HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

The Ector County Independent School District announced Friday that the Odessa High football game against Lubbock Monterey was canceled Friday after a varsity football player had tested positive for COVID-19. The district said that the game had a possibility of being scheduled at a later date.
“Our number one priority is always the health and safety of our student athletes,” ECISD Executive Director of Athletics Bruce McCrary said in a statement. “One positive case means others on the team are potentially exposed. We worked closely with our local health authorities to determine the right course of action. Cancelling tonight’s game is the right thing to do.”
Odessa High has an open date on next week’s schedule after its previously scheduled matchup against Del Rio was called off last month. The Bronchos are also scheduled off during Week 4.
The district said that tickets purchased for the game would be good for the next home game, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 23 against Midland High.
Check back with the Odessa American for more on this story.