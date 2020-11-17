HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nine remaining area teams grateful to still be playing

Sometimes, the first step is the hardest.
Nine Permian Basin football teams will take the field this week in the second round of the UIL playoffs.
Seven of them had to earn their way — two received forfeits as opponents dealt with COVID-19 issues — with varying degrees of difficulty. From Andrews’ 67-0 victory against Clint Mountain View in Class 4A Division I to Balmorhea’s 68-0 defeat of Loraine in Class 1A Division II, most had an easy enough time. Only Alpine’s 30-22 victory against Sonora in Class 3A Division II was closer than three touchdowns among area teams that advanced.
Still, there’s always that sense of relief when the clock reaches zeroes with your team ahead, even in McCamey’s 60-20 victory against Ropesville Ropes in Class 2A Division II.
“It’s a relief to win, I don’t care if you’re playing a fourth seed,” Badgers coach Michael Woodard said. “Ropes was a pretty good football team and had talent. They had a tremendous quarterback.
“It’s always fun to win the game whether you’re favored or not. We were blessed we were able to go in and perform and come out with a win.”
Even with expanded playoff fields, nothing can be taken for granted.
“Playoff wins are always hard to come by, especially at this time of year when you’re kind of beat down and tired,” said Wink coach Brian Gibson, whose Wildcats had one of the closer games in beating Sudan 53-29 in Class 2A Division II. “Obviously, with COVID interfering with everything, we’re grateful that we’re getting to play.”
While Crane defeated Brady 49-15 in Class 3A Division II, Golden Cranes coach Jeff Cordell admitted to a little uncertainty.
“Anything can happen in the playoffs,” he said. “We didn’t start off very crisp last Thursday night.
“It took us a little bit of time, really about the entire first quarter, to get into Golden Crane football mode. Once we did that, I thought we looked pretty solid in all phases of the ball game.”
Gibson said one factor was Wink’s relative lack of playoff experience even after last year’s run to the fourth round.
“We had a lot of kids that (Sudan) was their first playoff experience,” he said. “A lot of them weren’t playing meaningful roles for us last year, and have stepped in this year. It’s really vital to get that experience and get them comfortable and settled in. I think that’s the biggest part about it.”
And it doesn’t get any easier. Wink’s reward for advancing is a date with No. 2 Wellington.
“We’re excited about a great opportunity against Wellington,” Gibson said. “This is going to be a good test and a good game for our kids.
“I’m not going to say (winning in the playoffs) makes it any easier when you’re playing Wellington, but it gives you a little more confidence that the kids have that game under their belt. It gives you confidence that they’re ready to perform and accept the challenges.”
Crane has its own challenge in area-round opponent Childress, but Cordell says it’s better than not playing.
“It’s a huge testament to our kids and the staff and this organization to be still alive in the Texas high school playoffs,” he said. “I believe there’s 105 teams in Class 3A Division II. Now we’re down to 32 teams, so that’s the top 30 percent of the people that started football back on Aug. 3 in getting ready for this season.”
>> STINGY: While Andrews gets a lot attention for its high-powered offense, the Mustangs were pretty impressive on defense, as well, in their bi-district victory against Clint Mountain View. In recording the program’s first shutout since blanking San Elizario in 2017, Andrews held Mountain View to just 167 total yards (82 rushing, 85 passing) and allowed less than 2 yards per rush.
Three Mustangs defenders reached double figures in tackles on a night where no one had more than two solo stops. Jaxon Lawdermilk had 11 with two tackles for loss and two sacks. Luis Cervantes had 10 tackles with a sack. Shawn Parker had 10 tackles with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
>> A RARE DOUBLE: Seminole’s River Powers achieved a rare feat in the Indians’ bi-district playoff against Greenwood, gaining 100 yards as both a passer and receiver. At quarterback, Powers completed 8 of 15 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown. At receiver, he caught four passes for 116 yards, 70 of which came on a touchdown pass from Blake Flowers.