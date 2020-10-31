  • October 31, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 31 roundups

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 31 roundups

Posted: Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:36 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

FORT STOCKTON 47, ANDREWS 35

ANDREWS The Fort Stockton Panthers clinched the District 2-4A Division I championship with an upset win over Andrews Friday night at Mustang Bowl.

The Mustangs (7-3 overall, 2-1 in district play) took a 7-0 lead after the first quarter before the Panthers’ offense got going with 21 points in the second quarter to take a seven-point halftime lead.

Fort Stockton (4-5, 3-0) continued its surge in the second half and used a late touchdown run of four yards by Pedro Vasquez to help seal the deal.

Jaylee Ibarra ran for 136 yards from 19 carries and A.J. Garcia caught three passes for 71 yards.

Panthers quarterback Dominic Aguilar went 7 of 14 for 330 yards. He had three touchdowns passing and two rushing.

Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez went 28 of 46 for 460 yards passing with five TDs and two interceptions.

Fort Stockton 0 21 14 12 — 47

Andrews 7 7 7 14 — 35

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 25 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 6:57

Second Quarter

Fort Stockton: A.J. Garcia 29 pass from Dominic Aguilar (kick failed), 9:25.

Fort Stockton: Cruz Rojas 13 pass from Dominic Aguilar (Dominic Aguilar kick), 8:16.

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 71 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo), 7:56.

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 1 run (Pedro Vasquez run), 3:20.

Third Quarter

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 49 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 11:27.

Fort Stockton: A.J. Garcia 35 pass from Dominic Aguilar (Dominic Aguilar kick), 7:37.

Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 4 run (Dominic Aguilar), 6:54.

Fourth Quarter

Andrews: Anthony Trevino 13 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 9:40

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 70 run (kick blocked), 9:23.

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 38 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 8:49.

Fort Stockton: Pedro Vasquez 4 run (kick failed), 3:41.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Fort Stockton Andrews

First Downs 23 24

Total Yards 447 478

Rushes-Yards 57-330 16-18

Passing 117 460

Comp-Att-Int 7-14-0 28-46-2

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Punts-Avg 2-49.0 1-41.0

Penalties-Yards 7-100 10-86

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 19-136; Dominic Aguilar 22-100; Pedro Vasquez 9-61; Corbin Luna 4-25; Jaydrien Ramirez 3-8.

Andrews: Brock Tijerina 5-25, Lucas Esparza 6-16, Luis Cervantes 2-(-1), E.J. Lopez 3-(-22)

Passing

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 7-14-0—117.

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 28-46-2—460

Receiving

Fort Stockton: A.J. Garcia 3-71; Cruz Rojas 3-38; Devon Rodriguez 1-8.

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 9-232, Anthony Trevino 8-101; Lucas Esparza 5-54; Shawn Parker 1-21; A.J. Britten 2-17; Manuel Rojo 1-17; Markeese Lawrence 1-10; Jose Bustamante 1-8

PECOS 21, SNYDER 7

PECOS The Eagles are once again heading back to the state playoffs. Pecos clinched the final spot out of District 1-4A Division II with a 14-point win over Snyder.

Snyder (2-6 overall, 0-4 in district) took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter but couldn’t find the end zone for the rest of the way. Pecos scored 21 unanswered points while the Eagles’ defense shut out the Tigers the rest of the way.

Pecos moved to 3-4, 1-3 with the win, while Snyder will finish last in the five-team district standings.

Armando Ortega led Pecos in rushing with 155 yards on 25 carries. Ezekiel Saldana had nine carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Snyder 7 0 0 0 — 7

Pecos 0 7 7 7 — 21

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Snyder: Run (kick)

Second Quarter

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana run (Kevin Leon kick).

Third Quarter

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana run (Kevin Leon kick).

Fourth Quarter

Pecos: Abel Velasquez run (Kevin Leon kick)

SWEETWATER 48, MONAHANS 32

SWEETWATER With both teams already clinching playoff spots, the Mustangs locked up the District 1-4A Division II title Friday with a win over Monahans.

