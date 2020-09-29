HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High notebook for Sept. 29

The Odessa High football team was less than eight hours away from taking the field for its season opener against Lubbock Monterey when, in a matter of moments, that chance was gone.
Ector County ISD announced just before noon Friday that the game was canceled after an Odessa High varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19.
Shortly after that announcement, head coach Danny Servance said that he was getting constant messages from his players to confirm the news.
“I think a lot of them were just in disbelief,” Servance said. “They were disappointed because they were eager and ready to get out there, especially for a home game.
“They wanted to go out there and show what they can do.”
It was tough news for a team that already had to wait an extra month to start the season. Despite the bad break, everyone is trying to move forward and make the best of a difficult situation.
That process started Monday when the Bronchos returned to practice at Coleman Field for the first time since the cancellation.
“We just have to keep working,” senior receiver Jovanni Flotte said. “We just have to stay ready and give 100 percent in the weight room and everything that we do. We want to make sure that everyone has the right mentality.”
Being able to stay ready is something that Servance has emphasized with his entire team — including the players who weren’t on the field. He added Monday that there were about 35 to 40 players not at practice after contact tracing determined that they were possibly exposed.
“It did feel a little bit different out there,” Servance said following Monday’s practice. “It just kind of brought you back to the summer. It was at least something that we were familiar with though.”
Following CDC guidelines and ECISD protocols, those players that are considered to be in close contact with the confirmed positive case must quarantine for seven days and test negative for COVID-19 before being cleared to return to practice.
In the meantime, the Bronchos will move forward.
Servance said the main focus would be surrounding getting stronger in the weight room and working on fundamentals. He added that he’s been impressed by how the players have handled the events from the past weekend.
“Our kids are resilient,” Servance said. “I’m very proud of how they responded. I saw a lot of positive messages from our kids amongst each other.
“Our captains have done a great job of keeping everybody upbeat and keeping focus on the main thing which is to make it to next week so that we can get on the field.”
>> WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN: Odessa High was previously scheduled to host Del Rio on Oct. 3 at Ratliff Stadium. That matchup was called off back in August after San Felipe Del Rio CISD delayed the start of athletic activities as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. It would have been the first-ever meeting between the Bronchos and Rams.
>> IT’S BEEN A WHILE: As it stands, Odessa High is now only scheduled to play seven regular-season games. The last time the Bronchos only played seven games was back in 1932 under head coach Alton Swain. Odessa High finished 1-5-1 that season.
>> LOOKING AHEAD: The extra time without a game gives Odessa High a chance to prepare for their next scheduled opponent, Lubbock Coronado, on Oct. 8 in Lubbock. The Mustangs defeated Wolfforth Frenship 42-14 in their season opener Friday.
“It’s definitely a positive,” Servance said. “We play that game on a Thursday and normally you only have Monday and Tuesday to prepare.
“With the open week, we’re going to make the most of it and try to be as efficient as we possibly can with the time that we have.”
Flotte is also looking forward to the extra time.
“I think it will benefit us a lot,” he said. “It gives us more time to get ready and study what they (Coronado) do and be prepared for them.”
>> SUBVARSITY RESULTS: Odessa High JV 28, Lubbock Monterey JV 12.
The Bronchos are fielding one junior varsity team in 2020 due to lower numbers. Both freshmen games against Lubbock Monterey scheduled for Saturday were canceled due to COVID-19 precautions with Monterey’s freshmen teams.