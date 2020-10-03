HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 2 roundup

Andrews 51, Hereford 7
ANDREWS The Mustangs used a strong second quarter Friday to set the tone in their homecoming win over Hereford at Mustang Bowl.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs (5-1) built a 24-7 halftime lead and didn’t look back.
Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez once again had an explosive night, throwing for 356 yards, going 22 of 39 with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Noah Tellez rushed for 82 yards for the Mustangs.
Hereford quarterback Oscar Guerra threw for 121 yards, going 9 of 24 with two picks.
Hereford fell to 2-3 with the loss.
Hereford................... 0.... 7 0 0 — 7
Andrews.................... 0.. 24 20 7 — 51
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
Andrews: Anthony Trevino 6 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 11:56
Andrews: Jose Bustamante 50 interception return (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:08.
Andrews: Brock Tijerina, 46 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 3:53.
Hereford: Noah Brown 55 pass from Oscar Guerra (Jose Solorzano kick) 1:24.
Andrews: 33 field goal Fernando Prendis, 0:00.
Third Quarter
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 9 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 11:07.
Andrews: Noah Tellez 32 run (kick failed), 7:27.
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 22 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 1:16.
Fourth Quarter
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 50 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:58.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Hereford Andrews
First Downs........................ 12.................... 28
Total Yards...................... 250.................. 600
Rushes-Yards............ 43-129............. 21-244
Passing Yards................. 121.................. 356
Passing...................... 9-24-2........... 22-39-3
Fumbles-Lost................... 3-1................... 1-1
Punts-Avg..................... 5-129................... 0-0
Penalties-Yards............. 4-25................. 9-64
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Hereford: Dontay Santos 17-57, Oscar Guerra 19-43, Miguel Carrillo 5-23, Gerardo Garcia 2-6
Andrews: Noah Tellez 6-82, Brock Tijerina 11-81, Markeese Lawrence 1-50, E.J. Lopez 3-51
Passing
Hereford: Oscar Guerra 9-24-2—121.
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 22-38-1—356
Receiving
Hereford: Noah Brown 5-73, Morris Penalber 1-24, Bryson Lopez 1-16, Hudson Wood 1-11, Sabian Landis 1- (-3)
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 7-96, Markeese Lawrence 6-86, AJ Britten 2-61, Anthony Trevino 3-42, Jaylon Jpones 1-12, Jose Bustamante 1-3, Gehrig Morris 1-(-3)
LUBBOCK HIGH 27, FORT STOCKTON 12
FORT STOCKTON The Fort Stockton Panthers were dealt a loss at home Friday against Lubbock High at Panther Stadium.
Lubbock High finished with over 300 yards of offense. Brandon Smith threw for 295 yards, going 19 of 35.
Fort Stockton’s Dominic Aguilar passed for 48 yards, going 5 of 16, and led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 69 yards.
The Panthers fell to 1-5 for the season, while Lubbock High moved to 2-0.
Lubbock High............ 7.. 14 0 6 — 27
Fort Stockton............. 6.... 6 0 0 — 12
SCORING SUMMARY
None reported
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Lubbock High Fort Stockton
First Downs........................ 19.................... 15
Total Yards...................... 395.................. 210
Rushes-Yards............ 36-164............. 29-110
Passing Yards................. 298.................... 48
Passing.......................... 5-14............... 19-35
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1
Punts-Avg.......................... NA.............. 4-38.3
Penalties-Yards......... 14-115............... 11-39
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Lubbock High: Keith Ramirez 13-61, Brandon Smith 6-37, Ethan Phares 2-15, Benny Soto 7-2, Zarek Saenz 1-0.
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 16-69, J. Ramirez 9-42, Corbin Luna 2-29, Michael ortega 2-27, I. Velasquez 3-12, , Shane Velasquez 1-2, B. Rivera 1-2.
Passing
Lubbock High: Brandon Smith 19-35-0—295, M. Ramirez 1-1-0—3
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 5-16-0—48, Cruz Rojas 0-1-0—0
Receiving
Lubbock High: Noe Tijerina 8-189, Darin Mendez 3-41, M. Ramirez 3-32, Harley Rojas 3-18, Keith Ramirez 1-15, Michael Coleman 1-3
Fort Stockton: Isiah Garcia 1-15, Jaden Ureste 1-14, Cruz Rojas 2-10, Jay Lee Ibarra 1-9
Seminole 28, Monahans 21
MONAHANS The Indians used a strong second quarter to overturn an early deficit and sneak out of Monahans with a seven-point win Friday at Estes Memorial Stadium.
