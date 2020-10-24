HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 24 Roundup

Andrews 56, San Angelo Lake View 27
SAN ANGELO Andrews got off to a fast start of 28 unanswered points in the first quarter Friday and never looked back as it defeated San Angelo Lake View for the 14th consecutive time at San Angelo Stadium.
The Mustangs (7-2 overall, 2-0 District 2-4A Division I) scored nearly all their points before halftime thanks to E.J. Lopez, who threw for 525 yards and six touchdowns in the victory. Eddie Vasquez scored on a 94-yard interception return as Andrews led 54-14 at halftime.
Albert Rodriguez threw for 208 yards and a pair of scores for the Chiefs (4-5, 0-2)
Andrews hosts Fort Stockton next week to determine the District 2-4A Division I championship.
Andrews.................. 28.. 26 2 0 — 56
SA Lake View............. 0.. 14 6 7 — 27
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Andrews: Jose Bustamante 8 pass from E.J. Lopez (kick failed), 10:22.
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 56 pass from E.J. Lopez (Shawn Parker pass from Lopez), 8:35.
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 42 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 4:52.
Andrews: Shawn Parker 2 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 2:00.
Second Quarter
Lake View: Brandon Herrera 5 pass from Albert Rodriguez (pass failed), 11:53.
Andrews: Anthony Trevino 13 pass from E.J. Lopez, (Manuel Rojo kick), 10:19.
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 1 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 3:45.
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 5 pass from E.J. Lopez (kick failed), 3:33.
Andrews: Eddie Vasquez 94 interception return (kick failed), 3:17.
Lake View: Austin Bandy 16 pass from Albert Rodriguez (Josh Torres run), 0:27.
Third Quarter
Andrews: Safety, 8:29.
Lake View: Austin Bandy 80 pass from Albert Rodriguez (run failed), 3:21.
Fourth Quarter
Lake View: Ricky Ramirez 14 run (Austin Bandy kick), 2:13.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Andrews Lake View
First Downs........................ 37.................... 13
Total Yards...................... 709.................. 322
Rushes-Yards............ 37-171............. 23-104
Passing........................... 538.................. 218
Comp-Att-Int............. 36-49-2........... 10-35-2
Fumbles-Lost................... 3-1................... 2-0
Punts-Avg......................... 0-0.............. 8-37.4
Penalties-Yards............. 5-37................. 8-42
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Andrews: Noah Tellez 13-73, Luis Cervantes 5-38, Brock Tijerina 11-38, Markeese Lawrence 3-23, Luke Armendariez 1-8, E.J. Lopez 3-(-2), Cody Cabrera 1-(-7).
Lake View: Joshua Torres 15-112, Ricky Ramirez 2-4, Albert Rodriguez 5-(-12).
Passing
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 35-47-2—525, Markeese Lawrence 1-1-0—13, Cody Cabrera 0-1-0—0.
Lake View: Albert Rodriguez 10-35-2—218.
Receiving
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 6-141, Markeese Lawrence 5-90, Eddie Velasquez 1-64, Cody Cabrera 4-60, A.J. Britten 5-43, Jose Bustamante 2-41, Anthony Trevino 3-37, Shawn Parker 3-26, Jaylon Jones 2-13, Manuel Rojo 1-17, Luis Cervantes 1-5, Brody McNett 2-2, Gehrig Morris 1-(-1).
Lake View: Austin Bandy 6-157, Jacob Chappa 1-20, Joshua Torres 1-20. Davashtian Manely 1-15, Brandon Herrera 1-6.
Fort Stockton 28, Big Spring 7
FORT STOCKTON Fort Stockton rallied with 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Friday as the Panthers defeated Big Spring at Panther Stadium.
Quarterback Dominic Aguilar accounted for 229 yards of total offense for Fort Stockton (3-5 overall, 2-0 District) in the victory. Gabriel Baeza led Big Spring (3-3, 0-2) with 222 yards on 27 of 51 passing and a touchdown. Pablito De Hoyos had 138 yards receiving and a score for the Steers.
Fort Stockton visits Andrews next week to determine the District 2-4A Division I championship.
Big Spring................. 7.... 0 0 0 — 7
Fort Stockton............. 0.... 0 0 28 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Big Spring: Pablito Dehoyos 14 pass from Gabriel Baeza (Eli Cobos kick).
Fourth Quarter
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 2 run (conversion failed).
Fort Stockton: Pedro Vasquez 8 run (conversion good).
Fort Stockton: Isaiah Garcia 70 interception return (kick good).
