HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oct. 10 roundup

CANYON 45, ANDREWS 14
ANDREWS Canyon returned three interceptions for touchdowns Friday in defeating Andrews at the Mustang Bowl.
Andrews (5-2) led 14-11 early in the third quarter when Canyon’s Blake Wilhelm returned an interception 33 yards to put the Eagles (6-0) ahead to stay. Canyon scored the last 34 points to pull away.
Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez was 25 of 54 passing for 313 yards and a touchdown. Luke Armendariz caught seven passes for 103 yards, including a 49-yard score in the second quarter. Luis Cervantes added a 9-yard TD run in the third quarter as well as having six tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
MONAHANS 46, SNYDER 7
MONAHANS Monahans quarterback Cheno Navarrette passed for two scores and ran for two more Friday as the Loboes opened District 1-4A Division II play with a blowout victory as Estes Memorial Stadium.
Tanner Jones had touchdowns rushing and receiving, while Davian Saucedo ran for a score and had one of three Monahans interceptions. The Loboes (3-4, 1-0) finished with five takeaways in dropping Snyder to 2-4, 0-2.
Samarius Cooley and Bond Heflin also caught touchdown passes.
SWEETWATER 36, GREENWOOD 30 (OT)
SWEETWATER Sweetwater quarterback Leo Holsey scored on a 4-yard run in overtime Friday to lift the Mustangs past Greenwood in a key District 1-4A Division II game at the Mustang Bowl.
Trey Cross rushed for 326 yards, his second 300-yard game in a row, with three touchdowns on 42 carries to lead Greenwood (3-2, 1-1). Rance Purser kicked a 31-yard field goal with 38 seconds left to force overtime.
Sweetwater (5-1, 2-0) returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.
LUBBOCK ESTACADO 49, SEMINOLE 42
LUBBOCK Antwoine Jones’ third touchdown of the game capped Lubbock Estacado’s 21-point fourth quarter as the Matadors rallied past Seminole in the District 2-4A Division II opener for both teams at Lowrey Field.
Jones scored on a 40-yard run with 2:13 remaining as the Matadors (2-5, 1-0) overcame a 42-28 deficit in the fourth quarter. He also scored 2-yard run in the second quarter and tied the game with just under four minutes to go on an 82-yard TD reception.
River Powers passed for five touchdowns, two to Kaycen Andrews, to lead Seminole (2-5, 0-1). Emilio Aguilar opened the scoring with a 50-yard fumble return.
CRANE 91, COMPASS ACADEMY 0
CRANE Crane’s Isaias Sanchez rushed for 168 yards and five touchdowns on just seven carries Friday as the Golden Cranes won their District 1-3A Division II opener at El Ave Stadium.
Outside linebacker Cameron Barriga led Crane (4-1, 1-0) defensively with 11 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had two pressures and forced a fumble.
Compass Academy fell to 0-5 overall, 0-1 in district.
PERRYTON 14, ALPINE 0
SUNDOWN Perryton’s Brenton Heeter scored on a pair of short touchdown runs Friday and the Rangers defense did the rest in shutting out Alpine.
Alpine (3-3) was held to 59 total yards and five first downs, while losing five turnovers. Jayden Canaba rushed for 39 yards on 14 carries and was 1 of 8 passing for 4 yards with three interceptions.
Heeter scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards in the first half. Perryton (1-4) finished with 292 total yards.
PLAINS 56, IRAAN 24
IRAAN Plains quarterback Tyler Vargas ran for three touchdowns and passed for another Friday as the Cowboys rode a fast start past Iraan in the District 1-2A Division II opener for both teams at Braves Stadium.
Plains (1-5, 1-0) led 38-0 in the second quarter and 44-6 at halftime.
Isaiah Smith rushed for 121 yards, scoring on a 61-yard run, and caught a 31-yard TD pass for Iraan (0-4, 0-1). J.D. Solis added an 89-yard TD run in rushing for 98 yards, Braden Kent was 3 of 11 passing for 59 yards and two touchdowns, including a 22-yarder to Zane Davis.
WINK 37, SEAGRAVES 14
WINK Wink’s Kanon Gibson passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score Friday as the Wildcat beat Seagraves to open District 1-2A Division II at Wildcat Stadium.
Grabiel Muniz caught four passes for 94 yards and a score. Jordan Tally had a 52-yard TD catch. Mason Morgan scored on a 1-yard run and a 53-yard fumble return in addition to making 18 tackles.
Wink improved to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in district. Seagraves dropped to 2-4 and 0-1.
