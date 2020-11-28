HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High season closes with a loss to Frenship

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High football team had its chances to draw closer against Wolfforth Frenship throughout the game.
Unfortunately for the Bronchos, they simply couldn’t convert the chances they were given.
The Tigers’ defense returned two fumbles for touchdowns after halftime and Odessa High couldn’t keep up as it fell 38-17 in the regular-season finale Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium.
The Bronchos (0-7 overall, 0-6 District 2-6A) finished a shortened season winless for the first time since 2016. Frenship finished the season at 3-6, 2-4.
“It’s just like baseball where you give up unearned runs and you don’t want to give up those,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “Tonight, I thought we gave Frenship a couple of gifts and I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Odessa High had its first good opportunity on its first drive by marching the ball inside the Tigers’ 20-yard line. The drive stalled out, however, as the Frenship defense made its stand.
The Tigers offense took advantage and went down the field and got on the board as Gage Cobb connected with Carson Miller for a 10-yard score. Frenship added a field goal from Jon Olivarez in the closing moments of the first quarter to take a 10-0 lead.
It appeared Frenship was going to start pulling away in the second quarter after William Bayouth added a 2-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ next possession.
Odessa High’s defense did its best to make sure that it didn’t happen late in the half as Jesse Cervantes intercepted a Frenship pass and returned it to his own 30-yard line. A pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Frenship after the play moved the ball in Tigers territory with 1:22 left in the half.
The Bronchos converted three plays later with a Kaleb Sims touchdown run from 18 yards out to close the gap to 17-7 at halftime.
After the Odessa High defense forced a three and out to begin the second half, the Bronchos tried to put together another response of their own to cut the deficit.
It did not work out that way as a completion was fumbled and picked up by Frenship’s Sebastian Arocha for an 8-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 24-7.
“I really like how we finished,” Frenship coach Jay Northcutt said, “That’s something that we really focused on.
“You want to go out and perform well and this being our last game, we just wanted to finish it with a win.”
The Bronchos’ defense forced two turnovers in the second half: a Joey Gutierrez interception and a fumble recovery by Jesus Carrasco. Odessa High was only able to turn those takeaways into 3 points on a 19-yard field goal by Ethan Alvarado late in the third quarter.
Odessa High added an 8-yard touchdown pass from Diego Cervantes to Daymein Jordan with 13 seconds left to cap the scoring.
