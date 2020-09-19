HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High finds plenty to build on after scrimmage with Amarillo Tascosa

After two weeks of practicing against teammates, the Odessa High football team finally got to take on a different opponent.
With opening day a week away, the Bronchos hosted Amarillo Tascosa in a scrimmage Friday at Ratliff Stadium, with each team getting four possessions.
Two of the possessions were 15 plays while the latter lasted 10 plays each.
The Rebels scored twice in their first set of plays with two big plays of 70 yards each: the first coming on a run by Logan Nance; the other a catch and run by Darius Sanders from quarterback Ryan Barnett.
Tascosa finished with four total touchdowns on the night.
It took some time for Odessa High to get going offensively.
The Bronchos offense had plenty to work on, with Tascosa’s defensive line getting pressure in the backfield.
Of its first 15 plays, Odessa High ran the ball 12 times.
After failing to score on its second set of plays, the Bronchos were able to get things going on the ground with a steady diet of junior quarterback Diego Cervantes and running back Kaleb Sims.
Odessa High head coach Danny Servance said he was encouraged with the gradual improvement on the offensive side of the ball during the scrimmage.
“I thought I saw a lot of guys grow up tonight, particularly the offensive linemen,” Servance said. “For some of those guys, it was their first time seeing real 6A football where guys are a lot bigger, stronger and they moved faster.
“They didn’t back down, they fought and we’re just going to have to keep getting better each week.”
After giving up the early set of big plays on the first drive, the Bronchos defense put together a couple of solid defensive plays of their own.
Two of those plays came on pass breakups: one by Trey Ford and the other by Mathew Ortiz. Ortiz also recovered a fumble during Tascosa’s second set of plays. The Bronchos capped off the scrimmage by recovering a second fumble on the final play.
Despite going up against a triple-option team that typically doesn’t throw the ball a lot, Servance said that he also liked what he saw from the secondary.
“They really made some good plays and I’m proud of them for that,” he said. “They made good plays on the ball and had good coverage.”
The Bronchos saved their best for last as Cervantes led the team down the field on its final possession with a 10-play, 70-yard drive punctuated by a 4-yard touchdown run by Cervantes.
Quarterback Kason Sims also saw extended action with the first team offense and Servance said that he liked the running ability on display by his two signal callers.
“They showed a lot of what they’re capable of with their legs,” he said. “I also like the fact that they manage the huddle well and keep the offensive personnel upbeat and in the game.
“I was really encouraged by their leadership.”
With the scrimmage out of the way, the Bronchos turn their attention to Lubbock Monterey for the season opener next Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
Servance said that there’s plenty to work on before taking on the Plainsmen and added that consistency remains the main area the Bronchos need to work on.
“That’s what I have to see,” he said. “We’ve got to put drives together and get them in the end zone.
“You can’t have sporadic drives and you have to play defense with that same mentality.”
