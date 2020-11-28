  • November 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High season closes with a loss to Frenship - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High season closes with a loss to Frenship

Wolfforth Frenship 38, Odessa High 17

Odessa High.......... 0       7       3       7     —      17

Frenship.............. 10       7       7    14     —      38

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wolfforth Frenship: Carson Miller 10 pass from Gage Cobb (Jon Olivarez kick), 4:07. Drive: 9 plays, 85 yards, 3:05. Key play: Tai’ja Smith had a 32-yard run that moved the ball into Odessa High territory at the Bronchos 24-yard line.

Wolfforth Frenship: FG 34 Jon Olivarez, 0:09. Drive: 5 plays, 48 yards, 1:49. Key play: Corbin Gandy completed a 47-yard catch and run to William Bayouth on the first play of the drive to put the Tigers in the red zone.

Second Quarter

Wolfforth Frenship: William Bayouth 2 run, 8:14. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 2:35. Key play: Tai’ja Smith had a 17-yard run to set the ball up first and goal at the 2-yard line. Frenship scored three plays later.

Odessa High: Kaleb Sims 18 run (Ethan Alvardao kick), 0:48. Drive: 3 plays, 48 yards, 0:34. Key play: Jesse Cervantes intercepted a Frenship pass and returned it 20 yards to give Odessa High the ball back. A pair of Frenship penalties moved the ball inside Tiger territory.

Third Quarter

Wolfforth Frenship: Sebatsian Arocha 8 fumble return (Jon Olivarez kick), 9:27.

Odessa High: FG 19 Ethan Alvarado, 1:41. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:17. Key play: Jesus Carrasco recovered a Frenship fumble inside the 10-yard line to give the Bronchos a chance to cut into the deficit.

Fourth Quarter

Wolfforth Frenship: Jake Gilbert recovered fumble in end zone (Jon Olivarez kick), 11:35.

Wolfforth Frenship: Ty Glass 66 pass from Gage Cobb (Jon Olivarez kick), 8:18. Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:30.

Odessa High: Daymein Jordan 8 pass from Diego Cervantes (Ethan Alvardo kick), 0:13. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:17. Key play: Jaiden Byford broke a 33-yard run to move the ball into the red zone from the Frenship 44-yard line. OHS scored two plays later.

TEAM STATISTICS

                                        Odessa High                Frenship

First Downs.................. 14                               15

Total Yards................. 250                            361

Rushes-Yards.......... 37-188                    32-160

Passing....................... 62                            201

Comp-Att-Int.......... 10-24-0                  13-20-2

Fumbles-Lost............... 3-2                             4-2

Punts-Avg............... 7-24.0                     4-30.5

Penalties-Yards........... 5-57                    10-100

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Odessa High: Kaleb Sims 10-67, Jaiden Byford 9-60, Diego Cervantes 13-60, Javante Delce 3-13, Jovanni Flotte 1-(-6), Team 1-(-6)

Wolfforth Frenship: Tai’ja Smith 11-83, William Bayouth 11-63, Gabriel Duncan 3-27, Ty Glass 2-3, Jan Espach 1-(-2), Corbin Gandy 1-(-5), Gage Cobb 3-(-9).

Passing

Odessa High: Diego Cervantes 10-24-0—62.

Wolfforth Frenship: Gage Cobb 13-19-2—154, Corbin Gandy 1-1-0—47.

Receiving

Odessa High: Jovanni Flotte 3-23, Daymien Jordan 1-8, Adriel Rivas 1-8, Kaleb Sims 1-8, Terrance Samuel 1-8, Perry Gonzales 1-4, Jaiden Byford 1-3.

Wolfforth Frenship: Ty Glass 3-68, Carson Miller 4-63, William Bayouth 1-47, Andrew Braddock 2-12, Klein Coker 1-10, Kaden Meier 1-4, Gabriel Duncan 1-(-4).

Interceptions

Odessa High: Jesse Cervantes 1-20, Joey Gutierrez 1-17.

Wolfforth Frenship: None.

Posted: Friday, November 27, 2020 11:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High season closes with a loss to Frenship By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High football team had its chances to draw closer against Wolfforth Frenship throughout the game.

Unfortunately for the Bronchos, they simply couldn’t convert the chances they were given.

The Tigers’ defense returned two fumbles for touchdowns after halftime and Odessa High couldn’t keep up as it fell 38-17 in the regular-season finale Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

The Bronchos (0-7 overall, 0-6 District 2-6A) finished a shortened season winless for the first time since 2016. Frenship finished the season at 3-6, 2-4.

“It’s just like baseball where you give up unearned runs and you don’t want to give up those,” Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said. “Tonight, I thought we gave Frenship a couple of gifts and I thought that was the difference in the game.”

Odessa High had its first good opportunity on its first drive by marching the ball inside the Tigers’ 20-yard line. The drive stalled out, however, as the Frenship defense made its stand.

The Tigers offense took advantage and went down the field and got on the board as Gage Cobb connected with Carson Miller for a 10-yard score. Frenship added a field goal from Jon Olivarez in the closing moments of the first quarter to take a 10-0 lead.

It appeared Frenship was going to start pulling away in the second quarter after William Bayouth added a 2-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ next possession.

Odessa High’s defense did its best to make sure that it didn’t happen late in the half as Jesse Cervantes intercepted a Frenship pass and returned it to his own 30-yard line. A pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Frenship after the play moved the ball in Tigers territory with 1:22 left in the half.

The Bronchos converted three plays later with a Kaleb Sims touchdown run from 18 yards out to close the gap to 17-7 at halftime.

After the Odessa High defense forced a three and out to begin the second half, the Bronchos tried to put together another response of their own to cut the deficit.

It did not work out that way as a completion was fumbled and picked up by Frenship’s Sebastian Arocha for an 8-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 24-7.

“I really like how we finished,” Frenship coach Jay Northcutt said, “That’s something that we really focused on.

“You want to go out and perform well and this being our last game, we just wanted to finish it with a win.”

The Bronchos’ defense forced two turnovers in the second half: a Joey Gutierrez interception and a fumble recovery by Jesus Carrasco. Odessa High was only able to turn those takeaways into 3 points on a 19-yard field goal by Ethan Alvarado late in the third quarter.

Odessa High added an 8-yard touchdown pass from Diego Cervantes to Daymein Jordan with 13 seconds left to cap the scoring.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

