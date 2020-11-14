  • November 14, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nov. 13 roundups - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nov. 13 roundups

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 14, 2020 6:33 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nov. 13 roundups OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ANDREWS 67, CLINT MOUNTAIN VIEW 0

ALPINE The Andrews Mustangs began their playoff run on a promising note Friday with a shutout victory against Clint Mountain View in a Class 4A Division I bi-district game at Jackson Field.

The Mustangs (8-3) took control right from the start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and not looking back. Mountain View finished 2-5.

Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez went 15 of 19 passing for 242 yards and four touchdown passes. Lucas Esparza ran for 83 yards on only two carries, both of which were touchdown runs.

Luke Armendariz was the leading receiver for the Mustangs, hauling in three receptions for 90 yards.

Andrews will face Dumas in the area round.

Clint Mountain View 0 0 0 0 — 0

Andrews 21 19 21 6 — 67

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Andrews: Luis Cervantes 4 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 8:53

Andrews: Lucas Esparza 18 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 4:36

Andrews: Cody Cabrera 40 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 0:00.

Second Quarter

Andrews: Manuel Rojo 4 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 8:10.

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 19 pass from E.J. Lopez (kick failed), 6:28.

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 58 pass from E.J. Lopez (kick failed), 3:36.

Third Quarter

Andrews: Lucas Esparza 65 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 11:56.

Andrews: Noah Tellez 62 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 7:02.

Andrews: Jaxon Lawdermilk 18 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 1:10.

Fourth Quarter

Andrews: Cody Cabrera 24 run (kick fail), 9:25..

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Clint Mountain View Andrews

First Downs 9 19

Total Yards 167 524

Rushes-Yards 47-82 13-231

Passing 85 293

Comp-Att-Int 4-11-0 18-22-0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Punts-Avg 6-33.5 0-0

Penalties-Yards 10-61 4-45

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Clint Mountain View: Angel Vera 18-39, Esteban Pena 8-26, Michael Hernandez 5-14, Chris Gamboa 15-7

Andrews: Lucas Esparza 2-83, Noah Tellez 1-62, Cody Cabrera 1-24, E.J. Lopez 2-23, Jaxon Lawdermilk 1-18, Jett Quezada 2-4, Jereck Marroquin 1-0, Luis Cervantes 2 (-1)

Passing

Clint Mountain View: Junior Saucedo 4-11-0—85

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 15-19-0—242, Jereck Marroquin 2-2-0—42, Cody Cabrera 1-1-0—9

Receiving

Clint Mountain View: Jonathan Galindo 1-54, Hanzell Hernandez 2-18, Michael Hernandez 1-13

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 3-90, Markeese Lawrence 3-54, Cody Cabrera 1-40, A.J. Britten 2-22, Shawn Parker 1-12, Brody McNett 1-11, Gehrig Morris 1-9, Anthony Trevino 1-6, Manuel Rojo 1-4, Jose Bustamante 1-2

LUBBOCK ESTACADO 48, PECOS 6

LUBBOCK The Pecos Eagles were eliminated from the state playoffs Thursday with a loss to Lubbock Estacado in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game at Lowrey Field.

The Matadors never trailed during the game and used a 21-point surge in the second quarter to build a 28-6 halftime lead.

Pecos’ only score came on a 64-yard run by Randall Wilson in the second quarter. Estacado responded with three consecutive touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Wilson finished with 77 yards of rushing from six carries, while Joe Sandoval had 19 carries for 42 yards. Ezekiel Saldana had 20 yards from four carries.

The Eagles (3-6) finished with 168 total yards of offense.

The Matadors (5-6) will move on to face the winner of Saturday’s Iowa Park-Sanger game in the area round.

Pecos 0 6 0 0 — 6

Estacado 7 21 12 7 — 47

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Estacado: 30 run (kick)

Second Quarter

Pecos: Randall Wilson 64 run (2-point conversion failed).

Estacado: 52 run (kick)

Estacado: 98 pass (kick).

Estacado: 56 pass (kick).

Third Quarter

Estacado: 1 run (kick failed).

Estacado: 8 run (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

Estacado: 21 run (kick).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Pecos Estacado

First Downs 8 21

Total Yards 168 536

Rushes-Yards 41 29-259

Passing 0 277

Comp-Att-Int 0-4-0 10-21-0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Punts-Avg 8-40 NA

Penalties-Yards 5-20 2-5

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Pecos: Randall Wilson 6-77, Joe Sandoval, 19-42, Sean Castillo 2-26, Ezekiel Saldana 4-20, Diego Rodriguez 6-7, Ethan Sandoval 4-(-4).

Estacado: None reported

Passing

Pecos: Ethan Sandoval 0-4-0.

Estacado: None reported

Receiving

Pecos: None.

Estacado: None reported

PERRYTON 34, MONAHANS 20

PERRYTON The Monahans football team saw its season end Friday with a 14-point loss to Perryton on the road in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game at Ranger Field.

Making the 420-mile drive, the Loboes found themselves in a 20-point deficit in the second quarter before they could finally get on the board.

Monahans (4-7) cut Perryton’s lead to 20-14 in the third quarter before the Rangers scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

Perryton (5-5) will now face Graham in the area round of the playoffs.

CRANE 49, BRADY 15

SAN ANGELO The Crane Golden Cranes used a strong second quarter Thursday to pull away from Brady in their Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff win at San Angelo Stadium.

Crane improved to 8-1 with the win while, Brady’s season ended at 4-7.

