HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 17 roundup

ANDREWS 56, BIG SPRING 35
BIG SPRING Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez passed for 397 yards and three touchdowns Friday as the Mustangs opened District 2-4A Division I play on the right note with a 21-point win over the Steers at Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs (6-2 overall, 1-0 district) used a strong second quarter, scoring 28 points to take a 35-7 halftime lead.
Big Spring (3-2, 0-1) responded with a 21-point third quarter run to trail by seven before the Mustangs pulled away in the fourth.
Lopez completed 23 of 38. Luke Armendariz, who caught all three TD passes, had seven receptions for 164 yards, while Markeese Lawrence caught nine passes for 152 yards. Brock Tijerina rushed for 104 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
Big Spring quarterback Gabriel Baeza went 25 of 46 for 309 yards.
Andrews 7 28 0 21 — 56
Big Spring 0 7 21 7 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 1 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 2:29
Second Quarter
Big Spring: Jose Cantu 5 pass from Gabriel Baeza (Eli Cobos kick), 11:25.
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 37 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 9:59.
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 10 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:58.
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 45 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 3:32.
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 3 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 1:10.
Third Quarter
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 28 run (Eli Cobos kick), 10:44.
Big Spring: Vincent Ortiz 69 pass from Gabriel Baeza (Eli Cobos kick), 8:00.
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 44 run (Eli Cobos kick), 3:34.
Fourth Quarter
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 4 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 7:40.
Big Spring: Pablito Dehoyos 56 pass from Gabriel Baeza (Eli Cobos kick), 6:27.
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 6 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:34.
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 44 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 1:16.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Andrews Big Spring
First Downs 35 18
Total Yards 599 373
Rushes-Yards 36-202 30-64
Passing 397 309
Comp-Att-Int 23-38-3 25-46-3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Punts-Avg 4-36 6-33.83
Penalties-Yards 9-65 14-83
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 13-104, Luis Cervantes 13-72, E.J. Lopez 7-20, Noah Tellez 3-6.
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 18-78, Isaiah Johnson 2-4, Orlando Sanchez 8-3, Eli Cobos 2-(-21)
Passing
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 23-38-3—397
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 25-46-3—309
Receiving
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 7-164, Markesse Lawrence 9-152, Manuel Rojo 2-43, AJ Britten 3-42, Noah Tellez 1-1, Anthony Trevino 1-(-5).
Big Spring: Pablito Dehoyos 6-122, Quetavian Lewis 3-73, Zeyire Franklin 2-52, Kaegan Mitchell 6-42, Jermy Fassett 1-18, Jose Cantu 5-5
FORT STOCKTON 65, SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW 28
SAN ANGELO Fort Stockton used a fast start to set the tone early in the Panthers’ win over the Chiefs in their District 2-4A Division I opener Thursday at San Angelo Stadium.
Early touchdown runs from Pedro Vasquez helped the Panthers (2-5 overall, 1-0 district) take advantage as Fort Stockton led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter before extending that lead to 50-14 at the half.
Vasquez was the Panthers’ leading rusher with seven carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns, including a 51-yard run in the third quarter.
Fort Stockton quarterback Dominic Aguilar was 4 of 7 passing for 77 yards and two TDs. Jaylee Ibarra had three receptions for 69 yards.
Joshua Torres had 17 carries for 126 yards for Lake View (4-3, 0-1) while quarterback Albert Rodriguez went 17-of-41 for 205 yards passing.
Fort Stockton 20 30 8 7 — 65
Lake View 7 7 14 0 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Fort Stockton: Pedro Vasquez 9 run (Dominic Aguilar run), 9:11
Fort Stockton: Pedro Vasquez 52 run (run failed), 6:36
Lake View: Albert Rodriguez 1 run (Albert Rodriguez kick), 2:57.
Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 29 pass from Dominic Aguilar (run failed).
Second Quarter
Lake View: Tristan Franklin 2 pass from Albert Rodriguez (Albert Rodriguez kick), 9:09.
Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 17 pass from Dominic Aguilar (Dominic Aguilar run), 6:07.
Fort Stockton: Jaydrien Ramirez 21 fumble recovery (Pedro Vasquez run), 3:17.
Fort Stockton: Ball recovered in end zone (Dominic Aguilar run), 2:51.
Third Quarter
Lake View: Brandon Herrera 46 pass from Rodriguez (Albert Rodriguez kick), 9:39.
Lake View: Brandon Herrera 24 pass from Rodriguez (Albert Rodriguez kick), 2:00
Fort Stockton: Pedro Vasquez 51 run (Jaylee Ibarra run), 1:49.
Fourth Quarter
Fort Stockton: Michael Ortega 7 run (Dominic Aguilar kick), 10:57
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Fort Stockton Lake View
First Downs 14 18
Total Yards 406 369
Rushes-Yards 33-329 31-164
Passing 77 205
Comp-Att-Int 4-7-0 17-41-2
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-3
Punts-Avg 3-37.3 2-31.5
Penalties-Yards 5-35 6-55
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Fort Stockton: Pedro Vasquez 7-120, Jaylee Ibarra 6-73, Dominic Aguilar 9-71, Jaydrien Ramirez 7-35, Corbin Luna 2-18, Michael Ortega 1-7, Shane Velasquez 1-5.
