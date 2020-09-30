HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Oct. 1

McCAMEY BADGERS VS. PETROLIA PIRATES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Plowboy Field, Roscoe.
>> Records: McCamey 3-1; Petrolia 4-0.
>> Last Week: McCamey def. San Antonio Cole, 41-13; Petrolia did not play.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Badgers are playing on Thursday for the second consecutive week. … Zachary Rosas led McCamey last week in their neutral-site victory, rushing 28 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Ivan Rubio carried the ball just five times for 24 yards, but scored twice.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.