Sweetwater (7-1, 4-0) took a 13-7 lead after the first quarter and used a 14-point surge in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.

Monahans (4-6, 2-2) struck first with a touchdown run by Adan Saucedo before Sweetwater scored 13 unanswered points and led the rest of the night.

Cheno Navarrette scored twice for Monahans and Leonard Davis added a score for the Loboes late in the game.

Monahans 7 13 6 6 — 32

Sweetwater 13 15 6 14 — 48

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Monahans: Adan Saucedo 5 run (Alonso Ruiz kick)

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 32 rush run (Omar Hernandez kick)

Sweetwater: Darian Carr 22 pass from Leo Holsey (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Sweetwater: Darian Carr 13 pass from Ayden Rosas (Cedrick Brown run).

Monahans: Jamarcus Pickens 9 run (kick failed).

Sweetwater: Cedricki Brown 5 run (Omar Hernandez kick).

Monahans: Cheno Navarrette 7 run (Alonso Ruiz kick).

Third Quarter

Monahans: Cheno Navarrette 3 run (two-point conversion failed).

Sweetwater: Darian Carr 17 pass from Ayden Rosas (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 1 run (Darian Carr pass from Ayden Rosas)

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 9 run (kick failed).

Monahans: Leonard Davis 8 pass from Cheno Navarrette (two-point conversion failed)

PERRYTON 28, SEMINOLE 14

PERRYTON The Seminole Indians were unable to improve their playoff qualifying chances as they were dealt a 14-point loss Friday night in the long road trip in District 2-4A Division II contest.

Neither team is in or out of the playoffs, though Perryton (3-5 overall, 2-1 in district) is in better shape sitting all alone in second place in.

Seminole (3-6, 1-2) hosts Levelland next week with the winner qualifying for the postseason.

Seminole quarterback River Powers went 11 of 21 for 154 yards, while Jason Mejia had nine carries for 31 yards.

Preston Stevenson had seven receptions for 110 yards.

DENVER CITY 56, KERMIT 24

KERMIT The Kermit Yellow Jackets wrapped up a season beset by numerous health issues Friday with a loss to Denver City at home.

With the loss, Kermit fell to 0-8 overall, 0-5 in District 1-3A Division I. Denver City (6-4, 4-1) finished second in the district standings.

The Mustangs took a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. They scored 14 points in each quarter.

Kermit’s Bradley Peralta had 23 carries for 333 yards, producing the bulk of the Yellow Jackets’ yards on offense.

Jeremiah Salazar went 4 of 8 for 48 yards passing for Kermit and J.B. Fostel had one reception for 25 yards.

Denver City 14 14 14 14 — 56

Kermit 7 3 0 14 — 24

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Denver City: 4 run (kick)

Denver City: 36 pass (kick)

Kermit: Bradley Peralta 78 run (kick)

Second Quarter

Kermit: 21 field goal

Denver City: 3 run (kick)

Denver City: 1 run (kick).

Third Quarter

Denver City: 9 run (kick)

Denver City: 63 run (kick).

Fourth Quarter

Kermit: Bradley Peralta 57 run (two-point conversion).

Denver City: Pass (kick).

Kermit: Bradley Peralta 25 run (two-point conversion failed)

Denver City: 25 run (kick).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Denver City Kermit

First Downs 16 13

Total Yards 411 393

Rushes-Yards 30-364 31-333

Passing 47 60

Comp-Att-Int 4-8-0 8-20-0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Punts-Avg 0-0 NA

Penalties-Yards 6-44 12-98

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Denver City: NA

Kermit: Bradley Peralta 23-333, Jeremiah Salazar 4-5, Jay Rodgers 4- (-5)

Passing

Denver City: NA

Kermit: Jeremiah Salazar 4-8-0—48, Jay Rodgers 4-12-0—12

Receiving

Denver City: NA

Kermit: J.B. Fostel 1-25, Auden Gonzalez 1-17, Gerardo Perez 2-10, Joel Garcia 2-4, Zee Connally 2-4

ALPINE DEF. COMPASS ACADEMY, FORFEIT

ALPINE The game was canceled because of a COVID case within the Compass Academy program and Alpine was awarded the forfeit win.

