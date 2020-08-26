HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsule for Aug. 27

FREDERICKSBURG BILLIES vs. MONAHANS LOBOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m., Thursday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.
>> Records: Fredericksburg 0-0; Monahans 0-0.
>> Last Week: Did not play.
>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Pecos).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Will this be the year that the Loboes’ offense, with Bond Heflin at the controls, gets off the ground under second-year coach Fred Staugh? Monahans had plenty of growing pains last season switching from the Wing-T to the spread, but early returns show a much better understanding of what Staugh trying to teach.
