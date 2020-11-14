HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nov. 13 roundups

ANDREWS 67, CLINT MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
ALPINE The Andrews Mustangs began their playoff run on a promising note Friday with a shutout victory against Clint Mountain View in a Class 4A Division I bi-district game at Jackson Field.
The Mustangs (8-3) took control right from the start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and not looking back. Mountain View finished 2-5.
Andrews quarterback E.J. Lopez went 15 of 19 passing for 242 yards and four touchdown passes. Lucas Esparza ran for 83 yards on only two carries, both of which were touchdown runs.
Luke Armendariz was the leading receiver for the Mustangs, hauling in three receptions for 90 yards.
Andrews will face Dumas in the area round.
Clint Mountain View 0 0 0 0 — 0
Andrews 21 19 21 6 — 67
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 4 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 8:53
Andrews: Lucas Esparza 18 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 4:36
Andrews: Cody Cabrera 40 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 0:00.
Second Quarter
Andrews: Manuel Rojo 4 pass from E.J. Lopez (Manuel Rojo kick), 8:10.
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 19 pass from E.J. Lopez (kick failed), 6:28.
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 58 pass from E.J. Lopez (kick failed), 3:36.
Third Quarter
Andrews: Lucas Esparza 65 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 11:56.
Andrews: Noah Tellez 62 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 7:02.
Andrews: Jaxon Lawdermilk 18 run (Manuel Rojo kick), 1:10.
Fourth Quarter
Andrews: Cody Cabrera 24 run (kick fail), 9:25..
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Clint Mountain View Andrews
First Downs 9 19
Total Yards 167 524
Rushes-Yards 47-82 13-231
Passing 85 293
Comp-Att-Int 4-11-0 18-22-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Punts-Avg 6-33.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-61 4-45
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Clint Mountain View: Angel Vera 18-39, Esteban Pena 8-26, Michael Hernandez 5-14, Chris Gamboa 15-7
Andrews: Lucas Esparza 2-83, Noah Tellez 1-62, Cody Cabrera 1-24, E.J. Lopez 2-23, Jaxon Lawdermilk 1-18, Jett Quezada 2-4, Jereck Marroquin 1-0, Luis Cervantes 2 (-1)
Passing
Clint Mountain View: Junior Saucedo 4-11-0—85
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 15-19-0—242, Jereck Marroquin 2-2-0—42, Cody Cabrera 1-1-0—9
Receiving
Clint Mountain View: Jonathan Galindo 1-54, Hanzell Hernandez 2-18, Michael Hernandez 1-13
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 3-90, Markeese Lawrence 3-54, Cody Cabrera 1-40, A.J. Britten 2-22, Shawn Parker 1-12, Brody McNett 1-11, Gehrig Morris 1-9, Anthony Trevino 1-6, Manuel Rojo 1-4, Jose Bustamante 1-2
LUBBOCK ESTACADO 48, PECOS 6
LUBBOCK The Pecos Eagles were eliminated from the state playoffs Thursday with a loss to Lubbock Estacado in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game at Lowrey Field.
The Matadors never trailed during the game and used a 21-point surge in the second quarter to build a 28-6 halftime lead.
Pecos’ only score came on a 64-yard run by Randall Wilson in the second quarter. Estacado responded with three consecutive touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
Wilson finished with 77 yards of rushing from six carries, while Joe Sandoval had 19 carries for 42 yards. Ezekiel Saldana had 20 yards from four carries.
The Eagles (3-6) finished with 168 total yards of offense.
The Matadors (5-6) will move on to face the winner of Saturday’s Iowa Park-Sanger game in the area round.
Pecos 0 6 0 0 — 6
Estacado 7 21 12 7 — 47
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Estacado: 30 run (kick)
Second Quarter
Pecos: Randall Wilson 64 run (2-point conversion failed).
Estacado: 52 run (kick)
Estacado: 98 pass (kick).
Estacado: 56 pass (kick).
Third Quarter
Estacado: 1 run (kick failed).
Estacado: 8 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Estacado: 21 run (kick).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Pecos Estacado
First Downs 8 21
Total Yards 168 536
Rushes-Yards 41 29-259
Passing 0 277
Comp-Att-Int 0-4-0 10-21-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-Avg 8-40 NA
Penalties-Yards 5-20 2-5
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Pecos: Randall Wilson 6-77, Joe Sandoval, 19-42, Sean Castillo 2-26, Ezekiel Saldana 4-20, Diego Rodriguez 6-7, Ethan Sandoval 4-(-4).
Estacado: None reported
Passing
Pecos: Ethan Sandoval 0-4-0.
Estacado: None reported
Receiving
Pecos: None.
Estacado: None reported
PERRYTON 34, MONAHANS 20
PERRYTON The Monahans football team saw its season end Friday with a 14-point loss to Perryton on the road in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game at Ranger Field.
Making the 420-mile drive, the Loboes found themselves in a 20-point deficit in the second quarter before they could finally get on the board.
Monahans (4-7) cut Perryton’s lead to 20-14 in the third quarter before the Rangers scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
Perryton (5-5) will now face Graham in the area round of the playoffs.
CRANE 49, BRADY 15
SAN ANGELO The Crane Golden Cranes used a strong second quarter Thursday to pull away from Brady in their Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff win at San Angelo Stadium.
Crane improved to 8-1 with the win while, Brady’s season ended at 4-7.