With the win, Alpine clinched a playoff berth out of district 1-3A Division II. The Bucks moved to 5-4 overall, 2-1 in district, while Compass Academy fell to 1-6, 1-2.

CRANE 50, TORNILLO 8

TORNILLO Crane clinched the District 1-3A Division II championship and has next week off to rest up for the playoffs.

The Golden Cranes moved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district with the win.

Tornillo fell to 2-2, 1-2.

WINK 44, IRAAN 0

WINK The Wildcats had little to no trouble in clinching a playoff berth out of District 1-2A, Division II with a 44-0 win over Iraan on Thursday night at home.

With the victory, Wink moved on to 8-1 overall, 2-1 in district. Iraan (0-7, 0-4) concluded its season.

The Wildcats stormed out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and added 12 more points in the second quarter to take a 31-0 halftime lead.

Kanon Gibson went 15 of 22 for 322 yards passing with five touchdowns for the Wildcats. Junior Quiroz had five carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Tally had five receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including one from a 40 yard pass in the first quarter to help the Wildcats set the tone.

Iraan 0 0 0 0 — 0

Wink 19 12 7 6 — 44

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wink: Brock Gibson 39 pass from Kanon gibson (kick failed)

Wink: Junior Quiroz 21 run (Brock Gibson kick)

Wink: Jordan Tally 40 pass from Kanon Gibson (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Wink: Zachary Yactayo 1 pass from Kanon Gibson (two-point conversion failed).

Wink: Junior Quiroz 31 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

Wink: Grabiel Muniz 14 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick)

Fourth Quarter

Wink: Jordan Tally 33 pass from Kanon Gibson (two-point conversion).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Iraan Wink

First Downs 4 21

Total Yards 53 471

Rushes-Yards 32-46 15-149

Passing 7 322

Comp-Att-Int 3-7-1 15-22-1

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Punts-Avg 6-33.0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-31 4-25

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Iraan: NA.

Wink: Junior Quiroz 5-87, Ricky Jacquez 4-31, Kanon Gibson 2-18, Bryan Wilcox 3-11, Zachary Yactayo 1-2

Passing

Iraan: NA.

Wink: Kanon Gibson 15-22-1—322

Receiving

Iraan: NA.

Wink: Jordan Tally 5-147, Brian Gibson 5-117, Junior Quiroz 2-34, Grabiel Muniz 1-14, Zachary Yactayo 2-10

FORT DAVIS DEF. VAN HORN, FORFEIT

FORT DAVIS The game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Van Horn program and Fort Davis was awarded the forfeit win.

Fort Davis (5-3 overall, 2-0 in District 5-1A, Division I) moved closer to a playoff berth.

The Eagles fell to 3-2, 1-1.

RANKIN 50, MIDLAND TLCA 0

RANKIN It was a historic night for the Rankin football team as the program notched its 500th win.

The Red Devils clinched a playoff berth with their sixth consecutive victory. Rankin has won its last five games on the 45-point rule and the last three by shutout.

Rankin (8-1 overall, 2-0 in district) visits Garden City next week to determine the District 6-1A Division I championship.

Midland TLCA fell to 3-6, 0-2.

BALMORHEA DEF. SIERRA BLANCA, FORFEIT

SIERRA BLANCA The game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Sierra Blanca program and Balmorhea was awarded the forfeit win.

It was the third time in four weeks Balmorhea (6-1 overall, 2-0 in district) has had a game canceled.

The Bears clinched a playoff berth, while Sierra Blanca fell to 3-2, 1-1.

SANDERSON 56, GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY 22

SANDERSON Grandfalls-Royalty was all but eliminated from playoff contention.

Sanderson’s slim playoff hopes rest on beating Balmorhea on the road next week.

Grandfalls-Royalty fell to 3-6 overall, 0-2 in district, while Sanderson moved to 2-6, 1-1.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:36 pm.