Fort Stockton: Jaydrien Ramirez 26 run (kick good).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Big Spring Fort Stockton
First Downs........................ 15.................... 19
Total Yards...................... 278.................. 415
Rushes-Yards.............. 20-56............. 35-304
Passing........................... 222.................. 111
Comp-Att-Int............. 27-51-2............. 8-18-2
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0
Punts-Avg.................... 3-40.0.............. 4-30.0
Penalties-Yards........... 10-94................. 8-55
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 15-54, Orlando Sanchez 4-2, Isaiah Holloway 1-0.
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 16-118, Jaydrien Ramirez 6-76, Pedro Vasquez 9-75, Jay Lee Ibarra 4-35.
Passing
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 27-51-2—222.
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 8-17-2—111. Cruz Rojas 0-1-0—0.
Receiving
Big Spring: Pablito Dehoyos 9-138, Kaegan Mitchell 8-36, Jose Cantu 4-25, Maverick Yanez 4-16, Orlando Sanchez 2-5.
Fort Stockton: AJ Garcia 5-80, Cruz Rojas 2-29, Jay Lee Ibarra 1-2.
Greenwood 17, Snyder 14 (OT)
SNYDER Rance Purser kicked a game-winning 19-yard field goal in overtime as the Rangers rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to defeat Snyder Friday at Tiger Stadium and wrap up the District 1-4A Division II schedule.
Trey Cross finished with 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 37 carries to help spark the comeback for Greenwood (5-2, 3-1). Snyder fell to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in district play.
The Rangers picked up a nondistrict game next Friday against Wimberley at Brownwood. That game prevents Greenwood from having a two-week layoff before the playoffs.
Greenwood............... 0.... 7 7 0 3 — 17
Snyder...................... 0.. 14 0 0 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
Snyder: 3 run (kick failed).
Snyder: 11 pass (conversion good).
Greenwood: Trey Cross 1 run (Rance Purser kick).
Third Quarter
Greenwood: Trey Cross 6 run (Rance Purser kick).
Overtime
Greenwood: FG 19 Rance Purser.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Greenwood Snyder
First Downs........................ 15...................... 9
Total Yards...................... 279.................. 146
Rushes-Yards............ 52-271............. 38-103
Passing............................... 8.................... 43
Comp-Att-Int................. 1-2-0............. 6-14-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0
Punts-Avg.................... 4-40.0.............. 5-31.0
Penalties-Yards............. 4-30................. 8-32
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Greenwood: Trey Cross 37-200, John Breeden 8-42, Cesar Lujan 4-19, Ty Flowers 3-2.
Snyder: None reported
Passing
Greenwood: Ty Flowers 1-2-0—8.
Snyder: None reported
Receiving
Greenwood: John Breeden 1-8.
Snyder: None reported
Seminole 20, Borger 7
SEMINOLE Seminole put itself right in the middle of a jumbled District 2-4A Division II race Friday by scoring 20 unanswered points to pull away from Borger at Wigwam Stadium.
River Powers, Nate Leyva and Blake Flowers all threw touchdown passes in the victory for the Indians (3-5, 1-1) and Flowers also caught a touchdown pass. Elijah Beard finished with 125 yards receiving and a score on seven catches, while Jason Mejia rushed for 100 yards and caught a touchdown pass.
Borger....................... 7.... 0 0 0 — 7
Seminole................... 0.... 7 13 0 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Borger: 63 pass (kick good).
Second Quarter
Seminole: Blake Flowers 16 pass from River Powers (Jason Mejia kick).
Third Quarter
Seminole: Elijah Beard 65 pass from Nathan Leyva (Jason Mejia kick).
Seminole: Jason Mejia 12 pass from Blake Flowers (kick failed).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Borger Seminole
First Downs........................ 13.................... 19
Total Yards...................... 289.................. 391
Rushes-Yards.............. 28-55............. 40-172
Passing........................... 234.................. 219
Comp-Att-Int............. 13-26-0........... 22-31-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1
Punts-Avg...................... 4-n/a.............. 2-38.5
Penalties-Yards............. 7-52................. 2-10
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Borger: None reported.
Seminole: Jason Mejia 18-100, Preston Stevenson 7-43, Nate Leyva 6-18, River Powers 9-11.
Passing
Borger: None reported.
Seminole: River Powers 16-20-0—129, Nate Leyva 1-1-0—65, Blake Flowers 5-10-1—25.
Receiving
Borger: None reported.
Seminole: Elijah Beard 7-125, Preston Stevenson 9-50, Jason Mejia 4-25, Blake Flowers 2-15.