Bryan Galindo led the Golden Cranes in rushing with 18 carries for 98 yards and had two touchdowns. Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis threw for 194 yards, going 16 of 22 with three touchdowns in addition to rushing for two scores.
Donny Bishop hauled in three passes for 71 yards and had two touchdowns for the Golden Cranes.
Brady quarterback Kaden Bernal went 4 of 8 passing for 149 yards with one interception. while Parker Linnard had five receptions for 163 yards.
Crane will face Childress in the area round Thursday at Shallowater.
Brady 7 0 0 8 — 15
Crane 6 22 14 7 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Crane: Jaxon Willis 1 run (pass failed), 7:24
Brady: Jacob Wernecke 16 pass from Hayden Baronet (Sergio Saucedo kick), 5:33
Second Quarter
Crane: Donny Bishop 8 pass from Jaxon Willis (Bryan Galindo run), 3:31.
Crane: Bryan Galindo 2 run (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 1:03.
Crane: Jaxon Willis 1 run (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 0:00.
Third Quarter
Crane: Bryan Galindo 18 pass from Jaxon Willis (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 7:01.
Crane: Donny Bishop 49 pass from Jaxon Willis (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 4:34.
Fourth Quarter
Crane: Jeren McDonald 33 run (Ronaldo Cervantes kick), 9:11.
Brady: Parker Linnard 72 pass from Kaden Bernal (Baronet pass from Bernal), 2:39.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Brady Crane
First Downs 16 12
Total Yards 330 375
Rushes-Yards 24-96 35-181
Passing 234 194
Comp-Att-Int 10-23-2 16-22-1
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Punts-Avg 6-27.8 4-42.7
Penalties-Yards 11-70 7-75
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Brady: Jacob Wernecke 4-42, JD Ibarra 7-23, Hayden Baronet 5-22, Keegan Farris 1-6, Noah Flores 4-5, Kaden Bernal 3-(-2) .
Crane: Bryan Galindo 18-98, Jerem McDonald 1-33, Jaxon Willis 11-28, Isaias Sanchez 4-22, Damian Charles 1-0
Passing
Brady: Kaden Bernal 4-8-1—149, Hayeden Baronet 5-15-1—52, Bryan Galindo 1-1-0—33
Crane: Jaxon Willis 16-22-1—194
Receiving
Brady: Parker Linnard 5-163, seth Pfeister 2-27, Keegan Farris 1-19, Jacob Wernecke 1-16, Kaden Bernal 1-9
Crane: Donny Bishop 3-71, Ronaldo Cervantes 4-47, Lucas Rizo 1-31, Bryan Galindo 3-29, Juan Pulido 1-23, Pacen Smith 2-8, Trevor Owens 2-1
ALPINE 30, SONORA 22
McCAMEY The Alpine Bucks advanced in the Class 3A Division II Thursday at Badger Stadium, defeating Sonora for the second time this season.
The Broncos took an early 8-3 lead before the Bucks responded on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Dominguez to Isaiah Nunez.
After another Sonora touchdown, Tray Ervin used a 72-yard run to respond for Alpine and the Bucks didn’t trail after that.
Ervin threw for 90 yards, going 1 of 2, the lone completion coming on a touchdown pass to Nunez in the second quarter.
Alpine’s Jeremy Dominguez went 3 of 8 for 86 yards and a touchdown. Allen Vargas rushed for 121 yards from 16 carries.
Alpine (7-4) will face Idalou in the next round.
Alpine 9 14 0 7 — 30
Sonora 8 6 8 0 — 22
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Alpine Sonora
First Downs 9 12
Total Yards 388 327
Rushes-Yards 30-212 43-259
Passing 176 68
Comp-Att-Int 4-10-0 4-9-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Punts-Avg 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-45 3-40
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Alpine: Allen Vargas 16-121, Tray Ervin 6-69, Blake Billings 5-12, Cody Barragan 1-7, Jordan Rodriguez 1-7, Jeremy Dominguez 1-(-4)
Sonora: None reported
Passing
Alpine: Tray Ervin 1-2-0—90, Jeremy Dominguez 3-8-0—86
Sonora: None reported
Receiving
Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 3-176, Cody Barragan 1-8.
Sonora: None reported
MCCAMEY 60, ROPESVILLE ROPES 20
BIG SPRING The McCamey Badgers commenced their playoff run Friday with a 40-point win over Ropesville Ropes at Memorial Stadium.
Playing in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoff round, the Badgers improved their record to 9-1 for the season.
Ropes fell to 5-5 as its season came to an end.
The Badgers will face Wheeler in the area round.
GARDEN CITY 56, FORT DAVIS 20
FORT DAVIS The Fort Davis Indians’ season ended Friday with a loss to Garden City in the first round of Class 1A Division I playoffs at Bart Coan Field.
The Indians finished the year with a 6-4 record, while the Bearkats moved to 6-5.
Garden City will face Westbrook in the regional round of the playoffs.
BALMORHEA 68, LORAINE 0
RANKIN The Balmorhea Bears didn’t have much trouble getting past the first round of the playoffs Thursday with their shutout win over Loraine in the Class 1A Division I bi-district round at Red Devil Stadium.
The Bears moved to 8-1 for the season with the win, while Loraine finished the season at 6-5.
Balmorhea will face Jayton in the next round in a 6:30 p.m. match Thursday at Garden City’s Bearkat Stadium.
