HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Monahans comes away with win over Pecos

MONAHANS The Monahans Loboes claimed the bragging rights and punched a ticket to the playoffs Friday with a 35-19 win over rival Pecos at Estes Memorial Stadium.
With the win, Monahans moved to 3-5 overall, 2-1 in District 1-4A Division II while Pecos fell to 2-4, 0-3.
“This win means a lot,” Monahans coach Fred Staugh said. “It means a lot to our kids and our community. Both teams played well and I was glad that we were able to come out and get the win.”
The teams came out a little bit cold on offense as both were forced to punt on their opening possessions.
The Loboes were able to strike later in the first quarter, scoring on a 10-yard drive that resulted in an 8-yard touchdown run by Tanner Jones. Alonso Ruiz’s extra point gave the hosts a 7-0 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter.
Monahans’ lead stayed at 7-0 through the end of the opening quarter.
Pecos managed to answer back when Armando Ortega scored on a 1-yard carry, but the Eagles’ missed extra point left them trailing 7-6 with 3:43 left before halftime.
The Loboes had a quick response as quarterback Cheno Navarrette hooked up with Ja’marcus Pickens for a 69-yard touchdown pass and Monahans had a 14-6 lead with 2:53 on the clock.
Pecos’ offense wasn’t quite done and used a lengthy drive to burn out the clock and score as the first half expired when quarterback Elian Fuentes hooked up with Ezekiel Saldana in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown. With Kevin Leon’s extra point, the Eagles trailed 14-13 at the half.
The Eagles scored on the first play of the second half with Ortega breaking free on a 50-yard run. Pecos missed the PAT but led 19-14 with 11:46 left.
Monahans responded with a 22-yard run by Navarrette late in the third quarter for a 21-19 lead.
The Loboes extended their lead when Navarrette found Leonard Davis in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 7:44 left in the game for a 28-19 lead.
Monahans added a late score with a 23-yard run by Davian Saucedo with 3:25 left.
“This is typical Pecos-Monahans football,” Pecos coach Chad Olson said. “It was a good, hard-fought game. We turned the ball over a couple of times and they made big plays and we came out on the short end.”