Shallowater 52, Kermit 7
KERMIT Shallowater jumped out to a 38-7 first half lead Friday and never looked back as the Mustangs pulled away from Kermit at Walton Field. Shallowater (7-0, 4-0) maintained their undefeated record and clinched a share of the District 1-3A Division I championship and the No. 1 playoff seed.
Bradley Peralta finished with 61 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Yellowjackets (0-7, 0-4). Kermit hosts Denver City next week to finish its season.
Shallowater............. 16.. 22 8 6 — 52
Kermit....................... 7.... 0 0 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Shallowater: 4 run (conversion good)
Kermit: Bradley Peralta 21 run (kick good)
Shallowater: 14 pass (conversion good)
Second Quarter
Shallowater: 12 run (conversion good)
Shallowater: 29 pass (conversiont good)
Shallowater: 2 run (conversion failed)
Third Quarter
Shallowater: 42 run (conversion good)
Fourth Quarter
Shallowater: 4 run (conversion failed)
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Shallowater Kermit
First Downs........................ 12...................... 8
Total Yards...................... 281.................. 129
Rushes-Yards............ 25-238............... 28-49
Passing............................. 43.................... 80
Comp-Att-Int................. 2-2-0............. 5-13-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 2-2
Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................ 5-n/a
Penalties-Yards............. 2-17................. 3-10
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Shallowater: None reported
Kermit: Bradley Peralta 12-61, Dylan Sanchez 1-0, Team 5-0, Jay Rodgers 10-(-12).
Passing
Shallowater: None reported
Kermit: Jay Rodgers 5-13-0—80.
Receiving
Shallowater: None reported
Kermit: Joel Garcia 2-25, Zee Connally 1-25, Gerardo Perez 1-23, J.B. Fostel II 1-7.
Crane 31, Alpine 28
CRANE Trevor Owens caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Willis with 4:55 left in the game as Crane rallied Friday to defeat Alpine at El Ave Stadium and took control of the District 1-3A Division II race.
Willis threw for 237 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Cranes (6-1, 3-0), while Owens had 107 yards receiving and the go-ahead score.
Jayden Canaba threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns while adding 62 yards rushing for Alpine (4-4, 1-1). Allen Vargas finished with 76 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Fightin’ Bucks.
Alpine........................ 7.... 7 7 7 — 28
Crane........................ 7.... 0 14 10 — 31
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Crane: Donny Bishop 54 yard punt return (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 9:57.
Alpine: Blake Billings 7 pass from Jayden Canaba (Jarred Roggow kick), 5:14.
Second Quarter
Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 19 pass from Jayden Canaba (Jarred Roggow kick), 11:51.
Third Quarter
Alpine: Brady Crump 87 pass from Jayden Canaba (Jarred Roggow kick), 9:03.
Crane: Jaxon Willis 10 run (Angel Lomeli kick), 5:33.
Crane: Isaias Sanchez 5 run (Angel Lomeli kick), 1:53.
Fourth Quarter
Alpine: Allen Vargas 40 run (Jarred Roggow kick), 11:09.
Crane: Safety (Alpine tackled in end zone), 5:49.
Crane: Trevor Owens 31 pass from Jaxon Willis (Willis run), 4:55.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Alpine Crane
First Downs.......................... 4.................... 13
Total Yards...................... 258.................. 297
Rushes-Yards............ 30-141............... 26-60
Passing........................... 117.................. 237
Comp-Att-Int................. 4-9-1........... 21-34-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-0................... 2-2
Punts-Avg.................... 7-32.4.............. 3-48.3
Penalties-Yards........... 12-86................. 8-60
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Alpine: Allen Vargas 8-76, Jayden Canaba 14-62, Diego Monclova 3-3, Blake Billings 2-3, Jeremy Dominguez 1-0, Jorge Monclova 1-0, Cody Barragan 1-(-3).
Crane: Jaxon Willis 17-38, Isaias Sanchez 8-22, Donny Bishop 1-0.
Passing
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 4-8-1—117, Jeremy Dominguez 0-1-0—0.
Crane: Jaxon Willis 21-34-0—237.
Receiving
Alpine: Brady Crump 1-87, Isaiah Nunez 1-19, Blake Billings 1-7, Allen Vargas 1-4.
Crane: Trevor Owens 8-107, Donny Bishop 7-69, Pacen Smith 2-35, Oliver Cervantes 2-15, Ronaldo Cervantes 1-11, Jeren McDonald 1-0.