Bryan Galindo led the Golden Cranes in rushing with 18 carries for 98 yards and had two touchdowns. Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis threw for 194 yards, going 16 of 22 with three touchdowns in addition to rushing for two scores.

Donny Bishop hauled in three passes for 71 yards and had two touchdowns for the Golden Cranes.

Brady quarterback Kaden Bernal went 4 of 8 passing for 149 yards with one interception. while Parker Linnard had five receptions for 163 yards.

Crane will face Childress in the area round Thursday at Shallowater.

Brady 7 0 0 8 — 15

Crane 6 22 14 7 — 49

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Crane: Jaxon Willis 1 run (pass failed), 7:24

Brady: Jacob Wernecke 16 pass from Hayden Baronet (Sergio Saucedo kick), 5:33

Second Quarter

Crane: Donny Bishop 8 pass from Jaxon Willis (Bryan Galindo run), 3:31.

Crane: Bryan Galindo 2 run (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 1:03.

Crane: Jaxon Willis 1 run (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 0:00.

Third Quarter

Crane: Bryan Galindo 18 pass from Jaxon Willis (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 7:01.

Crane: Donny Bishop 49 pass from Jaxon Willis (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 4:34.

Fourth Quarter

Crane: Jeren McDonald 33 run (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 9:11.

Brady: Parker Linnard 72 pass from Kaden Bernal (Baronet pass from Bernal), 2:39.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Brady Crane

First Downs 16 12

Total Yards 330 375

Rushes-Yards 24-96 35-181

Passing 234 194

Comp-Att-Int 10-23-2 16-22-1

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0

Punts-Avg 6-27.8 4-42.7

Penalties-Yards 11-70 7-75

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Brady: Jacob Wernecke 4-42, JD Ibarra 7-23, Hayden Baronet 5-22, Keegan Farris 1-6, Noah Flores 4-5, Kaden Bernal 3-(-2) .

Crane: Bryan Galindo 18-98, Jerem McDonald 1-33, Jaxon Willis 11-28, Isaias Sanchez 4-22, Damian Charles 1-0

Passing

Brady: Kaden Bernal 4-8-1—149, Hayeden Baronet 5-15-1—52, Bryan Galindo 1-1-0—33

Crane: Jaxon Willis 16-22-1—194

Receiving

Brady: Parker Linnard 5-163, seth Pfeister 2-27, Keegan Farris 1-19, Jacob Wernecke 1-16, Kaden Bernal 1-9

Crane: Donny Bishop 3-71, Ronaldo Cervantes 4-47, Lucas Rizo 1-31, Bryan Galindo 3-29, Juan Pulido 1-23, Pacen Smith 2-8, Trevor Owens 2-1

ALPINE 30, SONORA 22

McCAMEY The Alpine Bucks advanced in the Class 3A Division II Thursday at Badger Stadium, defeating Sonora for the second time this season.

The Broncos took an early 8-3 lead before the Bucks responded on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Dominguez to Isaiah Nunez.

After another Sonora touchdown, Tray Ervin used a 72-yard run to respond for Alpine and the Bucks didn’t trail after that.

Ervin threw for 90 yards, going 1 of 2, the lone completion coming on a touchdown pass to Nunez in the second quarter.

Alpine’s Jeremy Dominguez went 3 of 8 for 86 yards and a touchdown. Allen Vargas rushed for 121 yards from 16 carries.

Alpine (7-4) will face Idalou in the next round.

Alpine 9 14 0 7 — 30

Sonora 8 6 8 0 — 22

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Alpine Sonora

First Downs 9 12

Total Yards 388 327

Rushes-Yards 30-212 43-259

Passing 176 68

Comp-Att-Int 4-10-0 4-9-1

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Punts-Avg 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 6-45 3-40

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Alpine: Allen Vargas 16-121, Tray Ervin 6-69, Blake Billings 5-12, Cody Barragan 1-7, Jordan Rodriguez 1-7, Jeremy Dominguez 1-(-4)

Sonora: None reported

Passing

Alpine: Tray Ervin 1-2-0—90, Jeremy Dominguez 3-8-0—86

Sonora: None reported

Receiving

Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 3-176, Cody Barragan 1-8.

Sonora: None reported

MCCAMEY 60, ROPESVILLE ROPES 20

BIG SPRING The McCamey Badgers commenced their playoff run Friday with a 40-point win over Ropesville Ropes at Memorial Stadium.

Playing in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoff round, the Badgers improved their record to 9-1 for the season.

Ropes fell to 5-5 as its season came to an end.

The Badgers will face Wheeler in the area round.

GARDEN CITY 56, FORT DAVIS 20

FORT DAVIS The Fort Davis Indians’ season ended Friday with a loss to Garden City in the first round of Class 1A Division I playoffs at Bart Coan Field.

The Indians finished the year with a 6-4 record, while the Bearkats moved to 6-5.

Garden City will face Westbrook in the regional round of the playoffs.

BALMORHEA 68, LORAINE 0

RANKIN The Balmorhea Bears didn’t have much trouble getting past the first round of the playoffs Thursday with their shutout win over Loraine in the Class 1A Division I bi-district round at Red Devil Stadium.

The Bears moved to 8-1 for the season with the win, while Loraine finished the season at 6-5.

Balmorhea will face Jayton in the next round in a 6:30 p.m. match Thursday at Garden City’s Bearkat Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 14, 2020 6:33 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: W at 10mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 38°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 41°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]