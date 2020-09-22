HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Sept. 22

The week that the Odessa High football team has waited for has arrived.
For the first time in 2020, the Bronchos are in game mode, preparing to host Lubbock Monterey at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Head coach Danny Servance said that just getting to this point is a relief. At the same time, he acknowledged that continuing to stay vigilant regarding COVID-19 protocols is key.
“It’s just a reality check for us really and now that we’re actually here, it’s kind of surreal,” Servance said. “We’re praying that this week goes smoothly and nothing happens before Friday. We’re optimistic and the coaches and players are fired up to get that first one under our belt.”
The Bronchos got a glimpse of what their team would look like in their scrimmage against an option offense in Amarillo Tascosa. This week, Odessa High will have to adjust to a completely different scheme against the spread offense that the Plainsmen
This will be the second straight week that Monterey makes a trip to the Permian Basin after scrimmaging Midland Lee last week.
“They have a lot of athleticism,” Servance said. “They’ve got great speed at the wide receiver position and they also do a great job of running the football and executing.
“They’re a team that’s always on the edge of making a deep playoff run and you want to play those types of opponents when you’re in a tough district like we’re in.”
The Bronchos will have to try and make the most of these opportunities. As it stands, Friday’s game and the Oct. 8 matchup at Lubbock Coronado are the only nondistrict games that Odessa High is slated to play before opening the District 2-6A slate Oct. 23 against Midland High.
With that in mind, Servance has emphasized with his team that time is of the essence.
“I think we’re hard pressed for time,” Servance said. “I know we have to grow up in a hurry and improve every time that we step on the field. I addressed that with our kids after practice and just told them that we don’t have any downtime and I think that gives them a sense of urgency.”
>> TEAM CAPTAINS: The Bronchos selected four seniors as team captains for the 2020 season. Defensive lineman Julian Adame, tight end Nathan Calvery, defensive back Jesse Cervantes and wide receiver Jovanni Flotte all got the nod as voted on by their teammates.
“It’s an incredible honor being voted by my teammates,” Adame said. “I’m looking forward to leading them.”
“It means a lot to get recognized,” Calvery said. “Myself, Adame, Jesse, and Jovanni are all leaders on this team and it means a lot that they see us as one leader.”
>> FAMILIAR FOE: The matchup between the Bronchos and the Plainsmen is quickly becoming a new tradition.
Odessa High is opening its season against Lubbock Monterey for the seventh straight year. It is also the 13th overall meeting in the series with Odessa High leading 8-4.
The last time that the Bronchos did not face the Plainsmen in the opener was 2013 against Amarillo High.
>> THEY SAID IT: Monterey head coach Wayne Hutchinson said that he feels good about where his team stands he feels good heading into the season opener with the Bronchos.
The Plainsmen finished 6-6 and advanced to the area round in 2019 and are looking to improve on that this season. Monterey is also trying to win its second straight game at Ratliff Stadium after defeating the Bronchos 55-13 in the opener last season.
“It’s been a see-saw battle between us and Odessa High and it’s always been a great matchup,” Hutchinson said. “They’re very physical and well coached and always do a good job and it’s always good to play teams like that because you can learn a lot from that.”
>> NEW LOOK: The Odessa High helmet will have a slightly new look this season. The new look will have the Bronchos logo on one side with the player’s number on the other side of the helmet. The change replaces the horseshoe logo that had been on the team’s decals for the last several seasons.
>> SUBVARSITY SCHEDULE: The junior varsity teams will hit the road to face Lubbock Monterey Thursday at Monterey High School. JV White kicks off first at 5 p.m. followed by JV Red at 7 p.m.
The freshmen teams will face off against one another on Saturday with Freshman White starting off at 4 p.m. followed by Freshman Red at 6 p.m. All home subvarsity games will be played at Ratliff Stadium this season.
