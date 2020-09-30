  • September 30, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Oct. 1

Posted: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:36 pm

McCAMEY BADGERS VS. PETROLIA PIRATES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Plowboy Field, Roscoe. 

>> Records: McCamey 3-1; Petrolia 4-0.

>> Last Week: McCamey def. San Antonio Cole, 41-13; Petrolia did not play.

>> Radio: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: The Badgers are playing on Thursday for the second consecutive week. … Zachary Rosas led McCamey last week in their neutral-site victory, rushing 28 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Ivan Rubio carried the ball just five times for 24 yards, but scored twice.

