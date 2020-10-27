HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High focusing on improvement

The Odessa High football team is all about looking forward following its 26-14 loss to Midland High Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
The Bronchos were unable to seal the deal after entering the fourth quarter tied at 14-14. It was a tough loss but head coach Danny Servance was encouraged by the improvement his team showed compared to the matchup against Lubbock Coronado on Oct. 8.
“It’s always tough when you lose a game,” Servance said. “But I thought our improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball from Game 1 to Game 2 was huge. We just have to continue to get better.”
One area where the Bronchos have continued to step up is forcing turnovers.
Odessa High forced three more takeaways against Midland High — two interceptions and a fumble—and Servance expanded on how the defense has made strides.
The interceptions by Jesse Cervantes and Kaleb Lozano Friday give the Bronchos four for the season, already surpassing the three picks from last year’s team.
“I thought the defense did a terrific job of running to the football and making tackles,” Servance said. “Timing will come with the offense and we’re looking forward to having a good year with that.”
Cervantes added: “We were a lot more sound and a lot more physical. We weren’t scared and we just knew it was a game where we had to make big plays and try to get the ball back to the offense and do the best we could.”
The Bronchos will have to get things sorted quickly as they travel to face a resurgent San Angelo Central at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.
The Bobcats find themselves in first place in District 2-6A after winning games against Midland High and Wolfforth Frenship the past two weeks after an 0-3 start. Servance said that San Angelo Central has shown plenty of resiliency under longtime head coach Brent Davis.
“Coach Davis does a great job year in and year out with those guys,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how you start of course, it’s how you end it and they’ve improved.”
One of the big challenges that Odessa High faces will be stopping senior quarterback Malachi Brown, who has compiled 1,481 yards and 15 total touchdowns through five games. On top of that, Servance said that the Bobcats have shown to be a complete team.
“They’re physical and they’re offensive line does a great job,” he said. “On the defensive side of the ball, they’re always disciplined and play great assignment football.”
>> SERIES HISTORY: This meeting between the Bronchos and Bobcats is the first time the two have faced off against each other since 2017. San Angelo Central leads the all-time series 40-36-1 and has won the last seven meetings. Odessa High’s last victory came in 2010, a 40-27 win.
>> DISTRICT 2-6A CHAOS: The District 2-6A standings got a major early reshuffle Friday thanks to Abilene High’s 27-25 victory over Permian.
San Angelo Central is alone in first place with Midland High, Permian, Wolfforth Frenship and Abilene High sitting tied for second at 1-1. Odessa High and Midland Lee are 0-1 as Lee was off last week.
“I tell people all the time that our district is one of the toughest in the state,” Servance said. “You look at the standings and there is a lot of parity. You got to be ready to play every time you show up for a game.”
>> SUBVARSITY RESULTS: Midland High JV Gold 39, Odessa High JV 12; Midland High 28, Freshman White 6; Midland High 28, Freshman Red 6. Odessa High’s JV is 1-2 while the Freshman teams are also a combined 1-2.
The Freshman White team faces San Angelo Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday while Freshman Red plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Old Bobcat Stadium in San Angelo. JV faces Central at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.
>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas