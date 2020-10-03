  • October 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 2 roundup - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 2 roundup

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 3, 2020 8:09 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 2 roundup OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Andrews 51, Hereford 7

ANDREWS The Mustangs used a strong second quarter Friday to set the tone in their homecoming win over Hereford at Mustang Bowl.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs (5-1) built a 24-7 halftime lead and didn’t look back.

Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez once again had an explosive night, throwing for 356 yards, going 22 of 39 with three  touchdowns and two interceptions. Noah Tellez rushed for 82 yards for the Mustangs.

Hereford quarterback Oscar Guerra threw for 121 yards, going 9 of 24 with two picks.

Hereford fell to 2-3 with the loss.

 

Hereford................... 0.... 7     0     0   —      7

Andrews.................... 0.. 24   20     7   —    51

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

Andrews: Anthony Trevino 6 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 11:56

Andrews: Jose Bustamante 50 interception return (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:08.

Andrews: Brock Tijerina, 46 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 3:53.

Hereford: Noah Brown 55 pass from Oscar Guerra (Jose Solorzano kick) 1:24.

Andrews: 33 field goal Fernando Prendis, 0:00.

Third Quarter

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 9 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 11:07.

Andrews: Noah Tellez 32 run (kick failed), 7:27.

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 22 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 1:16.

Fourth Quarter

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 50 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:58.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                 Hereford           Andrews

First Downs........................ 12.................... 28

Total Yards...................... 250.................. 600

Rushes-Yards............ 43-129............. 21-244

Passing Yards................. 121.................. 356

Passing...................... 9-24-2........... 22-39-3

Fumbles-Lost................... 3-1................... 1-1

Punts-Avg..................... 5-129................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards............. 4-25................. 9-64

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Hereford: Dontay Santos 17-57, Oscar Guerra 19-43, Miguel Carrillo 5-23, Gerardo Garcia 2-6

Andrews: Noah Tellez 6-82, Brock Tijerina 11-81, Markeese Lawrence 1-50, E.J. Lopez 3-51

Passing

Hereford: Oscar Guerra 9-24-2—121.

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 22-38-1—356

Receiving

Hereford: Noah Brown 5-73, Morris Penalber 1-24, Bryson Lopez 1-16, Hudson Wood 1-11, Sabian Landis 1- (-3)

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 7-96, Markeese Lawrence 6-86, AJ Britten 2-61, Anthony Trevino 3-42, Jaylon Jpones 1-12, Jose Bustamante 1-3, Gehrig Morris 1-(-3)

 

LUBBOCK HIGH 27, FORT STOCKTON 12

FORT STOCKTON The Fort Stockton Panthers were dealt a loss at home Friday against Lubbock High at Panther Stadium.

Lubbock High finished with over 300 yards of offense. Brandon Smith threw for 295 yards, going 19 of 35.

Fort Stockton’s Dominic Aguilar passed for 48 yards, going 5 of 16, and led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 69 yards.

The Panthers fell to 1-5 for the season, while Lubbock High moved to 2-0.

 

Lubbock High............ 7.. 14     0     6   —    27

Fort Stockton............. 6.... 6     0     0   —    12

SCORING SUMMARY

None reported

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                         Lubbock High    Fort Stockton

First Downs........................ 19.................... 15

Total Yards...................... 395.................. 210

Rushes-Yards............ 36-164............. 29-110

Passing Yards................. 298.................... 48

Passing.......................... 5-14............... 19-35

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.......................... NA.............. 4-38.3

Penalties-Yards......... 14-115............... 11-39

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Lubbock High: Keith Ramirez 13-61, Brandon Smith 6-37, Ethan Phares 2-15, Benny Soto 7-2, Zarek Saenz 1-0.

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 16-69, J. Ramirez 9-42, Corbin Luna 2-29, Michael ortega 2-27, I. Velasquez 3-12, , Shane Velasquez 1-2, B. Rivera 1-2.

Passing

Lubbock High: Brandon Smith 19-35-0—295, M. Ramirez 1-1-0—3

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 5-16-0—48, Cruz Rojas 0-1-0—0

Receiving

Lubbock High: Noe Tijerina 8-189, Darin Mendez 3-41, M. Ramirez 3-32, Harley Rojas 3-18, Keith Ramirez 1-15, Michael Coleman 1-3

Fort Stockton: Isiah Garcia 1-15, Jaden Ureste 1-14, Cruz Rojas 2-10, Jay Lee Ibarra 1-9

 

Seminole 28, Monahans 21

MONAHANS The Indians used a strong second quarter to overturn an early deficit and sneak out of Monahans with a seven-point win Friday at Estes Memorial Stadium.

Seminole quarterback River Powers passed for 155 yards and went 10 of 23, throwing three interceptions as well.

Preston Stevenson had 89 yards receiving from three receptions and Jason Mejia had 40 yards receiving on one catch.

Mejia also had 15 rushes for 161 yards, while Powers rushed for 20 on 11 carries.

Seminole moved to 2-4 for the season, while Monahans fell to 2-4.

 

Seminole................... 0.. 21     7     0   —    28

Monahans................. 7.... 7     0     7   —    21

SCORING SUMMARY

None available

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                Seminole        Monahans

First Downs....................... NA.................... NA

Total Yards...................... 561.................... NA

Rushes-Yards............ 33-187.................... NA

Passing Yards................. 187.................... NA

Passing.................... 24-11-3.................... NA

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0.................... NA

Punts-Avg.......................... NA.................... NA

Penalties-Yards................ NA.................... NA

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Seminole: Jason Mejia 15-161, River Powers 11-20, Aiden Ward 2-3, Preston Stevenson 4-2, Nate Leyva 1-1

Monahans: NA

Passing

Seminole: River Powers 10-23-3—155, Blake Flowers 1-1-0—32.

Monahans: NA

Receiving

Seminole: Preston Stevenson 3-89, Jason Mejia 1-40, River Powers 1-32, Elijah Beard 4-12, Blake Flowers 1-8, Kross Carter 1-6

Monahans: NA

 

Slaton 19, Kermit 6

SLATON Zephron Ortiz scored all three of Slaton’s touchdowns in the second half Friday as the Tigers secured a 19-6 win over Kermit at Tiger Stadium.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first half before Ortiz scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 14 and 69 yards.

Kermit quarterback Jeremiah Salazar threw for 59 yards, going 7 of 12. Bradley Peralta rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries for the Yellow Jackets and Jesus Lara had eight carries for 20 yards.

Kermit fell to 0-4 for the season and 0-1 in District 1-3A Division I, while Slaton moved to 2-2, 1-0.

 

Kermit....................... 0.... 0     0     6   —      6

Slaton........................ 0.... 0   13     6   —    19

SCORING SUMMARY

Third Quarter

Slaton: Zephron Ortiz 14 run (kick failed).

Slaton: Zephron Ortiz 69 run (Tae Thompson kick).

Fourth Quarter

Slaton: Zephron Ortiz 1 run (Tae Thompson kick).

Kermit: 24 pass from Jay Rodgers (kick failed).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Kermit               Slaton

First Downs........................ 12.................... 11

Total Yards...................... 232.................. 243

Rushes-Yards............ 25-123............. 43-187

Passing Yards................. 109.................... 56

Passing...................... 9-20-2................... 1-5

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.......................... NA.................... NA

Penalties-Yards........... 10-57................. 7-30

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Kermit: Bradley Peralta 10-98, Jesus Lara 8-20, Jay Rodgers 2-1, Jeremiah Salazar 5-(-5)

Slaton: NA

Passing

Kermit: Jeremiah Salazar 7-17-2—59, Jay Rodgers 2-3-0—50 .

Slaton: NA

Receiving

Kermit: Joel Garcia 2-32, Auden Gonzalez 2-30, Gerardo Perez 1-8, Joes Marquez 1-7, Bradley Peralta 1-7, Jesus Lara 1-1.

Slaton: NA

 

Alpine 14, Reagan County 12

ALPINE The Bucks’ defense managed to shut out Reagan County in the second half to hang on for the two-point win Friday at Jackson Field.

A 26-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Canaba to Blake Billings with 15 seconds left before halftime ended up being the difference-maker as Alpine improved to 3-2, while Reagan County fell to 3-2.

Canaba went 6 of 16 for 82 yards while Brady Crump had two receptions for 36 yards.

Alpine’s Diego Monclova led the Bucks in rushing with 12 carries for 41 yards.

Reagan County struck first in the opening quarter with a 16-yard touchdown run by Jacob Gallegos. The Owls were unable to convert on both two-point conversion attempts.

