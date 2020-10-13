HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Oct. 13

The wait to the take the field finally ended Thursday for the Odessa High football team as the Bronchos opened the 2020 season against Lubbock Coronado.
Unfortunately, it was not the showing they had hoped for as they were shut out, 49-0, by the Mustangs at Lowrey Field.
Despite the tough defeat, head coach Danny Servance said Monday that it was important for his team to take the field after such a long layoff. With actual game film to break down now, Servance said he’s using this week’s practices to get back to basics.
“It’s great that we get to go back and correct some of the things that we didn’t do well during the game,” Servance said. “We get to address those things and get better. We’re going to use this week for that and we think it will bode well for us in the following weeks.”
Servance added that there were some bright spots that his team could build off from, specifically mentioning that the Bronchos forced two interceptions and limited the number of penalties in the first game.
He said that the matchup provided a good learning experience for his team.
“It was great to see our kids literally grow up during the game,” Servance said. “You could see them start adapting some of the things that we talked about during the week.
“I think they now have a better understanding of the sense of urgency that you have to have, the efficiency and the attention to detail that you have to have about your technique.”
Following Thursday’s game, senior defensive back Aaron Hernandez shared similar sentiment.
“It just felt good to be back on the field with my teammates,” Hernandez said. “But we just need to push harder and keep practicing so we can hopefully get the win the next time we play.”
That next time won’t come this week.
The Bronchos have another open week as District 2-6A play gets underway Friday. Odessa High had a previously scheduled open week the final week of the regular season and the district reshuffled the schedule to allow an extra week to make up games that may be delayed to potential COVID-19 postponements.
Servance said he looked at potentially scheduling a nondistrict game to make up for the two games already lost but ultimately decided it was better for the team to take advantage of the open week.
“It’s not ideal and not what we wanted because of the things that took place before,” he said. “That’s just what we have to deal with and we continue to say that we have to adapt and overcome.”
Instead, the attention will turn to getting ready to face Midland High on Oct. 23 at Ratliff Stadium. The game will also mark the home opener for the Bronchos.
Midland High opens District 2-6A play at home against Wolfforth Frenship Friday.
“It’s always a plus to have two weeks to prepare,” Servance said. “Like I said, I really would rather play but we can still do some positive things here and get better.”
>> SHUT OUT: Thursday’s loss marked the first time that Odessa High was shut out in a season opener since 1986. The Bronchos lost 34-0 to Amarillo Palo Duro that year.
>> SEEING ACTION: Both Diego Cervantes and Kason Sims saw time at quarterback in the season opener for the Bronchos. The duo combined to finish 9-of-19 passing for 99 yards and an interception. Servance said that it was part of the game plan to use both quarterbacks.
“Both of them got a lot of good reps,” Servance said. “That’s what we wanted to see and now we have them on film. We’ll sit down, evaluate, take a look and go from there.”
>> DISTRICT PLAY BEGINS: District 2-6A play gets underway this week. The matchups include: Midland Lee at Permian, Wolfforth Frenship at Midland High and Abilene High at San Angelo Central.
>> SUBVARSITY RESULTS: Lubbock Coronado JV 27, Odessa High JV 16; Odessa High Freshmen 24, Lubbock Coronado 6. Odessa High JV is 1-1 while Freshmen are 1-0. The Freshman Red and White Teams were combined due to Coronado only having one freshman team. The subvarsity teams are off this week and return to action Oct. 21 at Ratliff Stadium.
