 1,721 yards of total offense this season and junior quarterback Dominic Aguilar has accounted for 1,341 of them (731 passing, 610 rushing). The Panthers also have just two rushing touchdowns, both by Aguilar. … Jay Lee Ibarra and Eliazar Lopez each have 172 receiving yards to pace Fort Stockton, with Ibarra having caught three touchdown passes.