 

Reagan County......... 6.... 6     0     0   —    12

Alpine........................ 0.. 14     0     0   —    14

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Reagan County: Jacob Gallegos 16 run (run failed), 3:07

Second Quarter

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 1 run (Jarred Roggow kick), 10:20

Reagan County: Jacob Gallegos 2 run (pass failed), 3:29.

Alpine: Blake Billings 26 pass from Jayden Canaba (Jarred Roggow kick), 0:15

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                       Reagan County               Alpine

First Downs........................ 15...................... 7

Total Yards...................... 286.................. 153

Rushes-Yards............ 29-105.................... 71

Passing Yards................. 181.................... 82

Passing........................ 14-34............. 6-16-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-0

Punts-Avg.................... 4-26.0.............. 9-36.0

Penalties-Yards............. 9-70................. 4-32

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Reagan County: Not received.

Alpine: Diego Monclova 12-41, Jayden Canaba 11-20, Allen Vargas 4-12, Blake Billings 4-(-2)

Passing

Reagan County: Jacob Gallegos 14-34—181

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 6-16-1—82

Receiving

Reagan County: Not received

Alpine: Brady Crump 2-36, Blake Billings 1-26, Isaiah Nunez 2-24, Allen Vargas 1-(-4)

 

McCamey 40, Petrolia 12

ROSCOE McCamey ended Petrolia’s undefeated start to the season with Thursday’s 40-12 road win at Plowboy Field.

The Badgers improved to 4-1 for the season after building a 26-0 halftime lead.

McCamey scored 18 points in the second quarter to lead 26-0 before Petrolia added two touchdowns in the second half.

The Badgers finished with 480 total yards of offense, while Petrolia had 195.

 

McCamey.................. 8.. 18     8     6   —    40

Petrolia..................... 0.... 0     6     6   —    12

SCORING SUMMARY

None reported

 

Van Horn 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

VAN HORN The Eagles recovered from last week’s loss by taking down Grandfalls-Royalty in a shutout Friday at Eagle Stadium.

Playing its first season at the six-man level, Van Horn improved to 2-1 for the season while Grandfalls-Royalty fell to 2-3.

The Eagles used a strong second quarter, scoring 20 points to take a 32-0 halftime lead and Van Horn’s defense held on for a shutout.

The Eagle’s offense put up 299 total yards and Jermaine Corralez ran for 81 yards off eight carries.

Grandfalls-Royalty could only manage 13 yards of passing on offense.

 

Grandfalls-Royalty... 0.... 0     0     0   —      0

Van Horn................. 12.. 20     8     6   —    46

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Van Horn: Felipe Gonzales 9 fumble return (two-point failed)

Van Horn: Elijah Gaines 5 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

Van Horn: Jermaine Corralez 23 run (Felipe Gonzales kick).

Van Horn: Bryce Virdell 59 pass form the Jermaine Corralez (Elijah Gaines kick).

Van Horn: Felipe Gonzales 31 fumble return (kick failed).

Third Quarter

Van Horn: Elijah Gaines 68 run (Jermaine Corralez kick).

Fourth Quarter

Van Horn: Alexis Flores 8 pass from Jermaine Corralez (kick failed)

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                Grandfalls-Royalty          Van Horn

First Downs.......................... 7...................... 8

Total Yards...................... 148.................. 299

Rushes-Yards............ 25-135............. 19-162

Passing Yards................. 137.................... 13

Passing............................ 1-4................. 9-11

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0

Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards............. 6-63................. 1-11

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Grandfalls-Royalty: Adolfo Rodriguez 15-70, Isaiah Vasquez 7-35, Christopher Miller 3-15.

Van Horn: Jermaine Corralez 8-81, Elijah Gaines 6-76, Felipe Gonzales 2-9, Bryce Virdell 3-(-4)

Passing

Grandfalls-Royalty: Adolfo Rodriguez 1-3-0—13, Christopher Miller 0-1-0—0.

Van Horn: Jermaine Corralez 9-11-0—137

Receiving

Grandfalls-Royalty: Isaiah Vasquez 1-13.

Van Horn: Bryce Virdell 5-108, Felipe Gonzales 1-11, Rowdey King 2-10, Alexis Flores 1-8

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, October 3, 2020 8:09 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 55°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 90°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]