Seminole quarterback River Powers passed for 155 yards and went 10 of 23, throwing three interceptions as well.
Preston Stevenson had 89 yards receiving from three receptions and Jason Mejia had 40 yards receiving on one catch.
Mejia also had 15 rushes for 161 yards, while Powers rushed for 20 on 11 carries.
Seminole moved to 2-4 for the season, while Monahans fell to 2-4.
Seminole................... 0.. 21 7 0 — 28
Monahans................. 7.... 7 0 7 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
None available
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Seminole Monahans
First Downs....................... NA.................... NA
Total Yards...................... 561.................... NA
Rushes-Yards............ 33-187.................... NA
Passing Yards................. 187.................... NA
Passing.................... 24-11-3.................... NA
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0.................... NA
Punts-Avg.......................... NA.................... NA
Penalties-Yards................ NA.................... NA
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Seminole: Jason Mejia 15-161, River Powers 11-20, Aiden Ward 2-3, Preston Stevenson 4-2, Nate Leyva 1-1
Monahans: NA
Passing
Seminole: River Powers 10-23-3—155, Blake Flowers 1-1-0—32.
Monahans: NA
Receiving
Seminole: Preston Stevenson 3-89, Jason Mejia 1-40, River Powers 1-32, Elijah Beard 4-12, Blake Flowers 1-8, Kross Carter 1-6
Monahans: NA
Slaton 19, Kermit 6
SLATON Zephron Ortiz scored all three of Slaton’s touchdowns in the second half Friday as the Tigers secured a 19-6 win over Kermit at Tiger Stadium.
Both teams were held scoreless in the first half before Ortiz scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 14 and 69 yards.
Kermit quarterback Jeremiah Salazar threw for 59 yards, going 7 of 12. Bradley Peralta rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries for the Yellow Jackets and Jesus Lara had eight carries for 20 yards.
Kermit fell to 0-4 for the season and 0-1 in District 1-3A Division I, while Slaton moved to 2-2, 1-0.
Kermit....................... 0.... 0 0 6 — 6
Slaton........................ 0.... 0 13 6 — 19
SCORING SUMMARY
Third Quarter
Slaton: Zephron Ortiz 14 run (kick failed).
Slaton: Zephron Ortiz 69 run (Tae Thompson kick).
Fourth Quarter
Slaton: Zephron Ortiz 1 run (Tae Thompson kick).
Kermit: 24 pass from Jay Rodgers (kick failed).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Kermit Slaton
First Downs........................ 12.................... 11
Total Yards...................... 232.................. 243
Rushes-Yards............ 25-123............. 43-187
Passing Yards................. 109.................... 56
Passing...................... 9-20-2................... 1-5
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 1-1
Punts-Avg.......................... NA.................... NA
Penalties-Yards........... 10-57................. 7-30
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Kermit: Bradley Peralta 10-98, Jesus Lara 8-20, Jay Rodgers 2-1, Jeremiah Salazar 5-(-5)
Slaton: NA
Passing
Kermit: Jeremiah Salazar 7-17-2—59, Jay Rodgers 2-3-0—50 .
Slaton: NA
Receiving
Kermit: Joel Garcia 2-32, Auden Gonzalez 2-30, Gerardo Perez 1-8, Joes Marquez 1-7, Bradley Peralta 1-7, Jesus Lara 1-1.
Slaton: NA
Alpine 14, Reagan County 12
ALPINE The Bucks’ defense managed to shut out Reagan County in the second half to hang on for the two-point win Friday at Jackson Field.
A 26-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Canaba to Blake Billings with 15 seconds left before halftime ended up being the difference-maker as Alpine improved to 3-2, while Reagan County fell to 3-2.
Canaba went 6 of 16 for 82 yards while Brady Crump had two receptions for 36 yards.
Alpine’s Diego Monclova led the Bucks in rushing with 12 carries for 41 yards.