Lake View: Joshua Torres 17-126, Albert Rodriguez 9-23, Ricky Ramirez 5-15
Passing
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 4-7-0—77.
Lake View: Albert Rodriguez 17-41-2—205
Receiving
Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 3-69, Cruz Rojas 1-8.
Lake View: Brandon Herrera 4-91, Tristan Franklin 6-85, Austin Bandy 3-17, JJ Padilla 2-6, Anthony Mendez 1-4, Joshua Torres 1-2
LAMESA 28, KERMIT 0
LAMESA The Yellow Jackets were left still searching for their first win of the season after being shutout against the Golden Tornados Friday at Tornado Stadium.
Playing in a District 1-3A Division I contest, Lamesa (2-6 overall, 1-2 district) took a 14-point lead in the first quarter and added two more touchdowns in the third. Kermit fell to 0-6, 0-3.
Jay Lara rushed for 155 yards from 11 carries for the Yellow Jackets. Jeremiah Salazar was 7 of 15 passing for 66 yards. Auden Gonzalez had had three receptions for 39 yards.
Lamesa’s offense finished with 191 yards rushing.
Kermit 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lamesa 14 0 14 0 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Lamesa: 4 run (2-point conversion)
Lamesa: Interception return (2-point conversion failed)
Third Quarter
Lamesa: 49 run (2-point conversion)
Lamesa: 21 pass (kick failed)
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Kermit Lamesa
First Downs 12 10
Total Yards 264 241
Rushes-Yards 30-198 41-191
Passing 66 50
Comp-Att-Int 7-15-1 2-8-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts-Avg NA NA
Penalties-Yards 6-20 9-83
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Kermit: Jay Lara 11-155, Jeremiah Salazar 8-22, Bradley Peralta 3-14, Jervicion Rodgers 8-11.
Lamesa: NA
Passing
Kermit: Jeremiah Salazar 7-15-1—66.
Lamesa: NA
Receiving
Kermit: Auden Gonzalez 3-39, Zamarion Connally 3-31, Joel Garcia 1-(-2), Geraldo Perez 1-(-2).
Lamesa: NA
ALPINE 67, TORNILLO 6
ALPINE The Bucks began district play on a promising note in their 61-point win Friday night at Jackson Field.
Alpine took a 27-6 lead in the first quarter and continued to find the end zone in the second quarter, taking a 54-6 lead at the half.
The Bucks (4-3 overall, 1-0 District 1-3A Division II) were led by Allen Vargas, who rushed for 106 yards on eight carries. Oscar Velasquez had five carries for 68 yards.
Quarterback Jayden Canaba went 3 of 4 passing for 116 yards and Brady Crump had two receptions for 48 yards.
Tornillo fell to 2-1, 1-1.
Tornillo 6 0 0 0 — 6
Alpine 27 27 7 6 — 67
SCORING SUMMARY
None available
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Tornillo Alpine
First Downs 5 9
Total Yards NA 394
Rushes-Yards NA 23-278
Passing NA 116
Comp-Att-Int NA 4-6-0
Fumbles-Lost NA NA
Punts-Avg NA NA
Penalties-Yards 6-40 7-65
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Tornillo: NA.
Alpine: Allen Vargas 8-106, Oscar Velasquez 5-68, Cody Barragan 3-32, Aiden Garcia 2-25, Jayden Canaba 2-19, Blake Billings 2-15, Tray Ervin 1-13
Passing
Tornillo: NA.
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 3-4-0—116, Jeremy Dominguez 1-2-0—37
Receiving
Tornillo: NA
Alpine: Brady Crump 2-48, Aiden Morrissey 1-40, Blake Billings 1-28
CRANE 59, ANTHONY 0
ANTHONY The Golden Cranes’ offense had another strong showing while their defense recorded another shutout in Friday’s win over Anthony.
Playing in a District 1-3A Division II contest, Crane (5-1 overall, 2-0) scored 28 points alone in the first quarter before taking a 49-0 lead at the half.
The Golden Cranes, who were coming off a 91-point win from the previous week, were led by Isaias Sanchez, who had nine carries for 84 yards.
Keaton Sena and Jaxon Willis both threw for more than 100 yards, while Donny Bishop had two receptions for 62 yards.
Crane 28 21 7 3 — 59
Anthony 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
None available
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Crane Anthony
First Downs 18 NA
Total Yards 430 NA
Rushes-Yards 26-206 NA
Passing 224 NA
Comp-Att-Int 7-9-0 NA
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 NA
Punts-Avg NA NA
Penalties-Yards 4-40 NA
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Crane: Isaias Sanchez 9-84, Jeren McDonald 7-68, Cameron Barriga 3-26, Jaxon Willis 1-19, Keaton Sena 6-9.
Anthony: NA
Passing
Crane: Keaton Sena 2-2-0—118, Jaxon Willis 5-7-0—106
Anthony: NA
Receiving
Crane: Donny Bishop 2-62, Manuel Aranda 1-60, Oliver Cervantes 1-37, Trevor Owens 1-34, Pacen Smith 1-20, Ronaldo Cervantes 1-11.
Anthony: NA
