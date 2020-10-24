  • October 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Monahans comes away with win over Pecos

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Monahans comes away with win over Pecos

Monahans 35, Pecos 19

Pecos........................ 0.. 13     6     0   —    19

Monahans................. 7.... 7     7   14   —    35

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Monahans: Tanner Jones 8 run, (Alonso Ruiz kick), 4:01

Second Quarter

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 1 run (kick failed), 3:43.

Monahans: Jamarcus Pickens 69 pass from Cheno Navarratte (Alonso Ruiz kick), 2:53.

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 33 pass from Elian Fuentes (Kevin Leon kick), 0:00.

Third Quarter

Pecos: Armando Ortega 50 run (kick failed), 11:46.

Monahans: Cheno Navarratte 22 yard (Alonso Ruiz kick), 1:55.

Fourth Quarter

Monahans: Leonard Davis 14 pass from Cheno Navarratte (Alonso Ruiz kick), 7:44.

Monahans: Davian Saucedo 23 run (Alonso Ruiz kick), 3:25.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Pecos        Monahans

First Downs........................ 13.................... 14

Total Yards...................... 258.................. 320

Rushes-Yards............ 48-258............. 29-197

Passing............................... 0.................. 123

Comp-Att-Int................. 0-0-0............. 8-11-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 4-2................... 0-0

Punts-Avg....................... 3-30.............. 3-36.6

Penalties-Yards............. 7-80................. 8-70

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Pecos: Armando Ortega 13-120, Abel Velasquez 11-76, Ezekiel Saldana, 14-47, Jo Sandoval 7-13, Mitchell Olson 1-3, Elian Fuentes 2-(-5).

Monahans: Cheno Navarrette 8-63, Adan Saucedo 6-33, Bryson Jaquez 6-32, Tanner Jones 3-32, Davian Saucedo 3-28, Tre Gomez 2-5, Jamarcus Pickens 1-4

Passing

Pecos: None.

Monahans: Cheno Navarratte 8-11-0—123

Receiving

Pecos: None.

Monahans: Jamarcus Pickens 2-74, Leonard Davis 3-29, Tanner Jones 1-13, Davian Saucedo 1-7

 

Posted: Friday, October 23, 2020 11:28 pm

Posted: Friday, October 23, 2020 11:28 pm

MONAHANS The Monahans Loboes claimed the bragging rights and punched a ticket to the playoffs Friday with a 35-19 win over rival Pecos at Estes Memorial Stadium.

With the win, Monahans moved to 3-5 overall, 2-1 in District 1-4A Division II while Pecos fell to 2-4, 0-3.

“This win means a lot,” Monahans coach Fred Staugh said. “It means a lot to our kids and our community. Both teams played well and I was glad that we were able to come out and get the win.”

The teams came out a little bit cold on offense as both were forced to punt on their opening possessions.

The Loboes were able to strike later in the first quarter, scoring on a 10-yard drive that resulted in an 8-yard touchdown run by Tanner Jones. Alonso Ruiz’s extra point gave the hosts a 7-0 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter.

Monahans’ lead stayed at 7-0 through the end of the opening quarter.

Pecos managed to answer back when Armando Ortega scored on a 1-yard carry, but the Eagles’ missed extra point left them trailing 7-6 with 3:43 left before halftime.

The Loboes had a quick response as quarterback Cheno Navarrette hooked up with Ja’marcus Pickens for a 69-yard touchdown pass and Monahans had a 14-6 lead with 2:53 on the clock.

Pecos’ offense wasn’t quite done and used a lengthy drive to burn out the clock and score as the first half expired when quarterback Elian Fuentes hooked up with Ezekiel Saldana in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown. With Kevin Leon’s extra point, the Eagles trailed 14-13 at the half.

The Eagles scored on the first play of the second half with Ortega breaking free on a 50-yard run. Pecos missed the PAT but led 19-14 with 11:46 left.

Monahans responded with a 22-yard run by Navarrette late in the third quarter for a 21-19 lead.

The Loboes extended their lead when Navarrette found Leonard Davis in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 7:44 left in the game for a 28-19 lead.

Monahans added a late score with a 23-yard run by Davian Saucedo with 3:25 left.

“This is typical Pecos-Monahans football,” Pecos coach Chad Olson said. “It was a good, hard-fought game. We turned the ball over a couple of times and they made big plays and we came out on the short end.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Friday, October 23, 2020 11:28 pm.