McCamey 55, Iraan 7
IRAAN McCamey’s Ivan Rubio threw five touchdown passes to five receivers and ran for a sixth score Friday as the Badgers defeated Iraan at Brave Stadium.
Rubio was 10 of 12 passing for 216 yards and ran for 75 yards on five carries. Matthew Rosas caught two passes for 87 yards and a score and also had a 15-yard TD run.
Iraan’s J.D. Solis rushed for 69 yards, 64 of which came on a touchdown run in the third quarter, and caught three passes for 26 yards to lead the Braves.
McCamey (6-1, 2-0) remained tied with Plains for first place in District 1-2A Division II. The Badgers host the Cowboys next week.
Iraan (0-6, 0-3) Iraan closes out its season Thursday at Wink.
McCamey................ 20.. 28 7 0 — 55
Iraan......................... 0.... 0 7 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
McCamey: Nano Rodriguez 24 pass from Ivan Rubio (Rodriguez kick), 9:57.
McCamey: Matthew Rosas 15 run (Nano Rodriguez kick), 6:30.
McCamey: Zachary Rosas 17 pass from Ivan Rubio (kick failed), 0:40.
Second Quarter
McCamey: Matthew Rosas 34 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez kick), 10:53.
McCamey: Brayden Fuentes 18 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez kick), 10:53.
McCamey: Ivan Rubio 25 run (Nano Rodriguez kick), 4:40.
McCamey: Sebastian Loya 8 pass from Ivan Rubio (Nano Rodriguez kick), 0:12.
Third Quarter
McCamey: Noah Torres 58 run (Nano Rodriguez kick), 3:35.
Iraan: J.D. Solis 64 run (Ethan Barrera kick), 2:39,
———
TEAM STATISTICS
McCamey Iraan
First Downs........................ 18...................... 7
Total Yards...................... 467.................. 147
Rushes-Yards............ 21-249............. 41-123
Passing........................... 219.................... 24
Comp-Att-Int............. 11-13-0............... 4-8-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 2-1
Punts-Avg.................... 1-33.0.............. 6-25.0
Penalties-Yards............. 9-75................. 3-20
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
McCamey: Ivan Rubio 5-75, Zachary Rosas 7-64, Noah Torres 2-57, Joe Tarin 2-23, Matthew Rosas 1-15, Nolan Davis 3-14, Nano Rodriguez 1-1.
Iraan: JD Solis 9-69, Tony Barrera 16-50, Daniel Reyes 8-14, Alonso Sosa 1-0, Braden Kent 7-(-10).
Passing
McCamey: Ivan Rubio 10-12-0—216, Nano Rodriguez 1-1-0—2.
Iraan: Braden Kent 4-8-1—24.
Receiving
McCamey: Matthew Rosas 2-87, Brayden Fuentes 2-44, Sebastian Loya 2-27, Nano Rodriguez 1-24, Devin Acosta 2-19, Zachary Rosas 1-15, Josiah Romero 1-2.
Iraan: JD Solis 3-26, Daniel Reyes 1-(-2).
Fort Davis 40, Marfa 19
MARFA Fort Davis got District 5-1A Division I play going on the right note as the Indians pulled away from Marfa in the second half Friday at Martin Field.
Fort Davis moved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in district play with the victory. Marfa (1-4, 0-1) was playing its first game in nearly three weeks due to COVID-19 issues.
Van Horn 52, Buena Vista 24
VAN HORN A long layoff proved to be no issue for Van Horn in its first district game Friday as the Eagles defeated Buena Vista at Eagle Stadium.
Van Horn moved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in District 5-1A Division I play in its first game at three weeks due to COVID-19 issues. Buena Vista fell back to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in district.
The Eagles travel to Fort Davis to continue district play next week while Buena Vista is at Marfa.
Rankin 52, Lenorah Grady 0
LENORAH Rankin extended its winning streak to five games with its win over Lenorah Grady at Wildcat Stadium in the District 6-1A Division I opener for both teams.
The Red Devils (7-1, 1-0) also won their fourth straight game on the 45-point rule. Grady fell to 4-4 overall for the season. Rankin hosts Midland TLCA next Friday at Red Devil Stadium.
Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
GRANDFALLS Balmorhea showed no rust Friday from a three-week layoff, which saw two games canceled, as the Bears blew away Grandfalls-Royalty at John S. White Stadium in the District 5-1A Division II opener for both teams.
The Bears moved to 5-1 overall on the season, while the Cowboys fell to 3-5. Balmorhea travels to Sierra Blanca for its game next week while, Grandfalls-Royalty plays at Sanderson.