Reagan County struck first in the opening quarter with a 16-yard touchdown run by Jacob Gallegos. The Owls were unable to convert on both two-point conversion attempts.
Reagan County......... 6.... 6 0 0 — 12
Alpine........................ 0.. 14 0 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Reagan County: Jacob Gallegos 16 run (run failed), 3:07
Second Quarter
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 1 run (Jarred Roggow kick), 10:20
Reagan County: Jacob Gallegos 2 run (pass failed), 3:29.
Alpine: Blake Billings 26 pass from Jayden Canaba (Jarred Roggow kick), 0:15
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Reagan County Alpine
First Downs........................ 15...................... 7
Total Yards...................... 286.................. 153
Rushes-Yards............ 29-105.................... 71
Passing Yards................. 181.................... 82
Passing........................ 14-34............. 6-16-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-0
Punts-Avg.................... 4-26.0.............. 9-36.0
Penalties-Yards............. 9-70................. 4-32
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Reagan County: Not received.
Alpine: Diego Monclova 12-41, Jayden Canaba 11-20, Allen Vargas 4-12, Blake Billings 4-(-2)
Passing
Reagan County: Jacob Gallegos 14-34—181
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 6-16-1—82
Receiving
Reagan County: Not received
Alpine: Brady Crump 2-36, Blake Billings 1-26, Isaiah Nunez 2-24, Allen Vargas 1-(-4)
McCamey 40, Petrolia 12
ROSCOE McCamey ended Petrolia’s undefeated start to the season with Thursday’s 40-12 road win at Plowboy Field.
The Badgers improved to 4-1 for the season after building a 26-0 halftime lead.
McCamey scored 18 points in the second quarter to lead 26-0 before Petrolia added two touchdowns in the second half.
The Badgers finished with 480 total yards of offense, while Petrolia had 195.
McCamey.................. 8.. 18 8 6 — 40
Petrolia..................... 0.... 0 6 6 — 12
SCORING SUMMARY
None reported
Van Horn 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
VAN HORN The Eagles recovered from last week’s loss by taking down Grandfalls-Royalty in a shutout Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Playing its first season at the six-man level, Van Horn improved to 2-1 for the season while Grandfalls-Royalty fell to 2-3.
The Eagles used a strong second quarter, scoring 20 points to take a 32-0 halftime lead and Van Horn’s defense held on for a shutout.
The Eagle’s offense put up 299 total yards and Jermaine Corralez ran for 81 yards off eight carries.
Grandfalls-Royalty could only manage 13 yards of passing on offense.
Grandfalls-Royalty... 0.... 0 0 0 — 0
Van Horn................. 12.. 20 8 6 — 46
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Van Horn: Felipe Gonzales 9 fumble return (two-point failed)
Van Horn: Elijah Gaines 5 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
Van Horn: Jermaine Corralez 23 run (Felipe Gonzales kick).
Van Horn: Bryce Virdell 59 pass form the Jermaine Corralez (Elijah Gaines kick).
Van Horn: Felipe Gonzales 31 fumble return (kick failed).
Third Quarter
Van Horn: Elijah Gaines 68 run (Jermaine Corralez kick).
Fourth Quarter
Van Horn: Alexis Flores 8 pass from Jermaine Corralez (kick failed)
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Grandfalls-Royalty Van Horn
First Downs.......................... 7...................... 8
Total Yards...................... 148.................. 299
Rushes-Yards............ 25-135............. 19-162
Passing Yards................. 137.................... 13
Passing............................ 1-4................. 9-11
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0
Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................... 0-0
Penalties-Yards............. 6-63................. 1-11
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Grandfalls-Royalty: Adolfo Rodriguez 15-70, Isaiah Vasquez 7-35, Christopher Miller 3-15.
Van Horn: Jermaine Corralez 8-81, Elijah Gaines 6-76, Felipe Gonzales 2-9, Bryce Virdell 3-(-4)
Passing
Grandfalls-Royalty: Adolfo Rodriguez 1-3-0—13, Christopher Miller 0-1-0—0.
Van Horn: Jermaine Corralez 9-11-0—137
Receiving
Grandfalls-Royalty: Isaiah Vasquez 1-13.
Van Horn: Bryce Virdell 5-108, Felipe Gonzales 1-11, Rowdey King 2-10, Alexis Flores 1-8
